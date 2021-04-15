Hello Barrackville!
Festival season is upon us! This year hopes to be a fabulous year for festivals, fairs and events. Coming out of a COVID coma, which placed us all in partial paralysis, we are looking forward to getting out and enjoying events. My husband is a great fan of bagpipes. I know, folks are of extreme opinions about them, hate or love, there is no in between!
Each year we travel to Idlewild Park in Pennsylvania to enjoy the Ligonier Highland Games which, of course, were cancelled last year. Clans gather and the opening Parade of the Tartans is always enjoyable with the little ones in kilts and proud families of two or 10 or more parading the field proudly flying their family crests. The mass bands from all over the country performing together is a stirring sight. This year the event will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 if you would like to add it to your list of celebrations.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Committee
Anyone interested in forming a committee for the care and preservation of the Barrackville covered bridge please join us Saturday, April 24 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Center, Pike Street. We need all community organizations and citizens to get involved! Send questions or comments to Barrackville2019@gmail.com if you are not able to attend but would still like to contribute input. On the immediate agenda will be forming a committee and discussion of a Covered Bridge Festival this summer.
Barrackville Town Council Special Meeting
The Barrackville Town Council held a special meeting April 13 to discuss a donation request from the Barrackville Little League team and revisit the previous discussion with the Barrackville Volunteer Fire Company truck purchase. Tim Martin from the little league organization attended the meeting and explained efforts of the teams to maintain field area with personal equipment and fuel. The league recently purchased a new mower for $5,240 and asked the town council for a donation toward the purchase. Council moved to donate $2,000 to the league with understanding that the league would continue mowing areas around the field. The last mower was stolen but this mower is being kept in a secure location. Attorney John Funkhouser, of Fairmont, new attorney for town council, attended the meeting.
Fire Chief Mike Bland reported that the Engine 11 loan payoff and the payoff of the air packs were both made. Fire company presented three loan quotes as requested by council at the last regular meeting, Mon Valley Bank would only loan 80% of amount, First Exchange Bank will loan full amount at 3.5% interest and a third Commercial Leasing company will loan full amount at a competitive interest rate. Lengthy discussion followed around the company’s need for this size truck and ultimate financial responsibility of the loan. Council voted 4 to 3 not to approve purchase at this time of the new fire truck. Request was made of Chief Mike Bland to get two additional independent bids on this truck and return to council with information. Other mention was made of a right of way abandonment but no decision was made. Council adjourned and went into executive session. These are notes of the meeting and in no way are official minutes. Please attend the next council meeting on Tuesday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in the town hall building on Pike Street.
Memorial Service
The sadness that arrives when a loved one dies is almost overwhelming. One feels the pain in spite of the religious promises we receive throughout our lives. Somehow, death seems to take a piece of our very soul as we watch our loved one depart. For this reason, Barrackville High School classmates want to honor four of their friends: Robert (Binky) King, Tommy Merrifield, Ronnie Nindle, and Jim Beau Paugh. They hope you will join them to salute these gentlemen on June 20 at Morris Park, Pavilion 2, for a Memorial-Tribute Picnic.
Although the picnic location is open from Sunrise to Sunset, the classmates plan to gather around 1 p.m. with the actual Tribute beginning at 3-4 p.m. Family, friends, and loved ones are invited. The following reminders will help in your planning. Attendees should acknowledge social distancing (masks); provide one’s own seating (lawn, beach chair), individual food (bag lunch, pizza) and non-alcoholic beverages (water, ice, Dr. Pepper, Cokes, etc.). The classmates welcome your thoughts and list phone numbers should you seek more information: Dr. Beverly (Fulayter) Baird Boothe (407-321-3576) (After June 17th: 304-367-9150) or Mrs. Linda (Dunham) Brown (304-825-6111).
In addition to the planned remembrances for the classmates through conversations, music, and individual, personal tributes, church acknowledgements will be occurring at local churches including Immaculate Conception Church, 329 Maryland Ave., Fairmont, at 11 a.m. with Father JoJam Joseph. Sunday, June 20 is Father’s Day as well.
PTO Fundraiser Successful
Thank you to everyone at the Barrackville school that participated and sold Sarris Candy during the recent fundraiser. The winners of the Sarris chocolate sale are in! The class that sold the most for middle school is 7th grade Mrs. Perry, and a tie for elementary: Mrs. Vangilder and Mrs. Ramsey classes.
These classes will receive a pizza party for their selling efforts! Thanks to everyone for their participation in the fundraiser.
Monumental Cemetery Announcement
Mowing will soon begin at the Monumental Cemetery and donations are appreciated toward the maintenance and upkeep. Mail to gifts to Monumental Cemetery Association, 648 Monumental Rd., Fairmont, WV
Please note: If decorations are placed on the ground in front of or beside the markers, the mowers are unable to then trim close to the markers.
Contact Me
If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
