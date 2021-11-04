Hello Barrackville.
I am currently reading “The Power of Meaning: crafting a life that matters” by Emily Esfahani Smith. I seem to be starting early on my winter reading list. This little gem I picked up at Goodwill on my last visit. It presents studies and personal narratives that show fulfillment and personal meaning isn’t brought by isolation and separation but by “having a sense of community by cultivating connections to others, identifying and working toward a purpose, telling stories about our place in the world and seeking out mystery can immeasurably deepen our lives.” We seek to find our place in the world, but that can’t be found alone and by self-serving acts but can be found in the service and company of others. We can craft lives that matter by making ourselves useful to others.
Street Sign Decorating Contest
Barrackville Christmas in Our Town Street Sign Decorating Contest is back again and contest information is now available. The contest is open to all Barrackville residents. There is no entry fee to participate. Poles must be chosen and decorated before Dec. 1.
Please make sure decorations do not obstruct road view or sidewalk access. Do not alter or permanently affix anything to the poles. Participants are responsible for removing all decorations after the contest is completed.
Please, do not select a street pole that has a Stop Sign attached, these poles are not eligible for decoration. We are excited to announce we have increased our prize amounts this year: $150 for 1st prize, $100 for 2nd prize and $75 for 3rd prize. Pick your pole and notify Sara Carpenter at 304-612-4730 or message on Facebook with street sign name and cross section street. Mark your pole with a ribbon or sign and have your sign decorated before Dec. 1. Get your request in early. Some street signs are more popular to decorate than others. Winners will be announced on Dec. 5 on our Facebook page and will also be in the Barrackville Times WV column. Good luck and happy decorating.
Barrackville Town Council
Council convened and held an executive session before the regular council meeting.
There was an impressive attendance at the Barrackville Town Council meeting for November. Much of the volunteer fire company was in attendance to support the chief and the company. Sharon Gump of the Lions Club again expressed appreciation and thankfulness to the fire company and the police officers for protection and assistance to the town. Mrs. Gump detailed plans for the December 4th Christmas In Our Town event and asked council for use of the front of the building during the Reverse Parade.
Resident John Belar again informed council of issues with storm drains on School Street and requested assistance in placing gravel in the ditch. Mayor will check out the issue Friday. Ray Garden asked again about a drain being placed on the corner of Ice and Pine to divert rainwater into a new drain. He offered to pay half and has a contractor ready to start installation. Attorney Funkhouse was to address this issue after the last meeting and no response was made. Mayor will contact attorney.
Treasurer’s report was accepted and officer manager would like clarification and a written policy on how to adjust payroll for staff holidays, council will investigate issue. Insurance under discussion with search for other agencies to continue. Police report 18 citations for speeding, safety, and reckless driving. Maintenance and repairs to both cruisers totaled $1500. Request was made by Chief Wilson to purchase and place a set of pull-down stairs to access the upper part of the building, permission granted. Fire Chief reported that three of the five planned fire hydrants are installed on Route 250, which may lower the ISO rating another point to reduce homeowner’s insurance in the community.
Firefighters 2 class involves auto extraction and there will be vehicles at the fire company during that time to be used in the training. They will be hauled away after the training exercise. There was a bill that arrived for the final LED light placements at the fire hall. Fire chief mentioned some slight inaccuracies in the written minutes from the last meeting and stated that some details were not included. Company bylaws were to be presented to the council but the working copy that was in the chief’s desk had come up missing, plans are to replace locks on office door. Maintenance reports ordering two truckloads of cinders, plow and cinder box will be installed on truck soon, trucks have been serviced. Camelot trailer park has been having sewage issues and the pipes to the park need to be replaced.
On Nov. 10, a 10” main line will be installed to service the 5 new houses on Buffalo Creek. Staff will attend a Marion County Commission meeting Nov. 3 to present request of American Recovery Act funds for $250,000 to replace 2,000 feet of forced main on Hampton Road and other items. Planning Committee President Bob Pirner updated council on activities. Inventory was taken on sidewalks and streets, investigation into how to proceed for a rail trail along Buffalo. Proposal was made of drafting an International Property Maintenance Code for the town that will direct standardized safety requirements. A code enforcement officer can be hired to enforce code.
New business included donation of $300 each to Toys For Tots and Shop With A Cop organizations. Council asked if another part time or as-needed officer should be hired. Chief Wilson will investigate options. Council questioned fire chief about letters sent to inactive firefighters and training commitments needed to remain in the company. Joh Sothern informed all departments that supplies, and needs should be reviewed and if needs are found these orders should be placed as soon as possible due to delayed shipping. Council had a first reading of noise ordinance, fireworks ordinance and contractor licensing ordinance provided by the Planning Commission. These are notes from the meeting and do not represent official minutes. The next Barrackville Town Council meeting will be Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.
Christmas In Our Town Meeting
The next meeting of the Christmas In Our Town meeting will be Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. in the lower level of town hall at the Lions Community Building. Please notify the committee if you would like to add to the “Reverse Parade” along Pike Street on the evening of the event. Tentative Schedule: 5:30 p.m. Laying of the Wreath, taps and a 21- gun salute by the Marion County Honor Guard at the Memorial Wall, 6 p.m. lighting of the tree at the United Methodist Church lawn, 6 Santa Drive Through at Dollar General, Reverse Parade will take place on Pike Street with changing attractions until 8 p.m. the time of the fireworks. The fireworks provider will eliminate the large boom sections in hopes of diminishing stress to pets and people alike.
Barrackville PTO Toy Drive
Dec. 4 is fast approaching. The PTO will again hold a toy drive before the Breakfast With Santa. Details on the breakfast are forthcoming but will be held at the Lions Community Building. Shop local and help out our local families for the holidays. This collection will go to Barrackville children through the PTO at the Barrackville school.
