Spring is here but we are still in casserole and comfort food mode at the office. I am attaching a casserole recipe that we had recently that was easy and nutritious. You can choose to add meat or make it veggie. And it can be dairy free by not adding the cheese to the recipe, we added the cheese to our individual serving as it came out of the oven when it was still toasty hot. This one will go into our meal rotation and was reheated the next day and still tasted great!
Fairview VFD fundraiser
Fairview VFD fundraiser will have pizza, sandwich, and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, March 26 from 3-6 p.m. Eat in or carry out available. Phone 304-449-1904 or 1905 to place orders. Venue is handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit our volunteer fire department.
Sports news congrats
Congratulations to local Barrackville boys Caden Morris, Dylan Higgins, Cullen Kerere, Preston Williams, Cruz Tobin and team manager Logan Musgrave who are on the NM basketball team and recently played in the state tournament in Charleston.
Job opportunity
Dollar General in Barrackville is looking for a part time key holder immediately. Must have prior retail experience and management experience is a plus! Pay based on experience. Please go to dollargeneral.com/careers and apply for store #17977 then call 681-214-0113 for an immediate interview.
Bunnies for sale
Local Holland lop, lion head, and New Zealand bunnies will be ready in time for Easter call or text 3043651400.
Optimum Energy Vibes
Here at Optimum Energy Vibes we know that everything is energy, including our thoughts and our emotions. We strive to help others overcome energy blocks from physical and emotional concerns, before they result in illnesses of the body. We also work with individuals to help alleviate symptoms they are currently experiencing. Our focus is to help reduce stress and bring the body back into balance. Welcome to positive and intuitive energy. Now accepting appointments for Distant and In-Person Reiki Appointments. Contact Gina Sloan at 304-365-1400 or Lori Menas at 304-612-8795.
Do you have an animal that suffers from separation anxiety, arthritis, broken bone, or recovering from surgery? That’s just to name a few things, I can help with. I work with energy to help your animal. Let me know how I can make your animal more comfortable. Optimum Energy Vibes LLC, positive and intuitive energy 304-365-1400.
Job opening at town hall
The Town of Barrackville is seeking a part-time sewer clerk. Applicant should have experience using Quickbooks. Customer service responsibilities include billing, taking payments, answering phones, preparing reports, and any other office related matters. 24 hours weekly. Must have resume and references. Please send to P.O. Box 26, Barrackville, WV 26559.
PTO Book Fair
Barrackville PTO is presenting a Book Fair, April 4-8 at the Barrackville Church of Christ. More information will be sent home with students soon and the PTO is in need of volunteers, contact any PTO member.
Still time to order candy
PTO says there is still time to order your Sarris Candy in our online ordering fundraiser. Just in time for Easter too. We are having students sell to their family and friends completely online. All they need is the link and the school’s group ID # 10-1088.
Link: http://www.sarriscandiesfundraising.com
Once you are on the Sarris website, click “online ordering.” A box will automatically pop up prompting you to enter the group ID and seller’s name! We are asking the students to have their friends and family put in the child’s home room teacher and their name in the “sellers name” box. Order dates begin now and will close April 10. You pick the ship date and all proceeds go to the Barrackville PTO!
- This is a contact free event. No orders are to be shipped or delivered to the school. Students are encouraged to not deliver orders and have buyers ship directly to their homes
Successful fundraiser
Thank you to all the ladies who attended the first paint party fundraiser for the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival. We are planning another one for April so keep an eye out if you are interested in attending. The next meeting of the Barrackville Covered Bridge Festival/Preservation Committee will be April 12 at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend; the committee really needs help to put this event together. Contact Diana for more information at 304-376-1759.
Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt
Bring the kids Saturday morning at 10 a.m. to the Church of Christ upper parking lot to register for the Easter egg hunt. They will use the lots at the school and at the Barrackville United Methodist Church to divide age groups for the hunt. Register and be directed to the appropriate age group. For more information contact Pat Whitescarver at 304-366-5558.
Mexican Quesadilla Casserole
493 calories; protein 26.6g; carbohydrates 50.1g; fat 21.2g; cholesterol 65.1mg; sodium 1423.4mg.
cooking spray
1 pound ground beef
½ cup chopped onion
1 (15 ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (15 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes with lime juice and cilantro
1 (8.75 ounce) can whole kernel sweet corn, drained
1 (4.5 ounce) can chopped green chiles, drained
2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon minced garlic
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
6 flour tortillas
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Prepare a 13x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef and onion in the hot skillet until beef is completely browned, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.
Stir tomato sauce, black beans, diced tomatoes with lime juice and cilantro, corn, and chopped green chiles into the ground beef mixture; season with chili powder, cumin, garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes. Reduce heat to low and cook mixture at a simmer for 5 minutes.
Spread about 1/2 cup beef mixture into the bottom of the prepared baking dish; top with 3 tortillas, overlapping as needed. Spread another 1/2 cup beef mixture over the tortillas. Sprinkle 1 cup Cheddar cheese over beef. Finish with layers of remaining tortillas, beef mixture, and Cheddar cheese, respectively. Bake in preheated oven until heated throughout and the cheese is melted, about 15 minutes. Cool 5 minutes before serving.
Contact information: If you have any news to include in our column contact Diana Marple via email Barrackville2019@gmail.com or by phone 304-376-1759 before 8 p.m. each Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.