Just when you think the world can’t get any crazier, people are hoarding gasoline in plastic shopping bags. If there’s really a shortage, I would hope people would leave the gasoline for the first responders and those needing to be places to help out.
We’ve spent a year monitoring where we go to stay safe, not taking an extra trip to the Dollar Store isn’t going to hurt anybody. A friend of ours shared a joke that said, “Women aren’t panicking about the gas shortage, we ride around on E all the time. We’ve been training for this day!” Raise your hand if you’re guilty, ladies. All jokes aside, the gas shortage isn’t going to hit us as hard as some states. Instead of praying for fuel, why don’t we all say a little one for common sense to be delivered to those hoarding and generally behaving badly when the rumors fly. May they run short on toilet paper when they need it most.
Eclectic Lodge No. 67
The Farmington Odd Fellow members will be placing a wreath at the Amos cemetery lots in recognition of the contributions and donations made by Francis Leroy Amos and his sister Laura Amos, at 6 p.m. on May 20. “As Odd Fellows, we want to ensure that those that went before us rest in peace and that we honor them. As you walk the peaceful grounds of this cemetery that reflects so much of the history of Farmington. We have Confederate soldiers, veterans of our wars, some that gave their lives for the country and the history of disasters like the mine explosions in ‘54 and ‘68, and friends and relatives.”
It is in honor of the Amos’ that the Odd Fellows care and maintain the cemetery. They do it with volunteers, donations, and a managed trust established in 1938 with Francis and Laura and the trustees of Electric Lodge No. 67. Please join us in honoring them. Anyone interested in attending will be welcome. A new chapter of history will begin on that date as two women will be accepted into the Lodge. Regulations have changed to permit anyone of good character about the age of sixteen to join.
Reopening
The Baker’s Nook has set the date for their re-opening! They will be back up and running on May 18 at 7 a.m. Everyone stop by and support Marsha and her staff as we’ve missed them something terrible! It’s a sad day when a girl can’t get some fresh carbs around here.
Indian Trail Walk
The Indian Trail Walk will be held on May 20 for Fairview Elementary students, with a rain date of May 24. Letters have gone home explaining the walk and how to gather donations. The child who raises the most will win a summer-themed basket, the class who raises the most will each get a summer-themed prize. Everyone who participates in the walk will get a popsicle afterwards to enjoy and this year parents are able to walk with their children.
Caring notes
Folks, we have a few Farmers needing some extra love this week. Spread it around.
Baby Levi Toothman has been having a rough time this week. He is the son of Kristen (Leezer) and Greg Toothman, who have been worried and could use your encouragement. North Marion Senior Alexandria Shaver has also been in ill health. She is the daughter of Chrissy and Jimmy Shaver and is part of the North Marion Cheerleading squad. We hope both Levi and Alexandria feel better soon.
Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Carolyn Cypher who passed away unexpectedly this week. She was a fine lady and leaves behind a loving family she was so very proud of to mourn their loss. Our hearts go out to her sons and daughter who gave her such precious grandbabies to love and spoil. What a kind soul we’ve lost.
North Marion news
The NMHS Robotics Team is selling doughnuts to raise funds for their club. The sale ends on May 21 and products will be delivered to the school on May 27. You can visit nmhswv.com for more details. Get your tickets for Macbeth today! The NMHS Theater Troop’s performance of Macbeth is available for viewing until May 17 and can be purchased online via the NMHS website at www.nmhswv.com. Interested musicians can contact the Band Director for information on auditions. A parent meeting has been scheduled for June 1 in the bandroom.
Birthdays
We have a rather important birthday this week. Helen Tonkovich is celebrating her 93rd birthday and we hope it’s the best yet. Also celebrating this week are Tom Straight, Ean Pethtel, Brianna Nicole May, Chris Saunders, Matt Leezer, Chris Duckworth, Steven Hall, Renee LaRue and Monette Menas Ammons.
Yesteryear
This week in 1901, Jennie Smith, the railroad evangelist passed through on the No. 4. For years she’s been doing great work among the railroad men. She is known to every railroader and has been the instrument for great good among this class of men. For our coal families in Farmington, we needed some faith. A gas explosion at the George Creek Coal & Iron Company’s Farmington mine resulted in what was called an “appalling loss of life and frightful infliction of injuries.” Six men died and eight others seriously, if not fatally injured. Among those named included a pair of brothers from the Everson family and sadly, men who were simply listed as “Italian” and nothing else. It’s reported that 40 men were in the mine at the time, 15 of them 250 feet deep in a shaft. One of those in the shaft had smuggled a torch into the mine in an attempt to get better light than the safety lamps given. A shot was fired and the gas ignited from the torch, causing the explosion. A court adjudged Miss Annie George a lunatic and committed to the Weston asylum. She charged her father with assault and battery but found herself to be the one placed in jail at the conclusion of the trial. Formerly an inmate of the asylum, she had been deemed cured and discharged the previous September. Her ailment you ask? Epilepsy.
Fairview School News
Congratulations to the Fairview Girls Track Team. These ladies took 4th overall in the county meet only missing the 2nd/3rd place tie by 5 pts. Miraculously they did it with only 6 girls running due to injuries. Talk about teamwork! The PTO voting forms have been sent out. Only parents or guardians that have children in Pre-K through 3rd grade can vote (one vote per household). Due dates for votes are outlined on the form along with an introduction of each candidate.
Sunset Drive-In opening weekend
It’s opening weekend in Shinnston! The first showing of the season happens this weekend at the Sunset Drive-In. Featured movies will be Tom and Jerry (PG) followed by Godzilla Vs. Kong (PG13). Doors open at 7:30 and the first movie starts at 8:45. Looks like a nice weekend to catch a flick!
NM Little Huskies registration
May 22 at the Farmington Fire Hall will be the first day of registration for the upcoming 2021 North Marion Little Huskies season. The meeting will be from 1-3 p.m. Payments will be taken by cash, check, credit card or PayPal to orangeandblackfootball@gmail.com.
Farmers baseball
Games this week will be C-Ball on May 15 at 1:30 in Monongah against Monongah Black. T-Ball will play on May 20 in Fairview against Fairview Black at 5:30 p.m., B-Ball plays tonight at 7 p.m. on our home field against Mannington and again on May 20 at 7 p.m. against Barrackville on their turf. Team pictures will be taken on May 23 starting with T-Ball from noon-1 p.m., C-ball from 1-2 p.m., B-Ball from 2-3 p.m. and A-Ball rounding it out from 3-4 p.m. You will have the option to purchase a flash drive for $25 or prints for $35 which will include 8 wallets, 2 5x7, 2 8x10.
In closing
Have a wonderful weekend, Farmers. The sun is out and it looks like a few nice days are ahead before the work week starts. As always you can contact me at 304-367-2527, via email at scummons@timeswv.com, or mail it to the office at P.O. Box 2530, Fairmont, WV 26554.
