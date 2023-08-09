Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and enjoying these last days of summer, it’s passing so fast!
Rivesville held their townwide yard sale over the weekend. I hope all the people having sales did OK, sure seemed like a lot of traffic around town.
Rivesville Elementary/Middle School will hold their open house on Thursday, August 17, two sessions will be held 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.
Main Street Rivesville is gearing up for the holidays. Applications are being taken now for the craft/vendor show, which will be followed by the Christmas parade and a visit with Santa at the Community Building. Please stop by Rivesville Town Hall an application, visit Main Street Rivesville Facebook page or email mainstreetrivesville@gmail.com. These two events will be held on Saturday, December 16. I’ll have more information soon.
Crystal Suba Oliver would like to send a big thank you out to all who recently supported the Coach Ricky Suba Pasta dinner and those who continue to support Rick’s memory and the dinner which helps give scholarships to those planning on attending college.
Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their food distribution Saturday, August 19 from 9:30-11 a.m, please arrive before 11 a.m. at Rivesville United Methodist Church. If in need of an emergency food box call Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950.
Mark your calendar for the Oaklawn Cemetery meeting scheduled for August 21 at 7 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building.
Highlawns United Methodist Church is holding a sub sale. Order your sub by calling Donna Swann at 304-612-6743. The subs are $7 and orders are due August 27, delivery will be September 14.
Don’t forget the homecoming picnic being held in McCurdysville Saturday, August 12 starting at 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish and get together with some old and new friends, meat and drinks will be provided. If you have any questions call 304-278-5905, 304-278-5469 or 304-278-7770.
If you ordered a baked steak dinner from Highland Avenue Church in Bellview don’t forget to pick it up on Saturday, August 12. You can pick the meal up from 2-6 p.m. or you can eat in from 3-6 p.m. This meal is always great! Don’t do like I did one year and completely forgot to pick it up, oh I was heart broken.
The backpack giveaway is being held on Saturday, August 12 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or until the backpacks are gone at the Mannington District Fair, no pre-registration is needed. You will need school information and grade per child.
Birthday wishes
Wishing Gavyn Owens a Happy 16th along with Carol Grimes, Alison Eddy. Birthday blessings to you.
Anniversary wishes
Happy Anniversary to Debbie and Tom Cunningham, Alison and Gary O’Dell, Wanda and Skip Morris who recently celebrated 60 years and to my youngest son Kyle and daughter-in-law Allison as they recently celebrated 12 years. I love you both.
Wishing each of these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have any news you’d like to share email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com. or call 304-777-0540. Please drive safe, we love our kids! Let’s gooo Bucs!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.