The bright spark of resurrection.

So much has happened since my last article for the paper. One of my most enduring and rewarding experiences has been the opportunity to speak with the staff of the Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center at WVU in their recognition of Pancreatic Cancer awareness month last February.
One day, I received a call from my surgical oncologist, Dr. Brian Boone, who invited me to share my experience of pancreatic cancer and diagnosis with his staff and the family members of patients.
The program consisted of two cancer survivors as well as a spouse of a patient that did not survive their diagnosis.
The emotion in the auditorium was palpable as the treating physician stood with each patient or family member on stage to share their cancer testimony. I was the last of the three to speak, it was particularly poignant that the patient before me was memorialized by his spouse. What could I say?
When all else fails — say the first thing that comes to mind such as, “I don’t deserve to be alive anymore than anybody else.” With tears, I let that one sink in a minute before I began sharing my experience:
My cancer journey began in 2020 when a case of pancreatitis led to surgery which revealed a mass in the pancreas. It was a rare type, so rare that not much had been written or observed how to treat it — aggressive and caught in stage two. Particularly daunting was to have this diagnosis in the midst of a pandemic. However the gift of all that isolation is that it required me to consult by zoom and other platforms with oncologists from the Mayo and Cleveland Clinics.
In fact, I told Dr. Boone and the audience that the reason I chose him for my treatment was for two reasons. One, I did not want to travel during the the pandemic and two, when I asked him if he was comfortable working collaboratively with other clinicians? He said, yes. Not only that, but Dr. Boone had already consulted with another cancer clinic in Pittsburgh about my rare case. I looked at him and said, “Your ego did not prevent you from consulting with others to help the patient (me).” That information told me a great deal about his professional character!
After looking out at the auditorium, and seeing the whole health care team (about 50 present), it was truly the best gift to thank them and express gratitude to them for the calling to heal.
I then closed the talk by sharing that in the course of chemotherapy, Dr. Boone and another clinician had recommended the less potent toxic drug regimen. However, Mayo Clinic recommended the full more toxic version of that drug. The concern, well taken, by the docs in Morgantown was that I would be depleted and unable to endure surgery. After hearing this information from Mayo Clinic, the folks at WVU listened to my desire to use the full force medicine and they agreed to let me try.
I did so and my side effects were mild and able to complete treatment surgery and more chemo with strength.
I told the group that I have to give the Glory to God that the chemo did not kill me before the cancer. And then I ended with a little humor by looking at them and saying, “If it (cancer) comes back and I have to see you again at Ruby — at least you know that I can handle the strong stuff!”
By that time, uniformed people were rolling in the aisles and laughing. It gave me great joy to see the cancer army laughing in front of me.
It was humbling to meet my healers in such a concentrated form and unique time. And to share a deep gratitude for their collective efforts to heal. Rare cancer brought a rare opportunity to express a humbling joy.
The cancer journey has made me pay close attention to those writings of those who have died with cancer. The late Rebecca Elson, a scientist/astronomer died with a rare form of cancer of the blood at age 45. She writes in her poem, “Let There Always Be Light (searching for dark matter)’ writes:
For this we go out dark nights, searching
For the dimmest stars,
For signs of unseen things:
To weigh us down.
To stop the universe
From rushing on and on
Into its own beyond
Till it exhausts itself and lies down cold,
Its last star going out.
Whatever they turn out to be,
Let there be swarms of them,
Enough for immortality,
Always a star where we can warm ourselves.
Let there even be enough to bring it back
From its own edges,
To bring us all so close that we ignite
The bright spark of resurrection.
