Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone is having a good week and that you are able to get outside to enjoy the weather that has been a little warmer, although they say it will be turning cold again. The trees and bushes are really beginning to say it is spring. Spring events are also in the planning and dates have been set. Plan to mark your calendars so that you won’t forget to support an upcoming event.
Remember to check on friends and neighbors who just might need some help. We still need to think about being careful if attending a function and being in a large group. Masks are still required and we still need to help protect each other. Be careful this week and stay safe.
Spring cleanup day
The City of Mannington will hold a Spring Cleanup Day Saturday, May 22. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St. (close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue) from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. This will give residents a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically taken in their regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Use of the dumpsters is limited to Mannington residents only and a water stub must be shown to prove residence. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters. There will be a city employee with the dumpster all day to make sure these guidelines are followed.
Citywide yard sale
Many folks already have yard sale items boxed and ready for the Citywide Yard Sale. Others know what they want to set out to get rid of, and we are off and going on getting ready for one of the biggest one-day events in spring in Mannington. The 2021 Citywide Yard Sale is planned for Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There are guidelines that need to be followed and everyone has had to follow them now for some time and it is just expected that everyone knows to wear a mask and social distance. So, for those who like to shop yard sales, mark this date on your calendar and for those who have items they no longer use get ready for the big day. Happy yard “saleing.”
Window sale
Would you like to have a memento from Mannington High School? Are you looking for old windows for a project? Well, why not check out the windows that will be for sale Saturday, May 1 at Mannington Middle School. The windows are the old ones that were replaced, and are the ones that were there when it was the high school. They are being sold by the PTO and it is first come, first served. This sale will be held on the day of the Citywide Yard Sale. There are about 200 for sale. The sizes are 2 pane, 30X33” for $100; 6 pane- 20X49” for $200; 9 pane – 40X47”for $30; 12 pane 50X52” for $50.
Annual canoe race
And another sign of spring is the Annual Canoe Race on the Buffalo! The date is set for Saturday, May 1. Sign-ups are at 8 a.m. and the fee is $10 per person to enter. The first canoe will go in the water at 9 a.m. Volunteers are welcome to assist. Awards will be made after the race at the Farmington Fire Department. Food will also be available. Everyone entering the race must have a life jacket and a whistle. COVID-19 guidelines will also be followed. The firemen appreciate the support of the department from the community.
Ultimate Cloth Fundraiser
Rymer United Methodist Church is again selling the great cleaning cloth, the “Ultimate Cloth.” This is the Mira fiber cloth that many have purchased in past years. This cloth is guaranteed for general use for 5 years. This is the cloth that uses only water and does not leave streaks on glass, stainless steel appliances, mirrors, automobiles and many other surfaces.
This cloth is washable and can be bleached if it becomes stained. It has a 1,000 uses. Rymer Methodist Church sells these clothes for $6 for one (1), $12 for two (2) and $25 for five (5). If you would like to purchase some or for more information, please call Rose Mary at 304-986-1768.
Farmer’s Market
The 2nd Annual Farmer’s Market starts back up on May 8. The set-up time is set for 8 a.m. and then will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. This market is open to craft vendors, as well as those who have vegetables and fruits in season. It will be held in Trader’s Ally just like last year. There is a vendor fee of $10 and for information please contact Lora at 304-534-0942. Masks are required and COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Pizza, Sandwich and Salad Sale
The Fairview Fire Department will be holding a pizza, sandwich and salad sale April 24 from 3-6 p.m. in the Fairview Fire Department dining hall. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be a limited menu. All orders must be phoned in at 304-4491904 or 304-449-1905 and it is carry-out only. Guests will enter by the door above the hanging sing, next to town hall and exit by the kitchen. Thank you for your cooperation during this difficult time of trying to obey all health rules. And as always, thank you for your support and patronage.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
