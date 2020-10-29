Good morning Mannington!
If you have not taken time to check out the colors of the hills, it is almost too late. Sunday there were still some beautiful yellows to be seen, but most of the others are gone. The rain and wind have helped to bring the leaves down. We will very soon be in the dull gray season. The holiday decorations that will be coming soon will make everything pretty for a while.
For those who will be out Trick or Treating on Saturday, please be careful. Everyone is urged to wear a protective face mask under their Halloween mask and for adults at least the protective face mask and to social distance, try not to get in large groups. This can be a fun time for the children, we just have to think and be careful. Also, to drivers, watch out for those who are walking or maybe running, folks do not pay attention as they should. Just be careful during Trick or Treat time.
Speaking of driving, do you know the time that buses are on the road picking up or dropping off students? Be aware that a bus might be stopping in front of you, so pay attention. Hitting a bus is one thing but there are young children on the bus or they may be getting off or crossing the road. If you are traveling too fast for the speed limit, (or texting) it is very difficult to stop.
Hope everyone has had a good week, our nice weather maybe be gone for a while but it is that time of year. Please keep checking on folks who just might need some help. The numbers keep climbing, and if the mask will help, try to wear one if going out. Take care of yourself, think of others and stay safe.
Two events the very first of November, Sunday, Nov. 1 is the end of Daylight Saving Time. Reset your clocks so that you are not late. Tuesday, Nov. 3 is Election Day. Many will have voted, but if not remember to plan to vote.
Trick or Treat
Mannington City Council has agreed to set holding Trick or Treat in the City of Mannington on Oct.31 from 6-7:30 p.m. Those residents who wish to give a treat to area children should turn on an outside porch light. Adults and children are urged to wear a protective mask and try not to gather in large groups. Those handing out treats should also wear a mask. COVID-19 guidelines should be followed. This is a time to enjoy the events but try to stay safe.
Special service
The Llewellyn Baptist Church congregation invites you to join them on Sunday, Nov. 8 to hear Henry Benach of Jewish End Times Ministries discuss their ministry. You can learn more about JEM at jem-missions.com. They will have a luncheon after the service to allow those attending additional fellowship and celebration of November anniversaries and birthdays.
They will be following CDC guidelines for safety and maintaining social distancing. Llewellyn Baptist Church is located ½ up Flat Run Road, on the right, off Route 250 North of Mannington. For more information please contact Pastor Larry Watson at 304-986- 2300 or Beverly at 304-641-1482.
Awards presented
The Business Trunk or Treat was a great success on Saturday afternoon. About 200 children came out for the fun, and many of the adults had fun too. It is fun just watching the little ones. Awards were given to the Elks Lodge, First Exchange Bank, Region For Tomorrow Healthy Minds, and Miller’s Hardware. If you missed the slide and haunted house, so sorry. This was constructed from Miller’s Hardware on a flat-bed trailer, with straw, stock panels, extra-large plastic pipe, covered in plastic and decorated. Watch out for all of the Spiders. Youngsters could crawl through and slide down the pipe. It seemed to be a very big hit. Other businesses decorated cars to serve as a backdrop for giving out treats. Costumes were even great and had taken time and thought into what each one would be.
Even in this time of staying a distance apart and not betting to celebrate as we would like, this was a great event.
Thank You
A big Thank You goes out to the organizers of the Business Trunk or Treat last Saturday. They did a great job while trying to stay within the guidelines for the Coronavirus. It is not easy to do normally but now it is even more difficult. It did give the youngsters an event that they could attend, when they are told there are so many things they can’t do as they look forward to fall. Many folks made donations out of treats and money and this is greatly appreciated. Thank you to those businesses who took part. There is also a thank you to Miller’s Hardware for going a little further and building the haunted house and the slide. This was a treat of a different kind. Other businesses that participated were Mountaineer Florist, Lora’s Shear Delight, Dog Tag Graphics Signs and More, Mannington Police, Baby B’s, Marin County Rescue, and Mario’s Pizza.
Coming events
The holidays will pass very quickly, or so it seems. We will soon be in the month of November. On Nov. 11, we will be remembering our veterans and what they have done to keep our country free. If you meet a veteran tell them Thank You. The well- known holiday in November is when we always think of family gatherings for Thanksgiving. Start planning now as to how you have to celebrate and give thanks, as you may decide to not hold gatherings as you have.
Mannington will host “Shop Small Saturday” on Saturday, Nov. 28. This is an event to support small businesses in the area and not just the big stores. You are shopping, helping local folks, and your town. Then the Christmas season will bring many activities and beautiful decorations. There will be more information concerning these events in the near future. Start planning and saving for “Shop Small Saturday,” a time to start shopping for Christmas.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
