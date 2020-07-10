Well Farmers, it’s hotter’n a blister bug in a pepper patch, I can tell you that.
It’s so dang hot that I just saw a hound dog chasing a rabbit and they were both walking. While I can’t take credit for those Southern phrases, I do agree when they say, “It’s so hot, let’s go to the mountains!”
Fourth of July heat could not be escaped last weekend with temperatures climbing so high it made you wonder if it was cooler to be a firecracker. I could’ve lit the fuse just by touching it Saturday night and while we sat around the campfire at the Hunt Club many of us laughed at how nuts it was to have puddled our way through the upper 90 degree temperatures just to cozy up to the fire pit when that blistering hot sun sank below the hills. Hope everyone had a Happy Independence day.
We spent our first night in the camper and being rookies at this new lifestyle, I’m quickly learning that it’s like setting up a new household. One of our fellow Hunt Club members told me that he and his wife learned early to buy a set for the house, a set for the camper and then hope you don’t get all the way there and forget it! The sparsity of yard sales put a wrench in the works but I’m optimistic that I’ll be able to get us set up for many more trips to the camper, cabin life on our State Park trips, and who knows, maybe we’ll try camping at the beach someday, when I get a lot more outdoorsy!
Losses
We’ve had lots of heartbreak this week, personally for my family but also as a community with a few Farmers passing away. I got the news on our way back from camp that my dear Cousin Sharon Shaffer had passed away. Shocked doesn’t cover it. You don’t expect a person you talked to a few days prior to be gone like that. In the Jones family we have cousins of all ages and despite the fact that we may not have grown up together, we were just as close as if we had, in many respects.
Sharon was just someone who loved life. Always bright and fashionable, opinionated and stood up for what she believed in even if it wasn’t the popular opinion. She had those one liners that would make you laugh for days. We like to pick on each other and say, “You’re acting like a Jones” and even if it’s something funny that you said or did or being the life of the party, it’s a compliment even as a teasing. Sharon was a true Jones in all respects.
She left her mark wherever she went and it’s a comfort to know that she will not be forgotten. She was a class act and a tough one to follow. Please keep her parents, Mike and Sandy Jones in your prayers. Losing a child is something nobody should ever have to endure. Most importantly please hold Cousin Rob and their son Lex in your hearts. We love them so very much. The Class of ‘57 lost a friend many considered as close as a brother.
Our condolences to the family of Andy Suplita, a lifelong Farmington boy who excelled at many sports and went on to join the U.S. Air Force. He’s survived by his wife, Judy Hamilton Suplita and their family. Also leaving us, Farmington resident Dorothy Cowgar who was always a joy to talk to when she called me here in the office. Such a fine lady. Many of you might remember our cousin, Larry “Buggy” Johnson who attended Farmington High School. He passed away Monday near Akron, Ohio. He always considered Farmington his hometown and West Virginia his home. Although his sister Ellen graduated here, he and his brother Roy did not, but came back to visit often and even attended some of our Homecoming celebrations.
NMHS Juniors C-Span Winners
Congratulations to 11th grade NMHS students Aubrey Payton & Elias Wyckoff on their Honorable Mention win in C-SPAN’s 2020 StudentCam competition. Their documentary looked at climate change policy in the United States. StudentCam is C-SPAN’s annual national video documentary competition that encourages students to think critically about issues that affect our communities and our nation. In 2020, students in grades 6-12 were asked to create a short (5-6 minute) video documentary on a topic related to the competition theme, “What’s Your Vision in 2020? Explore the issue you most want presidential candidates to address during the campaign.” Such an accomplishment to win on a National level! Great Job!
Raise the Roof Fund
As some of you may have heard, Devin Spears and her boys had a tree come through their roof recently. The branches nearly hit her son, Thomas, and did enough damage that it’s impossible to patch and move on. Without the help of insurance they’re looking at the possibility of not having a roof this winter. A Gofundme has been set up for her and has raised $2,205 of the $5,000 goal as of presstime. Friends are hoping they can also get some local friends and neighbors together to help clean up the damage with lots of trees by the house that could fall at any minute. If you need wood and can come and help take it down you’re welcome to it. If you’d like to donate to the Gofundme you can visit the website and put in “Raise the Roof” and Devin Spears or Ruth Lampkin, the organizer of the page.
