The Second Annual Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival was a great success!
The weather was wonderful, the day was filled with a variety of activities, trolley rides, vendors, food and many great conversations! Friends and family met to enjoy their time together and visit. New this year featured a lecture from Historical Preservationist John Smith, an art exhibit from the school students, a treasure hunt (thanks to the Times WV for sponsoring), free breakfast thanks to the Barrackville United Methodist Church and the replica of the bridge built by Junior Grub in 1998 was displayed in the school gym.
The replica will be displayed in the Lions Community Building as it had been displayed at the Marion County Visitors Bureau for many years. The first place winner in the Ducky race was the sweetest 3 year old little girl who was excited to win a cash prize! Her family is from Lancaster, Pa. and while leisurely traveling to Charleston for a family event, searched for festivals, came across ours and decided to stop by. Now how amazing is that? They really liked our festival and our town.
We will never know the memories we make for folks with our activities. We hope that those who may have an interest in helping will come to a future planning meeting. This is a one-day event but it takes months of planning to bring together. Thank you to all the folks that were behind the scenes helping and those who come out on the day to offer a hand setting up or tearing down and other jobs that are part of the festival. We appreciate every single one of you!
Note from President Casuccio
We want to thank everyone that came out to the Second Annual Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival! Barrackville showed up and that’s what community is all about. Our mission with this festival is to raise awareness of the deteriorating bridge, raise funds to preserve the bridge, as well as get the community folks together all in one day. We hope you had fun just as much as we did. Until next year!
Family Fun Night
Friday, June 23 beginning at 7 p.m. Barrackville UMC, 409 Pike St., will have a Family Fun Night. Come and experience an evening of family fun, complete with engaging crafts, exciting yard games, evening vespers, and the opportunity to forge meaningful connections within our community. At dusk we will show a movie on the lawn and have popcorn for everyone. In the event of rain, we will move all activities to the fellowship area of the church building. This event is sponsored by Barrackville United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Foundation of WV.
Christmas In Our Town
Yes you read that right! Christmas! Mark your calendar for the first planning meeting for the 2023 Christmas In Our Town event. December 2 will be the date for Christmas In Our Town this year. The day is filled with great community spirit, local vendors, bridge lighting, a parade and fireworks! The evening is sponsored by the Barrackville Lions Club and anyone interested in helping is invited to attend the meeting on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.
Bridge Lighting Ceremony
The lighting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge is done before the official Christmas In Our Town event so everyone can enjoy the lights and get some great photos. The lights are left on the bridge throughout the month of December and taken down after Christmas. This job alone is quite a bit of work and “All hands on deck” is the battle cry! The lighting has been dedicated to Barrackville residents who have passed. The first lighting in 2021 was in memory of, my husband, Willard “Will” Marple who passed from COVID-19 and who is missed dearly. Lighting 2022 was in memory of Scott Tharp, attorney and supportive citizen of Barrackville. We are accepting memorial suggestions for the 2023 lighting, email Barrackville2019@gmail.com
Baptist Cemetery
Please make a trip up to the Baptist Cemetery (aka Barrackville Cemetery) to remove flowers or items from your loved ones plots. If you have any items like flowers, pots or flags that you would like to reuse or recycle please remove them as grass is being cut. These items will be disposed of if not removed. Donations are still welcomed to support the grass cutting and maintenance. Checks may be made out to the Barrackville Cemetery Association and mailed to P.O. Box 295, Barrackville in care of Tom Hall. There are lots available for purchase at the cemetery, also. For any questions contact Tom at 304-366-3795.
Recycling Units
The Marion County Solid Waste Authority recycling units are behind the Barrackville Post Office and items may be places in marked bins. Please be considerate and do not place items on the ground around the receptacles. Please do not put plastic bags into the units.
Barrackville Contact Info
Barrackville Town Hall: PO Box 26, 716 Pike Street, Barrackville, WV 26559. Phone 304-366-9372 Fax 304-366-3053 Hours are Tuesday – Friday 10 am – 4 pm. Council meeting is the first Tuesday of the month at 7 pm. Planning Commission meetings are the first Monday of each month
Lions Club Hall Rental: Pat Whitescarver 304-366-5558.
Code Enforcement Officer: Mr. Stewart 681-214-3414
Column Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com before 8 p.m. Tuesday.
