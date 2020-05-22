Good morning Mannington!
The rain continues, as if everyone didn’t already know that. I planted flowers the other day and it got cold. Hope the prediction for the temperature for this weekend is right. Well, hope everyone is well. We still need to be very careful, physical distancing, wearing gloves and masks and washing hands. This is so different than we normally function and makes our lives seem so strange. We are not happy with these restrictions but if they keep everyone safe then it must be done. Take care of yourself this week, check on others and stay safe. Hope that everyone has a safe and happy Memorial Day weekend. Remember those who have given so much that we may have our freedom.
Vietnam Veterans 1055 Place Flags
The Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1055 will be placing flags at cemeteries around the area today. They are looking for volunteers to help with this project. Those who would like to help in this project are asked to meet at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial today at 9 a.m. All help will greatly appreciated. They will be placing flags at the Mannington Cemetery, Mannington Memorial Park, Rymer, Whetstone, and Rachel cemeteries. We say “Thank You” to this organization for taking the time to travel to these cemeteries in the area to place the flags to remember our many veterans.
School Ending
Students are turning in books and other materials, picking up items that were found in lockers as another school year comes to a close. A history making close to a school year, and also, a look to the future of school happening in a very different way. This maybe the beginning of more school from home, even though college level classes have been online for some time.
Students you have made history this spring. Congratulations seniors as you move on to the next level in life. There are many schools trying to find a way to have some celebration for graduation. This is how much teachers and parents are trying to show how proud they are of each and every student.
There is also the send off of eighth graders who will be moving on to high school. There have always been events for them and now they cannot have a final get together to say goodbye to this period of life. Some middle schools are also planning drive by types of events to celebrate the eighth graders moving to high school. Good luck to each and everyone of these young folks as you step forward.
City of Mannington Water Department
The City of Mannington Water Department will be flushing hydrants in Mannington on Tuesday, May 26 and Wednesday, May 27 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. This flushing process rapidly removes water from the system to carry out unwanted materials that accumulate in our main transmission lines. The main purpose of this flushing program is to ensure that dead ends and low usage mains are targeted, Safe Drinking Water Standards are met, sediment and air is removed, residual chlorine in our system is maintained and the hydrants are tested. This could discolor the water in the surrounding areas. While work is being performed, there is a possibility that some customers may experience low pressure, cloudy water or an interruption of service. If you experience low water pressure, your water is discolored or your service is interrupted, please follow the instructions below:
Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria d other organisms in the water.
Customers may have low pressure or discolored water at times. The City will not be responsible for any damage caused by discolored water. Customers with no water are to call Superintendent Ted Nice at 304-365-3733.
Yet Another Change
A few weeks ago, we were told that the Mannington News would be published on Tuesdays and that has now been changed again. Due to the change in the days that the Times West Virginian is now published in print the Mannington News will be in the Thursday edition. I would appreciate news being sent to me on Tuesday or early on Wednesday morning. The best idea is to send it as soon as possible. Hopefully, that before long, events, meetings and gathering will be happening and this news will interesting and need to be published so that folks will know and want to attend. Thank you for being understanding and hope that before long there will be interesting things happening.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