BC Bank Lobby Closed
BC Bank released this statement for customers of our Farmington Branch, “Based on the announcement made Monday July 6, 2020 by WV Governor, Jim Justice making masks mandatory in places of business / outside the home, BCBank feels that it is in the best interest of our customers and employees to close our lobbies once again. Lending, New Account openings & Customer Service will be available by calling 304-457-3300 in advance to schedule these services that require lobby access. Please remember BCBank offers many alternative methods to serve your banking needs. Six ATMs, four of which accept check and cash deposits, mobile app, online bill pay, 24/7 telephone banking and remote deposit anywhere (RDA) All of our drive through lanes will remain open from 8 am to 5 pm, Monday- Thursday. Friday 8 am to 6 pm. Saturday 9 am to 12 pm. Thank you for your understanding. Stay safe!
Glory Days
The 14th Annual Theta Rho Assembly of WV convened at Camp Caesar in Cowen, WV back in July of 1961. A public installation of officers was held with then president of the Rebekah Assembly of WV, Mrs. Eva Landreth. Appointed officers for the year included Farmington’s own, Miss Billie Teets as right support to the president. Miss Linda Dunmire was selected as third herald. Stone & Thomas was in the midst of their “Double Feature Summer Permanent Wave Sale” offered at their air conditioned beauty salon with mezzanine flooring. The ad offers a Cold Wave which includes shampoo, luster rinse, fashion cut and set for $8.95. (You can’t even get a haircut for that price!) Ladies who want a bit more luxury can opt for the $11.95 option which offers a special shampoo, sheen rinse, style cut and set. Hurry in and use your charge account! In July of ‘61 Farmington High School was among several high schools that were contesting the state’s claims for back taxes and penalties. While not even close to owing the most money, Farmington was estimated to be behind $120.74 while East Fairmont came in at $959.06, West at $408.95, Fairview $89.12, Mannington $76.33 and Monongah at $131.15. We move onto 1962 where the state treasurer’s office said that the state liquor stores collected over $172,319 in municipal sales taxes during the last quarter. The taxes are collected by the stores and periodically redistributed to the communities that impose such levies. Farmington was to receive $792 from the deal. That same year, Miss Patricia Manchin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A. James Manchin had been selected to serve as a princess in the Mountain State Forest Festival (a festival cancelled for this year due to COVID-19) in Elkins. Appointed by U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd, she was a former princess in the Black Walnut Festival at Spencer. Her hobbies included water skiing, horseback riding, tennis and dancing.
Drive in
It looks like a much needed rainy weekend but that won’t stop the films from rolling at the Sunset Ellis Drive-In Movie Theater! This Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the drive-in is playing “Bad News Bears” circa 1976 and rated PG. Keeping with the theme (and boy does it make you miss the ballpark) for their second feature enjoy “Major League” from 1989 and rated R. First feature starts at 9:15 p.m. and sound can be heard on radio frequency 98.3 FM. Cash only, box office opens at 6 p.m. Bring your own snacks or enjoy some from the concession. Social distancing applies!
Dog Days
Something about Kyan made the mosquitoes go to him and nobody else this weekend! I keep telling him to stop scratching like a dog as I chase him around with the calamine lotion. If you see a pink spotted 13 year old, he’s mine. Dog days are the period of Summer between July 3 and Aug. 11. The phrase is actually a reference to the fact that, during this time, the Sun occupies the same region of the sky as Sirius, the brightest star visible from any part of Earth and part of the constellation Canis Major, the Greater Dog. This is why Sirius is sometimes called the Dog Star. In the summer, Sirius rises and sets with the Sun. On July 23, specifically, it is in conjunction with the Sun, and because the star is so bright, the ancient Romans believed it actually gave off heat and added to the Sun’s warmth, accounting for the long stretch of sultry weather. They referred to this time as diēs caniculārēs, or “dog days.” I don’t know if you knew those facts, all I know is not a Summer has gone by that I was told to not mess with my bug bites because they’ll get infected since it was those dreaded “dog days”.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Amber Hayhurst, Amanda Dudash, Matt Yoho, Madison LaScola, Amber Eddy, Sarah Shreve Hubbard, Jennifer Sieber, and Tori Thompson.
Final Thoughts
This week’s column will be done a bit early due to my being out of office Wednesday-Friday. If you have any information to send me please do so via e-mail or phone by Tuesday July 14. To end this week, there’s a really good song on the radio right now featuring a collaboration of some of country music’s most popular including the co-writer, Thomas Rhett. (His father is singer/songwriter Rhett Atkins) Take a listen if you get the chance, it’s available online on several popular music apps and is played round the clock on country radio. The lyrics really stick with you but most applicable for me this week are the words, “‘Cause life is but a breeze, better live it. Yeah, you only get one go around. ‘Cause the finish line is six feet in the ground. In a race you can’t win, just slow it down.”
