Large crowds were traveling with Jesus, and turning to them he said: “If anyone comes to me and does not hate father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters — yes, even their own life — such a person cannot be my disciple. And whoever does not carry their cross and follow me cannot be my disciple. Luke 14:25-27 NIV
One of the key themes we find in the Gospels is Jesus calling his followers to a life of commitment. Because of Christ’s revolutionary teachings and his numerous miracles, he regularly had an extremely large following.
It was during such times that Jesus explained the true cost of following him. In the above passage, Jesus reminded the crowd that in order to be a full-fledged follower, Christ must come first in our lives.
In a world divided by various ideologies and movements, Christianity also struggles with division. Social media regularly reminds us of fractures across the theological spectrum.
Such debates and discussions can be fruitful and at times, are particularly necessary. Yet, such debates ignore the most important part of our journey: a deep, longing commitment to our Creator.
Commitment today is often measured by one’s convictions and not their actual faithfulness. This places us in a position precariously close to Jesus’ antagonists, the Pharisees.
The Pharisees had what would have been considered orthodox theology, but their religious experience was based on protecting their self-interests. Jesus regularly challenged their hypocrisy by revealing their lifeless spirituality.
Similarly, I find that Jesus is less concerned with our viewpoints in regard to a certain theological precept as he is with our loyalty and faithfulness to him.
British writer and philosopher G.K. Chesterton once wrote, “The Christian ideal has not been tried and found wanting. It has been found difficult; and left untried.”
The very essence of the Christian life is one that yields all of ourselves to God’s will. Cultural Christianity has all but forgotten what it means to bear our cross.
The bottom line is that Jesus wants to be the first priority in each of our lives. We are given the spiritual freedom to decide whether we are willing to put him first.
However, we are not given the choice to minimize our level of commitment. There is only one choice: total commitment.
The past several weeks have left commentators discussing which nation won the Olympics. Should only gold medals be counted or should silver and bronze also be included? I understand both sides to the debate, but I particularly appreciate the desire to finish first.
During the 1972 Olympics, the Soviet Union claimed a gold medal in men’s basketball in a game mired with controversy. The American team refused to accept a silver medal because of how poorly the game was officiated. In fact, American team member, Kenny Smith, has included a provision in his will where his family cannot even accept the medal posthumously.
Likewise, Jesus will not be relegated to silver or bronze status. For Christianity to work the way it is intended, Jesus must be the sole priority in our lives.
In a culture typically defined as Christian, we need to reassess whether or not our lives truly reflect the commitment level Jesus sought in the Gospels. This is the initial prerequisite for all other aspects of our spiritual journey.
