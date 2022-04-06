Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and you didn’t get too many April Fool’s pranks pulled on you. Mother Nature sure played tricks on us last Friday, one minute the sun was shining, the next it was raining and snowing and that wind was wicked! Well, let’s hope things will get nice now.
Don’t forget the Rivesville Community Easter Egg Hunt being sponsored by Main Street Rivesville and the REMS PTO beginning at 1 p.m. at REMS on Saturday, April 9. I’ve been told there are some special prizes, you don’t want to miss out. In case the weather is yucky the rain date will be Sunday, April 10, follow the Main Street and REMS PTO pages on Facebook to see if there’s a change. During the Easter Egg Hunt the Rivesville PTO will set up and have a gift basket raffle. Come out and watch the kids hunt eggs and support a good cause.
For those who ordered eggs from Rivesville United Methodist Church they can be picked up on Sunday, April 10 from 12:30-3 p.m.
Easter services for RUMC are as follows:
4/10: Palm Sunday service, 11 a.m.
4/14: Holy Week Service, 7 p.m.
4/17: Easter Sunrise Service, 7 a.m.
4/17: Easter Worship Service, 11 a.m.
The church is located on the corner of Jasper & 3rd Streets
Hope to see you there.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will distribute Saturday, April 23 from 9:30-11 a.m. The food pantry workers ask that you arrive before 11 a.m. If there is a need for an emergency food box please call 304-278-7550 or 304-534-2950. The church is located on the corner of Jasper & 3rd.
Market on the Mon will resume this year, if you are interested in being a vendor or crafter stop in the town hall and get an application.
Would you like to make the town look spiffy, meet at the Rivesville Town Hall on May 14 at 9 a.m. and join Main Street Rivesville in cleaning up the town. Coffee and donuts will be provided.
This Friday, April 8 is the last day to get your Lenten Fish Dinner. from St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church located at 407 Jackson St the hours are 4-6:30 p.m. Call Antoinette at 304-363-2793 or 304-203-1717 to reserve your dinner.
Fairview Volunteer Fire Department will hold their pizza, sandwich and salad on Saturday, April 9 3-6 p.m. All profits benefit the volunteer fire department. The building is handicap accessible.
The Grant Town VFD will hold an Easter Bake Sale on Saturday, April 9 8:30-10:30 a.m. Hop on over and get some treats.
Assumption Records located on Clayton Street in Rivesville will hold record store day on Saturday, April 23, doors open at 8: a.m., go check them out.
A reminder if you have a special event coming up and need a place to hold it call Richard Conrad ar 304-278-2642 or Roger Stemple at 304-290-8040 to reserve your spot at the Rivesville Parent Youth Park. Get your reservation in now.
Birthday wishes
Danielle Underwood, Candy Weese, Denise Shipley Morris, Lauronza Harmon.
I hope each has a blessed day.
I love to get news, so please call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com
Don’t forget the Thirty-One & Pioneer Woman Bingo being held on Saturday, April 30 being sponsored by the Grant Town EMS, CALL 304-278-7777 for tickets or more details.
