Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone is having a good week. Everyone is busy or on vacation. There are events happening in Mannington and we hope that folks will come out to support these events. Most are free, just bring a lawn chair. Even the Farmer’s Market can be an event, just come to see what is offered. The area is beginning to look better now that there has been rain. Lawns are greener, flowers and gardens are growing, the fresh vegetables are beginning to be available.
Folks may even have more that they can use and just wish to give to others. Canning season will start very soon, which is a big job for those who wish to preserve food for their family. Remember to check on friends and neighbors this week. They are saying we could have very warm temperatures and some might have a problem keeping cool. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Historical Society
The regular monthly meeting of the Society will be held July 13 at 6 p.m. at the Round Barn. Dave Rowand will give a presentation about local cemeteries, as well as have his books available. They are very helpful to those seeking to search for graves of family members. Come and join others for this very informative meeting. Memberships are still being accepted which are $10 per person. Anyone who would like to join, may call Jackie Lopatin at 681-443-0681 or Patty Anderson at 304-986-3039.
Grand opening
Yes, Miller’s Daughter in Mannington has been open for several months, but they have planned a grand opening on Friday, July 14. There will be door prizes, samplings and specials. Stop by to show your support of the new business in Mannington and see what they have to offer. Thank you, to the folks of Miller’s Daughter for bringing a new business to Mannington.
Music at the Barn
The next music at the Round Barn will be held Saturday, July 22. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music by the Kennedy Barn String Band from Fairmont State University. A light meal will be available to purchase. Plan to attend, maybe meet some friends for an enjoyable evening of music, food and fun.
Golf tournament
The Annual James “Jimmy” Moran Memorial Golf Scramble date is set for Saturday, August 12 at the Tygart Like Golf Course. Registration deadline is July 31. Registration the day of the tournament is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and the Shotgun Start is set for 9 a.m., rain or shine. The cost is $240 per team. Proceeds benefit the Mannington Fire Department. For more information, please contact Justin Efaw at 304-365-3261 or Brandon Riggs at 304-365-3553.
Music at Wintergarden Park
The next concert at Wintergarden Park on Water Street is scheduled July 29 at 7 p.m. The live band will be BB Steal, an 80’s music group, heavily-influenced by Def Leppard. Come out and relive the music you may have grown up with. Bring your lawn chair and have a fun evening. Mannington may not have a lot going on, as some say, but there are some small events, those who sponsor them are really putting forth the effort to bring events to downtown. So, show some support and maybe events can become even bigger.
Masquerade Ball
The Senator’s Mansion at 315 High St., Mannington is planning a Masquerade Ball on Saturday, July 15 from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person. Come, enjoy a night of elegance and disguise. Spend an evening at the mansion enjoying the great food and drinking and being merry. Wear whatever dress or costume you choose, just make sure to wear a mask! Ticket price includes hors d’oeuvres and choice of 2 drinks, (cocktails or wine). No physical ticket needed, once purchased your name will be on the guest list. All sales are final. For information please call 304-396-6411.
Photogenic Contest
There are so many cute youngsters around the area and many of them will be entering the Photogenic Contest at the Mannington District Fair. The deadline to enter is July 14. Applications must be completed and submitted with the $15 fee. All applications, photos and payment must be digital. Paper applications and photos will not be accepted. For information and applications visit www.manningtondistrictfair.org. For any questions e-mail mdfphotogentic@gmail.com.
Community Building Contests
“How Will Your Garden grow in a Wheelbarrow” features the creative ways to use a wheelbarrow, which will on display in the Community Building during the 2023 Mannington District Fair. The fair begins August 7 and runs through August 12. Displays will be judged on originality neatness, craftsmanship, use of materials and overall appearance. There are two categories, adult and youth.
“Create Your Own Display of Your Garden,” put it in a basket, bowl, bucket be creative. There are two divisions, Adult and youth. Display will be judged on originality, neatness, craftsmanship, use of materials and overall appearance.
Dress Up a Potato Display. Must have a displayed theme. You may use a potato of any size, and any items to decorate. Be creative. Division for adult and youth.
Displays will be judged on originality, neatness, craftsmanship, use of materials and overall appearance.
The entries will be accepted Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information available at 304-376-6025. This is fun time to display, craftmanship and what you are able to grow. Have some fun and make something for others to enjoy. Information is also available at www.manningtondistrictfair.org.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.