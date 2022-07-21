So, if you haven’t heard the sewer rates are going up due to rising water rates from Fairmont. The sewer rates must increase at the same rate.
There isn’t any choice or negotiation in how to avoid the increases. Our town council and sewer authority work hard in our community to make it a safe, healthy place to raise a family. Town Council will invite members of the community to a discussion on exactly how and why rates will increase.
It is unfortunate during these difficult times to anticipate even more costs to our utilities but we, as a community, must respect the council and generate polite and thoughtful comments and questions about the issue. Please keep an open mind and not promote harsh or false rhetoric to our neighbors.
Be informed by attending meetings and learning about the actions taken, you can also contact town hall to serve on the sewer board if you think you may be able to bring helpful ideas. This may also be a good time to research how to save water by fixing that leaking faucet or replacing the inner working of an older toilet.
K-9 Go Fund Me
The Barrackville Police Department is trying to raise money to replace the current K9 officer that is in service. He is 8-and-a-half and the town wants to continue providing this service which is a valuable asset. The funds raised will be used for the purchase of a new K9 fully trained in patrol and narcotics and will work in Barrackville and be available to assist any agency within Marion County. All money raised will be used for the purchase of the K9 and the training of the K9 and handler. Any money that is raised above and beyond the goal will be used for better housing for the K9, equipment for the K9 and equipment and training needed by the Barrackville Police Department. Search Go Fund Me ‘K9 Fund raising’ to donate.
National Night Out
Barrackville Police officers are sponsoring a National Night Out on Aug. 2. The event seeks to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. It provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances. Officers will set up two stations for community members to drop in and meet the officers that protect our community, one in the Camp area and one on Pike Street. A limited number of giveaways will be offered to guests while supplies last. This is a great opportunity to meet and talk to officers, ask questions, check out equipment and even say Hi to the current K9 officer Reudiger. Times will be announced later.
Fairmont Knights of Columbus Big Bucks Bingo
Fairmont Knight’s Of Columbus will host a Big Bucks Bingo on Sunday, July 31 at the Knights Of Columbus Hall on Mary Lou Retton Drive. The event will feature 5 Early Bird Games at $35 each, 22 Bingo games at $100 each, Winner Take All, Tip Boards and 50/50 drawing. Doors open at Noon and Bingo games start at 1:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door or in advance by calling 304-366-7336. Public invited. $30 donation.
Fairview News
Fairview is going to be holding a free concert at the Fairview town park on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 7-10 p.m. with the Sapp’s Hollow Band and vendors to be announced bring your own chair.
Town Council meeting
The town council appointed Andy Tennant as recorder. Town council will meet twice a month until pressing matters are resolved. Meeting will be the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 pm. Sewer Board will meet the last Friday of the month at 9 a.m., this is to save the cost of paying Thrasher to attend an evening meeting. Police Report: K9 fundraising is at approximately $5,000. Chief Wilson has created a Go Fund Me Account to encourage online donations.
Report on officer certification clarified that Chief Wilson is qualified under current law and has passed all requirements necessary to serve the community in the capacity of Police Chief. Fire Company report: Chief Snider reported the company purchased the cement saw and that the monitors had been ordered and expected delivery in two months. Sewer: Eric Southern reported forced main on schedule, after closing of bids they will be brought to town council. Thrasher will conduct line inspection near the covered bridge on lines that previously hadn’t been inspected by camera.
Recommendation to the sewer board was to purchase a laptop so work and reports may be done remotely on lines and pump stations. Brush has been cut on School Street and pothole on Chestnut Street has been repaired with coal patch, continue to collect estimates on plow and cinder box.
Sewer ordinance: Fairmont Water is raising water rates from 94.5 cents to $1.19 in 60 days, other raises are scheduled for July 1, 2020 to $1.30 and 2024 raise to $1.35. This will force the Barrackville sewer authority to raise rates at the same pace to maintain a balanced budget. Council will release planned increases and invite the public to attend an open house to be scheduled so transparency is maintained in all operations.
The Force Main Project will start in October at an estimated cost of $1.9 million, phase IV of the project will cost $2.7 million. An open house to present the project is planned. Suggestion to place information into community at the post office where more people might gather. Council hopes to get an official town website started so residents can rely on official information.
Volunteers are sought for a seat on the Sewer board if interested contact town hall. Planning Commission: next meeting the committee will recommend to town council to appoint Josh Southern and Andy Tennant as council representatives. Suggestion by Planning Commission to draft ordinance by reading title rather than complete document this should be on the August 2nd town council agenda, they are still reviewing the survey of community members as to important needs of community.
Unfinished business highlighted the work that the Planning Committee has been working on for the last year. The International Property Maintenance Code is in the Planning Committee’s opinion an urgent need. Discussion surrounded abandoned cars, abandoned properties and properties in disrepair and out of compliance. Grass cutting length will be a matter to decide at the code adoption. Part-time code enforcement officer still being sought. Council convened to executive session.
Sewer Board members sought
The Barrackville Town Council is seeking one or two members of the community to serve on the Sewer Board. Anyone interested in assisting in any way may contact town hall for more information on how to apply. The sanitary board shall have control over and supervision of construction, acquisition, improvement, equipment, custody, operation and maintenance of any sewage collection system and sewage treatment plant or plants, intercepting sewers, outfall sewers, force mains, pump stations and ejector stations.
K9 Paint Party Fundraiser
There will be a paint party to raise funds toward a new K9 officer for the Barrackville Police Department. The party will be on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Lions Community Building at 4 pm. The subject will be an American flag sky with tree silhouette. There will be a special Reudiger paw print on each painting. Everything will be supplied, and the painting will be on an 11 by 14 canvas. A cash or check payment of $25 may be made the day of the event. There will be a limit of 25 seats available. Email Barrackville2019@gmail.com to register by Aug. 10. Thank you for your support!
Town Hall contact info
Barrackville Town Hall PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 pm.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
