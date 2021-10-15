Good Morning!
What a beautiful week. Sunshine, good temperature, and trees turning to fall colors already. The temperature is definitely changing starting tomorrow. I guess I’m going to have to bring in all my houseplants on my porch before too long.
Apple Valley Road has been so quiet this week. The road has been closed all week starting at Rock Union Road. The only traffic has been from the neighbors going to Route 250 or Nixon School Road. Inconvenient, but kind of nice for a change. As a shortcut from 250 to 73, it is always busy!
This is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we hope to keep ourselves well and happy.
Community Music Event
The Town of White Hall Community Music Event will be held tomorrow, Oct. 16, from 2-10 p.m. There will be fun, food and lots of music featuring Davisson Brothers Band, Empty, New Diesel Trio, and System Buckers.
There will be several food vendors, and there will also be a Corn Hole Tournament at 2 p.m. with a $30 entry fee for each team.
White Hall Elementary
Oct. 15: Way to Go ticket winners announced
Oct. 15: End of Toy Drive for WVU Children’s Hospital by our Student Leadership Team
Oct. 26: End of first 9 weeks
Oct. 29: PBIS Celebration
Oct. 29: Walk A Thon with PTO
Oct. 29: Halloween Party, Individually wrapped snacks—No parents in building
Nov. 4: Report cards sent home
Nov. 8-12: Steam Bus Visits White Hall Elementary
Nov. 11: Holiday
Nov. 13: Fairmont State basketball game—invites White Hall Elementary as guests
White Hall Blessing Box
Please remember the Blessing Box beside the entrance to the White Hall Municipal Building. The Blessing Box is always unlocked for people to leave non-perishables or other necessities. Those who need an item are welcome to help themselves.
Town Council Meeting
The White Hall Town Council meeting was held in the council chambers at the White Hall Municipal Building. Mayor John Michael called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer, roll call, and approval of the minutes.
Fire Chief Fred McDonald reported 10 calls in the Town of White Hall for the month of August. He also reported one of the trucks is in the shop and the other truck has been taken to the Pleasant Valley Fire Department because of the lack of a driver who could handle the truck.
The Chief also indicated it takes a 120 hour class for a firefighter, and the class costs $200 to $400. The fire department must supply equipment for each firefighter.
Engineer Brad Pigott will be meeting with the contractor for the paving project, to do a walk through.
Police Chief Geno Guerrieri reported there were 784 calls for service, with 51 cases and 99 citations, drug bust last Saturday, and new police car will be ready this week.
The Chief stated they will be helping with traffic control as the beams for the I-79 bridge are installed the next couple of weeks, and at times the traffic will need to be stopped, an announcement will be issued before work will begin on the beams.
Town Coordinator Cindy Stover reported the brush clean-up on Maset has been completed, trees have been cut at the cemetery, and on Viking Lane. The handicap accessible walkway and ramp to the pavilion has been completed, and the EMS has moved into their offices, and they are now running two shifts from the White Hall Public Safety Building.
The legal notice was posted and the Waste Management Proposal will be back on the agenda for the Nov. 8 Town Council meeting.
The COVID-19 Policy updates were passed by the Council.
The Council moved to accept Ordinance 21-004 Vacancies on the Council, and Executive Session to discuss staffing, and staffing changes were approved as discussed.
Camera and Key Card Readers bids will be discussed at the next meeting.
The Business Registration Fee increase will be on the October 2022 agenda.
Final Remarks from the Council: Bob Wotring thanked the Town for cutting down the trees in the cemetery and said they did a good job of cleaning up afterwards. Deputy Mayor Ridenour is looking forward to the Community Music Event on Saturday. Charles Mason mentioned having a Cornhole Tournament in the Fire Department Bay if it rains on Saturday and thanked the Town for the use of tables and chairs. Mayor Michael would like to get the auxiliary reserves for traffic control for Saturday, and adjournment.
Contact
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call Claudia at 304-534-2756, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com
My article about White Hall for the Times WV will be in on Friday, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday. Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.