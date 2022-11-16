Good Morning Rivesville!
I hope everyone is well and staying warm. Those snowflakes we saw on Saturday were pretty but that’s enough for me now.
Don’t forget the Craft and Vendor Show being held at the Rivesville Community Building on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be crafts, gifts, food, giveaways and entertainment so get out and do some Christmas shopping and get in the Christmas spirit! There may still be time to reserve a space, do so by emailing mainstreetrivesville@gmail or stop by town hall and get an application.
A reminder that there will be a Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 4 p.m. followed by a visit with Santa at the Community Building. For those interested in participating in the parade, please give Frank Moore a call at 304-657-9121 so he can place you in the lineup. I apologize to anyone who may have tried to call the number listed last week for Mr. Moore, it was an incorrect number.
The Shepherd’s Love Food Pantry will hold their November distribution on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9:30-11 a.m., please arrive before 11 a.m. If you are in need of an emergency box please call Bob at 304-278-7550 or Gary at 304-534-2950.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, Nov. 19, this is the last sale of the year for the Fairview Volunteer Fire Department pizza, sandwich, salad sale. The hours are 3-6 p.m. You may eat in or carryout and is handicap accessible. Call 304-449-1904 or 1905 to place your order.
Are you interested in doing some low impact aerobics if so join in the class being held at the Baxter Fire Hall on Monday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m., call Donna at 304-612-6743 for more information.
The Fairmont Clinic Retiree’s Lunch will be held today at 1 p.m. at SayBoy Restaurant. For any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892.
Birthdays
Rick Stark, Donna Anderson, Michelle Morris. I hope your day is blessed.
Anniversaries
Anniversary wishes go out to Linda and John Keefover and Sherry and Jm Ice who recently celebrated, wishing both couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences
Sending condolences out to the families and friends of Danny Kniceley and Gary Asher on their recent loss, many thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
I find it hard to believe we will be celebrating Thanksgiving next week and Christmas hot on its tail.
If you have news to share call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo,com.
Until next time drive safe we love our kids!
Let’s goooo Mountaineers!
