Hello Barrackville!
Thoughts and prayers for our hometown. Well wishes and prayers to our neighbors who suffered losses during our recent rain and stormy weather. As our community works together to repair and replace, we should take comfort in the thought that there was no loss of life during this dangerous time. Items can and will be replaced, although sometimes loss of sentimental items are mourned, the thoughts attached to them will always be with us. Patience in the coming weeks will be our biggest asset.
Thank you, fire and police
Thank you to the Barrackville Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 and the Barrackville Police Department for all the assistance and aid during our recent time of bad weather destruction and devastation. Heroes run toward danger and are among the first to respond to emergencies. We so appreciate all you gentleman and ladies do to keep our town safe and secure, in times of quiet and in time of danger. Former President Obama stated of a recent world event and emergency responders, “You displayed grit. You displayed compassion. You displayed civic duty. You displayed courage,” we feel that way about our fire company and police department, you are all heroes in our eyes. Thank You!
Katy Church of God yard sale
Katy Church of God on Route 250 will host a Bake Sale, Yard Sale, Hot Dog Sale June 18-19 from 8 a.m. to an undetermined time.
Rabies clinic
The Barrackville 4-H Club will hold its annual rabies vaccine clinic in conjunction with Fairmont Veterinary Hospital on Saturday, June 19 from 9-11 a.m. We plan to hold this as a drive thru clinic so please keep your animals in the car and pull in front of the Barrackville School. Please bring cash or check for payment. Call 304-363-0930 for prices.
Classmate memorial
The sadness that arrives when a loved one dies is almost overwhelming. One feels the pain in spite of the religious promises we receive throughout our lives. Somehow, death seems to take a piece of our very soul as we watch our loved one depart. For this reason, Barrackville High School classmates want to honor four of their friends: Robert (Binky) King, Tommy Merrifield, Ronnie Nindle, and Jim Beau Paugh.
They hope you will join them to salute these gentlemen on Sunday, June 20 at Morris Park (Pavilion 2) for a Memorial-Tribute Picnic. Although the picnic location is open from sunrise to sunset, the classmates plan to gather around 1 p.m. with the Tribute beginning at 3 p.m. Family, friends, and loved ones are invited. The following reminders will help in your planning. Attendees should acknowledge social distancing (masks); provide one’s own seating (lawn, beach chair), individual food (bag lunch, pizza) and non-alcoholic beverages (water, ice, Dr. Pepper, Cokes, etc.). The classmates welcome your thoughts and list phone numbers should you seek more information: Dr. Beverly (Fulayter) Baird Boothe at 407-321-3576. After June 17, 304-367-9150 or Linda (Dunham) Brown 304-825-6111. Included in the planned remembrances for the classmates through conversations, music, and individual, personal tributes, church acknowledgements will be occurring at local churches including Immaculate Conception Church, 329 Maryland Ave., Fairmont at 11 a.m. with Father JoJam Joseph. Sunday, June 20 is Father’s Day as well.
Job opening in police department
The Barrackville Police Department is hiring a Certified Part-time Police Officer to work various shifts up to 20 hours per week, competitive hourly wage based on qualifications. Please drop off resumes at 716 Pike St.. Any questions call 304- 366-9372 Tues-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or 304-413-6102 daily until 9 p.m. and ask for Chief Wilson.
Loss of a neighbor
Josephine Karl, 95, of Barrackville, passed away on June 12 at Fitzwater Assisted Living Facility in Fairmont. She was born Oct. 17, 1925 in Fairmont, a daughter of the late Placido DeSalvo and Anna Lopez DeSalvo Talerico. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Karl Jr. whom she married on Sept.r 16, 1943.
Mrs. Karl was a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fairmont, and a past member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fairmont where she was active in the choir, and had taught CCC Class. Josephine attended Fairmont Senior High, but left school to work. She later obtained her GED. She was a dedicated homemaker in her own home and later took care of the rectory at St. Joseph’s. Josephine was a supportive wife to her husband. She became a member the Ladies Auxiliary Knights of Columbus, where she had served as past president for several years, and worked in the kitchen for many spaghetti dinners, as well as ran the weekly morning bingo sessions. They loved country western music and were on the ground floor in founding the Sagebrush Round-Up. They loved to travel throughout West Virginia during the summers. She was an excellent seamstress, enjoyed gardening and canning, was a great cook, and loved spending time with her family.
Mrs. Karl is survived by her son Robert and his wife Pat Karl of Fairmont, and her granddaughter, Christine and her husband Ron Dean of Barrackville.
Clean-up days
Town of Barrackville Clean-up days will be Friday, June 18 from 12-4 pm and Saturday, June 19 from 8 a.m. to Noon or until dumpsters are full. Construction dumpsters will be available for disposal of storm debris only. A dumpster will be at the Former No. 7 mine property. Service for the residents within the town limits of Barrackville only. Residential only and proof of residency is required.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.