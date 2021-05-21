Happy Friday, Farmers!
I’m looking forward to a long weekend. My wedding anniversary was Tuesday and instead of trying to take a small family trip this summer, we opted to stay home and celebrate with cake from the Baker’s Nook, a pizza, our two kids, three dogs, and a little fishing show on the telly. We were married on May 18, which is my late grandfather’s birthday. Hard to believe he would’ve been 89 this year, but as my sister said, “He wasn’t meant to be that old.” Huggy Bear traveled all over following the Mountaineers.
His tailgating would rival any WVU student in terms of team spirit. A lifelong Farmer, his home was Farmington no matter where he roamed. The “Special K’s” and I haven’t ventured across the WV border, but we hope to this summer. Right now, a weekend trip to the Farmer’s Market and a walk with the dogs is the farthest we get. It’s good to get away for a few days, but like my grandpa, I get lonely for my hometown. The same sun shines down no matter where you are, but it seems a little sunnier when you’re home.
Around town
Stopped in the Baker’s Nook to snag some goodies. On behalf of the entire TWV staff, the carbs are appreciated. Daily specials start next week. I recommend the lemon tarts and Kasey enjoyed the chocolate cherry cupcakes. Last night the I.O.O.F Eclectic Lodge No. 67 held a wreath ceremony in recognition and memory of the Amos siblings. It was nice to see such a special service held on hallowed ground.
The cemetery is one of my favorite spots in town. I know that sounds morbid, but it’s so peaceful and beautiful up there on the hill. Speaking of beautification, have you noticed the bright red flags on the poles throughout Main Street? Passersby can note they are traveling through “the Heart of Marion County.” A feel good, do good moment at the Ballfield this week. Shout out to Alasky’s for helping the Little League with a new freezer. Now the kiddies can enjoy ice pops after they round the bases. Love to see when local businesses help out. It’s called tending to your roots, Farmers.
Fairview Food Pantry
The next giveaway at the Fairview Food Pantry will be this Tuesday, May 25 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A Medicare Advantage Plan representative will be there to speak with any individuals who are on Medicare and Medicaid concerning the various aspects of the Medicare Advantage Plan. A total 81 families were received on April 20. If you don’t think there’s a need in our area, let that sink in. Emergency food boxes are available by calling 304-449-1863. “We thank all who contribute both financially and of their time to help others. It is a blessing for all.” These volunteers are the real blessing and we thank their giving spirit.
For the birds
My backyard feeder was drained pretty fast last week leaving me to believe that some thirsty hummingbirds have found it. Upon refilling it, I noticed it was leaking. Discouraged doesn’t cover the range of emotions I felt. However, waiting semi-patiently, I nearly gave the husband a heart attack when in mid conversation I yelled “It’s here!” after spotting one out the window on our front porch. Did you know? I used to clean my brushes on the porch and let the hair scatter in the wind. No more of that! Superstition says you’re not supposed to throw old hair from your hairbrush away, ever. If a bird makes a nest out of it, you will have a headache until the nest no longer exists. Maybe this is my problem? In all seriousness, human hair is a triple threat for birds. It’s long, thin, and strong which means it’s easy for a bird’s leg or wing to get caught in it and become injured or even severed. Other items you shouldn’t throw out for the birds are dryer lint, pet hair or very fine fur like from rabbits which soak up water.
North Marion news
Graduation will take place May 28. It will be an outdoor ceremony at Woodcutters Stadium (Roy Michael Field) starting at 7 p.m. Attendees are asked to please dress for the outdoors and weather conditions as there are no plans to move them indoors due to rain. The ceremony will only be halted or rescheduled due to lightning. Anyone who would like to attend is welcome and the ceremony will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend.
Project Graduation registration has been extended to May 24 at www.mcpgwv.org/registration. Congrats to a few true Husky Champions who made NMHS proud at recent competitions. Raquel Taylor is a Big Ten Champ in not only singles but with her partners, Lea Barker, also took the doubles. Freshman Lauren McGinty finished 1st in 300 hurdles at the Big 10 Conference track meet. Way to start your high school career with a win.
Cheer Kickoff will take place May 24-25 in the NMHS Gym. Cost is $10 per person. It’s open to all current students interested in cheerleading (males and females welcome). This flex day event allows for NM students interested in cheerleading to try it before the new season begins. Current physical is required.
Clothing giveaway
Pumpkin Center Church of Christ in Fairview will host a clothing giveaway tomorrow from 9 a.m.-noon. The church is a half-mile north on Route 218. Clothing in all sizes for all ages are available and please remember to respect COVID guidelines (wear a mask, no more than 4 people in building at one time, and no children permitted)
Elementary news
Fairview Elementary Yearbook orders are due May 28. You can order online or make checks payable to FES. The cost is $18. Thanks to everyone who donated for the Indian Trail Walk fundraiser this year. As a school, $1,206 was raised with class winner, Miss Laleighannah, collecting $180. The highest collecting classroom was Mr. Haggerty’s class. They raised $275!
Little League news
The season is coming to an end, can you believe it? C-Ball takes the home field tonight at 7 p.m. against Fairview. They’ll be back again May 27 at 7 p.m. against Barrackville Gold at Barrackville. T-Ball plays May 25 at 5:30 on our field against Monongah Red. B-Ball rounds out the action with a game against the Rivesville Rams at 7 p.m. on our field. Lots of home action, stop by and catch a game why don’t ya.
School days
I know we’ve yet to close down the current school year, but they’ve just released dates for the start of the 2021-22 year. The First Day for students 1st-12th will be Tuesday, Aug. 24. Pre-K and Kindergarten will start later in the week on Aug. 26.
Yesteryear
“A welcome sun broke out in spotted areas of Northern West Virginia, doing it’s best to atone for damage wrought by flash floods over the weekend.” Buffalo Creek was hailed as most savage of the streams which swelled and flooded highways. Many places were isolated by the waters including Farmington and Mannington. Sadly, one fatality was attributed to the rising waters near Dent’s Run, claiming the life of 14 year old Edward Brown of Mannington in 1956. A summer home owned by Dr. J.J. Jenkins Sr., estimated to have been 125 years old, was destroyed in 1950. Located near Jamison No. 9 Coal Mine, the house was formerly a log cabin. Young Democrats Club of WV met with Gov. Okey Patteson at the executive mansion where he praised their “Youth Caravan” of the 1948 campaign and urged them to work hard during the approaching off year election. The Secretary of the Young Democrats was none other than A. James Manchin, of Farmington.
Birthdays
Twins Matt and Marcus Jordan, Trison Witt, Toni Ricer, Marissa Joy, Nataleigh Tennant, John Whinnie, Isabella Shaver, Cecelia Donato, Stacy Carpenter, Darlene Michalec, Pete Alasky IV, Calvin Martin and Danny Tennant.
Anniversaries
Happy Anniversary to Bob and Carol Root, Rocky and Cindy Manchin and Manuel and Paula Llaneza.
Contact me
I will be out of the office until Tuesday of this coming week. Everyone have a happy weekend and enjoy the warm weather. They’re talking record highs today! Time to get the baby pool out and let the pups puddle around in it. You can reach me by email at scummons@timeswv.com, phone at 304-838-5449, or stop by and drop it off at our offices on Quincy Street in Fairmont. We are open to the public and my face is the first one you see at the top of the steps!
