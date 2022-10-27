“Come said the wind to
the leaves one day,
Come oe’r the meadows
and we will play.
Put on your dresses
scarlet and gold,
For summer is gone
and the days grow cold.”
- A Children’s Song from the 1880’s
Not sure if I shared this before but it has become one of my favorite little poems.
Free Coat Drive
Barrackville United Methodist Church will host a free coat drive starting Nov. 1 at the church pavilion. Donated coats, boots, hooded sweatshirts, anything warm for winter will be acceptable starting now. Get connected with Jeanie Bane or Carolyn Sivak, we will make sure the items get picked up or you can drop them off at the church. God is good!
Trick or Treat
Barrackville Trick or Treat will be held on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m. If you would like to participate and hand out candy, turn on your porch light during the event. Be cautious when traveling about as we all know how narrow some of our roads are to travel. Parents, please dress your children in something visible or place a light in their pumpkin or something reflective on their person. Avoiding masks so that we can be safe and enjoy the evening!
While Trick-or-Treating
Kids under 12 should always trick-or-treat with adult supervision. If your kids are older and want to go out on their own, map out an agreed-upon route, set a curfew, and make sure that at least one person in the group has a cell phone for emergencies.
You may want to venture out in a group, so make sure you stay together. Be sure to stay on well-lit streets and always use the sidewalk. If there isn’t a sidewalk, walk at the edge of the road and in the direction of oncoming traffic. Afterward, take a look at your child’s candy bag. Look for any treats that are open or have broken packaging and discard them.
Christmas In Our Town
The next Christmas In Our Town meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Lions Community Building. Volunteers are still needed in many areas. If you can’t attend a meeting and still would like to help the day of the event, email Barrackville2019@gmail.com
Veterans interested in riding on the Veterans float contact Rockie or Debbie Filius.
Christmas in Our Town Pageant
The Christmas in Our Town Pageant will be held Nov. 19 at the YWCA, at 2019 Pleasant Valley Road, Fairmont. Doors open at 12 p.m. and the pageant starts at 1 p.m. Tickets are $5 with 5 and under free. Baby Photogenic Contest Entry fee is $20; Submit 5x7 photo with entry form. 0-6 months, 6-12 months and 1-2 years old. Pageant Age Groups: Submit 5x7 photo. with entry. Categories of Competition. Text 304-657-7920 for entry info. Nov. 5 deadline.
Barrackville Town Council
The next meeting of the Barrackville Town Council will be Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. This is an open meeting and all residents are encouraged to attend.
Neighbor news
A soup, sandwich, dessert dinner will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 4-7 p.m. at the Fairview Senior Center. Everyone will receive a delicious dinner and a painted ceramic bowl in exchange for a donation to the Fairview Food Pantry. Veterans will be honored.
Grant Town bingo
A Secret Santa Bingo will be held Nov. 12. Advanced and early bird tickets are available. Tickets are $20 and early birds are $5. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the early bird 12:30 p.m. and the Bingo begins at 1 pm. Benefits the Grant Town Volunteer Fire Department, 110 Ballah Ave.
Condolences
Hubert Grubb Jr., 87, of Barrackville, West Virginia passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 in the Tygart Center Genesis Healthcare Center, Fairmont. We send our condolences to the family.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall, P.O. Box 26, 716 Pike St. Phone 304-366-9372 Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Lions Club Hall Rental- Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
