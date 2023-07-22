Matthew 13:36-39 Jesus answered, “The one who sows the good seed is the Son of Man; the field is the world, and the good seed are the children of the kingdom; the weeds are the children of the evil one, and the enemy who sowed them is the devil. “The Devil’s 10 Weeds of Truth.”
First: You have to be of a certain color, origin, or preference to be accepted in Jesus’ Kingdom. It’s the Devil’s evil weed. But Jesus came to give life, even abundant life in John 10:10. He didn’t define who can’t have abundant life or qualifying factors.
Second: Don’t believe in accepting, welcoming and loving another. Jesus says that in doing this you accept me (Matthew 18:5 and 10:40).
Third: View everything as black and white. Jesus says no. He condemns in Matthew 23:13-29 who would neglect the weightier matters of the law, justice, mercy and faith that only sees all in black or white.
Fourth: Accept Jesus as Saviour but stop there. Devil loves to have us quote John 3:16 but neglect the next verse 3:17, “For He came not to condemn the world.”
Fifth: Jesus was an American, and supported USA views. The good seed of God is that we resist this temptation as Jesus told the Devil in Luke 4:8, “You shall worship only the Lord Your God.”
Sixth: You don’t have to accept your ancestors’ heritage or mistreatment upon the indigenous people here or those transported in slave trade. This is not Biblical. Scriptures says “I will punish the children for the iniquity of parents to the third and fourth generations of those who reject me” (Exodus 20:5) Jesus wanted His people to not forget their past so He said, “I was sent to the lost house of Israel,”(Matthew 10:6) reflecting Exodus 34:4-8
Seventh: To be a gun lover is Christian. To trust a bullet for defense is as good as trusting in the word of God. The Devil would have us believe that guns are holier to preserve life rather than laws, community programs, and expanded social needs. Jesus says “Put your sword (gun) back, for all who take the sword will perish by the sword. (Matthew 26:52)
Eighth: Devil wants us to condemn as sin a marriage between two men or women. Jesus does not. While Jesus affirms Mark 10:7 that marriage is between a man and woman, He never says that other relationships are sinful or weedy. He suggests weeds of marriage are shown in unchastity, adultery and divorce. The good seed is Jesus’ word “A New Commandment I give you: Love one another as I have loved you” (John 13:34).
Ninth: Hell is reserved for those who don’t accept Jesus as Lord. It doesn’t involve church or community. But the good seeds Jesus plants in scriptures as Matthew 24:31-45 and Mark 9:41 show the opposite. Those who care for others in breaking down unjust systems will be seated at the right hand of God. Those who decline being inclusive shall be thrown into the eternal fires.
Tenth: You have to be pro-life to be a Christian. The Evil One believes in no abortions except on rare occasions. The myth here is those who profess pro-life are really only pro-birth. The Devil would have us be against pro-life issues like Universal Health Care, Medicaid, Neighborhood Development and the environment. Jesus was Pro-Life. He cared for everyone,
Today, do not become entrapped by the Evil One’s weeds.
