I love this quote by John Muir from his book “Our National Parks,” “Thousands of tired, nerve-shaken, over-civilized people are beginning to find out that going to the mountains is going home; that wildness is a necessity.”
According to the Sierra Club, “In 1901, Muir published ‘Our National Parks,’ the book that brought him to the attention of President Theodore Roosevelt. In 1903, Roosevelt visited Muir in Yosemite. There, together, beneath the trees, they laid the foundation of Roosevelt’s innovative and notable conservation programs.” This book can be found in its entirety on the Sierra Club’s website.
Muir writes in such eloquent and loving terms of nature and the benefits of the outdoors, and of how fragile it all is, and that the federal government is responsible for the protection through enacting laws limiting deforestation, establishing National Parks and many other conservation efforts. It is our personal responsibility to protect and preserve our community, too. We can all contribute, pick up that litter, dispose of waste in a proper manner or at least teach our children of the wonders that are hidden in our woods, fields and backyard.
PTO Meeting
Barrackville PTO will meet Feb. 16 in the Pre-K Annex building after school at 3:30 p.m.
We’re encouraging parents and staff to join to discuss upcoming spring events. It takes a village to create and run events and I know us in our small town of Barrackville can make it happen. We have lots of ideas. Please come and share yours.
Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival
Festival plans are underway. We are still looking to fill entertainment slots throughout the day. We need both craft vendors and food vendors, too. Any church or organization in town that would like to set up a table contact Cari Casuccio at caricasuccio@gmail.com. We would like to invite all town organizations to participate as we realize fundraising opportunities have been slim the last couple years, we could like you to use this opportunity to promote your organization and raise funds for yourself. If anyone would care to donate funds to this event please see Pat Whitescarver or mail checks to Barrackville Covered Bridge Preservation Society, P.O. Box 429, Barrackville WV 26559. Please make a note in the memo that it should be directed to the festival.
Lions Club News
The Lions are still alive in Barrackville, however, they are not wandering the streets and visible at this time, but still alive and active. Please support this great town organization by purchasing a straw broom. They also have a small selection of toy mops and brooms. Regular brooms are $13 and the extra heavy industrial size broom is $16. Please contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5888 for more information on brooms or how to join this great organization. The Lions Community Building is available for rent, call Pat for availability and to schedule, rental is $75.
Barrackville Town Council Seat Still Open
The Town of Barrackville is looking to fill a vacancy on Town Council. Inquire in the office or call 304-366-9372.
Huskies News
It’s official our Huskies girls are the No. 1 seed and will play host to No. 4 Weir in a round one sectional contest next Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. at North Marion. Pull The Sled! Congratulations and Good Luck.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
