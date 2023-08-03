The Barrackville Lions Club has been our only active civic organization for quite a few years, having been chartered December 10, 1957. Lions meet the needs of local communities and the world every day because they share a core belief — to serve their community. This is certainly what our club does! Membership has diminished in the last couple years but still serves the community in many ways. The Lions Club community hall is rented out for birthdays and private celebrations. This organization is the only sponsor of the annual Christmas In Our Town event. Hall rental funds and donations go towards paying the major attractions that come to the parade as well as donating towards the local bands that make an appearance. If you are interested in joining this great club, contact Cari Casuccio at caricasuccio@gmail.com.
Back To School Bash
Join the fun on August 18 at 3 p.m. at the Barrackville School to meet your teachers from 3-5 p.m. and then stay for the evening. Food trucks scheduled from 3-6 p.m. Heavenly Hoagies, Mr. Taco, Taters of Morgantown, Dummie Dum Cupcakes and Nanny Ice Cream. Backpack and school supply giveaways, basket raffles, PTO activities begin at 5 p.m. and cotton candy and snow cone giveaways from 6-7 p.m. All events are free except the PTO concession stand.
Scholarship award
Congratulations to Angelina Collins who is the winner of the Scholarship from the Town of Barrackville.
Police department event
Come join us Saturday, August 5 for a Movie night hosted by Barrackville Police Department in conjunction with Fairview Care at Lewis Hall Field also known as No. 7 Ballfield on old 250 Pine Grove Barrackville Road. We welcome all families and children to come to our free movie night and touch a truck experience where they will be able to see and interact with first responders and the emergency vehicles they use. There will also be a bounce house for the children to have some enjoyment after 6 p.m. until the move starts around 9:15 p.m. Rain date will be August 13.
Fire Department event
Barrackville Volunteer Fire Department will host a community event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on August 12. We will be doing different events involving rescue tools and flowing water through the fire trucks with parents and kids of the community. We also will have a cookout for lunch at Noon. If you have any questions, feel free to messages us on Facebook or call the station. We hope to see everyone there from the community.
Congratulations Blaike!
Small town girl Blaike Hepner brought home the 2024 Junior Teen All Star United States National Title. Thank you all for the support.
PTO News
The PTO at Barrackville School is forming a committee. If you’re interested in getting more involved and making a difference in students lives, we’d love to have you join. Contact Sara Carpenter 304-612-4730 to see how you can get involved.
Christmas In Our Town meeting
The next meeting for the Christmas In Our Town event is Thursday, August 3 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Lions Community building below town hall. This event is sponsored by the Barrackville Lions Club and can use more volunteers to assist in planning and implementing the activities. The day starts early with a PTO breakfast with Santa, vendors in the school, food vendors outside, a parade and fireworks to end the festivities. As you can image each part of the day takes many volunteers to coordinate, the parade itself is a major undertaking and can use as many folks as possible to help. Please consider giving some time to the community celebration.
Vendors
If interested in being a vendor at this year’s Christmas in Our Town reach out to Cari Casuccio at caricasuccio@gmail.com. Space is limited! Spots are $20 each and the vendor event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, December 2.
Barrackville Cemetery Association
Dear Friends of the Barrackville Cemetery! Summer is still marching on and the grass at the cemetery is still growing. We ask that you assist in the mowing, maintenance and care of the cemetery so that the appearance will continue to be satisfactory. Once more we are asking you to make a special effort to help with the financial needs of the cemetery, you are our only source, since you own lots in the cemetery or have loved ones who are buried there. We thank you for your contributions in the past. We appreciate your financial help as we strive to keep the cemetery neat, clean and maintained. Please send your contributions for the maintenance of the cemetery to Tom Hall, Treasurer, P.O. Box 295, Barrackville, WV 26559
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall- PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
