I had the honor recently to attend a meeting where some important people from Charleston, W.Va. wanted to hear from local service providers about the greatest needs in Marion County. That sounded good, so I went. Folks from these folks’ offices greeted us and showed us where to sit. We sat down, and out came four leaders from Charleston from government and social services.
And they all seemed to take deep breaths and then talked for 45 minutes about what they were doing to help Marion County. And they told us why we should back the initiatives they were working on. Then, they thanked us for coming out to talk with them and they left.
I sat there for a few moments as people around me began talking about the things those folks had talked about and one by one we filtered out of the room. And I thought to myself I hope this isn’t how my children felt after I would tell them we needed to talk about something and then I do all the talking and they were left with the information they wanted to share but I didn’t give them the chance.
The next three weeks I began looking around as I attended various meetings and the meetings were all the same. Someone came into the room, gave information, thanked us for coming, and then they left.
I had the privilege of working in a psychiatric hospital for years and I watched very similar things happen. Patients would sit down with a group of therapists. They would introduce themselves and off they went talking about how they would help the people that came to the hospital for various areas of help. The doctor or therapist would get a minimal amount of information and present their thoughts on the issues and leave the group.
Until one day, the unit I worked on got a new supervisor. He asked the staff to get all of the patients into the group room. And once we got them there he did two things. One was he introduced himself and the other was he asked them “how are you doing?” Then he shut up. I kept waiting for him to interrupt as one patient after another just talked about how they were, how their families were dealing with their issues, and what they wanted from being there.
The new supervisor nodded his head, took notes, smiled when someone said something funny, and for two hours people who came for help were asked to talk about how they were doing. It was a turning point for me. And to this day I try, I’m not always successful, but, I try to listen more than I talk. I try to allow people who usually have to listen to others to give them a chance to express their thought and ideas. And continually I find that it helps me get to know them and it helps them because, for many of them, these conversations give them a chance to be heard.
I’ve recently learned of a place that not only welcomes folks who need counseling but they also open their doors to first responders who need to get things off of their chest and to just be heard. Can you imagine how awesome that is for them? To live lives saving folks, working with people in the most difficult circumstances and day after day holding that in.
Well, this past week at our monthly community meeting where area service providers get to meet, interact with each other, and let everyone know what’s going on in their part of Marion County we met Dr. Judith Black, president of Appalachian Life Enrichment Counseling Center, in Fairmont.
They do an amazing job at helping people. And if you need someone to listen to you I encourage you to call them today. Their number is 681-404-6869. And their address is 207 Fairmont Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.