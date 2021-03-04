Hello Barrackville!
Spring countdown continues. We are about 15ish days away from spring and about 108 days away from summer! Just in case anyone else is counting. These days just getting to a small milestone is a wonderful feeling of accomplishment. Friday is another great goal, Easter is another, and who thought a “daily count” alerting us to the dropping COVID-19 numbers would be so satisfying? Appreciating the little things in life means that you focus your attention on what nurtures and sustains you in life, on things that bring you even the smallest amount of pleasure. Appreciating small things in life won’t stop unpleasant things from happening, but, hopefully, we can stop focusing on bad events and let the little blessings shine bright.
Neighbor News
The Auxiliary of the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will be starting their Pizza Sales on Saturday, March 13 from 3-6 p.m. There are a few changes due to COVID restrictions. All orders will be phone-in & carry-out, 304-449-1904. You must enter by the Town Hall side of the building in the single door, and leave by the double doors near the kitchen. Seating for waiting will be available in the dining hall, and your name will be called when your order is ready.
For now we will have a limited menu of pizza with cheese only or cheese & pepperoni, antipasto salads (small or large) and firehouse salads, steak sandwich, ground chuck hoagie, and cans of pop or bottles of water.
Of course masks are required. Please bear with us as we try to make this work according to the Health Department regulations. And as always, we thank you for your continued patronage and support.
Publishers Clearing House scam
Chief Wilson has received reports of phone calls using the Publishers Clearing House Company as a front to scam people by phone. Please be cautious and never pay for a prize or give any personal information over the phone. Publishers Clearing House Company strives to help protect people from fraud. Recognizing the difference between legitimate sweepstakes and other types of offers that may not be legitimate will help you protect yourself and your family. Read their fraud tips online at https://info.pch.com/category/fraud/
In short, Beware of fake check scams, be suspicious of callers telling you’ve won but then ask you to send money, be wary of emails telling you you’ve won and ask you to send money, never give your credit card number to collect a prize and never send money to claim a sweepstakes prize.
Whether contacted by mail, phone or e-mail, remember: no legitimate sweepstakes company will ever ask you to pay or send money to claim a prize. It’s prohibited and unlawful.
If you believe you have been contacted by a scammer, we recommend that you contact your local consumer protection officials and file a complaint with the National Fraud Information Center at www.fraud.org. Your complaint may help to prevent others from being victimized and will be useful to law enforcement in stopping the scams.
Barrackville Town Council
Sharon Gump and Patsy Ice attended the meeting and thanked council for the donation towards the December 2020 Christmas In Our Town event. The committee hopes to plan fundraiser events, as allowed with COVID restrictions, for the 2021 event, which will be held Saturday, Dec. 4. The cost of the event averages $8,000 to $10,000. Patsy contacted the power company and they are willing to run power to the covered bridge as soon as it is clear who would be responsible for paying the bill.
The Seneca Drive sign has been stolen and council will replace. A forced main blowout prompted emergency repair on a line by the Bellview Bridge. Barrackville will cover the cost of the repair. Review of agreement for line coverage needs addressed as soon as possible. March 27 is clean-up day in Barrackville where a list of items may be taken to dumpsters. Councilman Josh Southern offered to accept a limited supply of tires and other appliances that he will take for disposal. A list of items may be obtained from the town hall. K9 Reudiger has been recertified and Chief Wilson has completed almost all of his paperwork for training. Safety vests have been ordered.
Work session to review ordinances for town has been set tentatively as March 17 at 6 p.m. Chief Mike Bland reported a structure fire in town. A truck failed during the response but no injuries were reported. Chief Bland reviewed engine and equipment and has researched purchasing another truck for the company. A lengthy discussion followed. Council retired to executive session. These are notes during the meeting and in no way are official minutes from the meeting. Anyone interested in attending the town council meetings are encouraged to do so. Next meeting will be April 6 at 7 p.m.
Barrackville PTO fundraiser
It is almost spring Bison herd and we are happy to announce we are doing a fundraiser. Sarris Chocolate’s just in time for Easter. We are having students sell to their families and friends completely online. All they need is the link and the schools group ID www.sarriscandiesfundraising.com. Group ID : 10-1088
Once on the Sarris page, just click “online ordering” and pick your product and a box will automatically pop up prompting you to enter your group ID # and seller’s name. We are asking the students to have their friends and family put in the child’s school grade and teachers name under “seller’s name.” The class with most sales will win a prize. Order dates begin now and close March 29. You pick the ship date and all proceeds go to the Barrackville PTO. This is a contact free event. No orders are to be shipped to the school and students are encouraged to not deliver orders but to have buyers ship directly to their homes.
Happy Belated Birthday Mrs. Bane
Happy Belated Birthday to Mrs. Bane! Some of the many a profuse and heartfelt comment used to wish Mrs. Bane a wonderful birthday from a recent social media post: “But Truly the Hope is you’ll know just how Loved you are by every student who passed through your 5th grade class. It wasn’t just the reading in class, going to the board or the homework assignments that educated us but the encouragement you gave us and the firm discipline when needed that helped to develop and strengthen our character.” “You made 5th grade so fun!!” “An outstanding teacher that helped shape the lives of Barrackville students!” “A truly wonderful and inspirational lady.” “Happy Birthday to one of the greatest teachers and influences in my life, Jean Bane. Not only a great teacher and personality but Christian woman. So fortunate to have had her in my life! Love you Mrs. B.”
Lions Club news
The Barrackville Lions Club is accepting new members. Please contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5888 for more information on how to join this great organization. Please support them by purchasing a straw broom. They also have a small selection of toy mops and brooms. Regular brooms are $13 and the extra heavy industrial size broom is $16.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
