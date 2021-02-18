Hello Barrackville!
A quote from Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” sums up my feelings on some mornings!
“Good morrow, Benedick. Why, what’s the matter
That you have such a February face,
So full of frost, of storm and cloudiness?”
But, folks of a certain age who have seen the winters come and go realize that this too shall pass. Armed with seed catalogs and long evenings to read or play games, February is a month, just to keep your head down and get through. We can visualize outdoor activities, which will encourage our mood greatly, and plan for all the things we missed out on last year. Travel, planting, visits and hugs with family (praying for this!) and for the last year to be a memory. A memory with many lessons and along with it came extra time used in a constructive way by learning, connecting, or just reflecting on our place in the whole scheme of life. One of my favorite parts of February is the beginning of Lent, a contemplative time that proceeds 40 days prior to Easter. And fish frys! Let’s not overlook those!
Barrackville School news
There will be an early release day Friday, Feb. 19 at 12:06 p.m. for all children.
Town Hall news
The next Barrackville Town Council meeting will be held Tuesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. Meetings are the first Tuesday of the month unless otherwise noted and begin at 7 p.m. All meetings are open and the public is encouraged to attend.
Blessing Box
Swing by the Blessing Box (behind the UMC parking lot) and see if you can contribute something or if there is something you need. Non-perishable items are the best items to place in the Blessing Box. Some suggestions may be; soup with pull tabs, crackers, canned tuna or chicken, boxes of snacks, peanut butter, etc.
Barrackville road crews
Thank you to the road crews for your prompt attention to the roads in town. With resources and safety issues we understand you can’t be everywhere at once and we see the concerns that come with this hazardous job! And, again, we thank you for the excellent work on our roads.
Barrackville history
A note from The History of Barrackville by Mabel L. Wilson states: “1841- Bethesda Baptist Church organized by group led by C. J. Garrett. In 1842 a church building was put up on a hill on road above the Barrackville Feed Store. In 1876 a larger frame building replaced the first structure and was used by the Baptist congregation... on the front part of the ground now know as the Baptist cemetery until the new brick building down in Barrackville was erected in 1921.” So two anniversaries this year — 180 years being organized and 100 years for the current building being erected. Happy Anniversary Bethesda Baptist Church!
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.