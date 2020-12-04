Recently several of our accounts at the three financial institutions we use regularly were broken into by an unknown party and money transferred out.
It started with the accounts at one bank. We were refunded the money and changed our account usernames and passwords. But a couple of weeks later, the accounts at the other two banks were victimized. As we investigated the history of our banking at these institutions, we came to understand that it was most likely our home computer that had been hacked and utilized via the internet to transfer and withdraw money from our accounts.
While these financial institutions have been generous and helpful in restoring the funds we lost, it had been a long and tedious process to close and eliminate old, well known accounts and replace them with new accounts. We’ve also had to buy a new computer and wipe clean the old hard drives with loads of family photos, videos, and historical information. Installing new software and regaining access to our accounts via online banking comes only after we have re-proven ourselves worthy of such trust by these institutions that were prepared to suffer our loss for us, with the promise and evidence that we will be more vigilant and diligent in the future.
I have thought over the past few days how this experience resembles our relationship with our Savior, Jesus Christ, and how His atonement on our behalf works.
I had become negligent and a bit lazy regarding my online activities and the security of our computer. I had allowed the malware protection software to lapse thinking we were OK. Likewise, we can become complacent and negligent of our relationship with God, believing that only an occasional update of our communication with Him and an minimal amount of refreshing of our spiritual health through prayer, scripture reading, service, church attendance, etc. is OK.
I imagined that the slowing of the computer and the extraneous activities taking place were of no real importance. In fact, I was allowing evil to infiltrate my home and reach out to all parts of my life.
These very thing also happen spiritually in our homes as we allow the evils of the media in all its forms to enter, along with extraneous activities that move us away from God and His protection and influence. We assume He will protect us with little effort or vigilance on our parts. In fact, He waits patiently for us and allows bad things to happen as we slowly come to our senses and learn, yet again, that God’s sanctification can only happen with our active participation and obedience.
The cleanup process to get our home finances and online activities securely back into proper function was beyond my capabilities. It has required the intervention of many people and institutions to restore our accounts, our credit and good name, our abilities to continue contributing and progressing as a family in the community. So it is with real repentance.
We must rely on Christ, our Redeemer and Messiah, to take upon Him the damages done by our sin, our neglect, our reluctance to make the necessary efforts to stay in tune with the Holy Ghost and be guided by the Lord. Jesus comes to our rescue and does for us what we cannot do for ourselves. But He requires our cooperation and willingness to follow His instructions, including our rededication to obeying His commandments, to becoming more diligent in restoring our communication with Him, to refreshing of our spirits with updated knowledge and personal revelation. This requires elimination of old habits and new course correction. We often need to be completely wiped clean in order to eliminate all the malware that has infested us over the years, that is, to be “born again.”
Lord said to Alma the Younger, “Marvel not that all mankind, yea, men and women, all nations, kindreds, tongues and people, must be born again; yea, born of God, changed from their carnal and fallen state, to a state of righteousness, being redeemed of God, becoming his sons and daughters.” (Mosiah 27:25)
Allowing myself to be scanned regularly for the malware of sin and evil in my life is far more critical to my salvation than scanning for malware on my computer. It requires a humility and servitude to God, allowing Him to “prevail” in my life. I am very grateful for the love our Heavenly Father has for us, His children, especially in providing His only-begotten son to be our redeemer. I hope that I can make the refreshing and updating of Christ’s atonement as regular in my life as I intend to make the protection and upgrading of my new computer.
