Mon Marion Neighborhood Hospital is hosting a Multiphasic Blood Analysis on Saturday, April 22. Appointments start at 6 a.m. at the Town of White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Online registration for the multiphasic event is now open. Community members can register at https://na2.documents.adobe.com/public/esignWidget... or by visiting www.monhealth.com/healthfair and scroll down to “Mon Health Marion events.” Registration will close on April 8 or when we reach 300 participants.
Participants must confirm their email after they complete the form from Adobe for the registration to be completed. Appointments are provided on a first-come, first-served basis and will be assigned starting at 6 am. Walk-ins will not be accepted, and pre-registration is required by completing the online form. Parking available in the back of the building.
Happy Birthday
Birthday wishes go out to White Hall Treasurer John Jacobs.
Marion County Rescue Squad
The Marion County Rescue Squad has been making the rounds at area schools including the Barnes Learning Center and Blackshere Pre-K with the Easter Bunny.
White Hall Elementary
April 7-11: No school
April 12-14: Closed unless needed as a weather day.
April 17: Return to school
April 17: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week, Military Monday
April 18: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week, Crazy Camo Day
April 19: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week, Purple Up Day
April 20: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week, Red, White, and Blue Day
April 21: Month of the Military Child Spirit Week, Red Day
April 21: Last day to register for Summer Sole program.
April 22: State Math Field Day (Good Luck to White Hall students Blake Hannah and Cooper Schrader that will represent Marion County at the State Math Field Day)
April 26: Lifetouch spring individual picture day
April 28: April Terrific Kids Announced
April 29: Marion County Literacy and Multicultural Fair at the Fair at the Field House on Mary Lou Retton Drive
May 1-5: Staff Appreciation Week
Things to do this weekend
Tractor Supply is hosting a small animal and poultry swap, Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Farm fresh eggs will be available. No sale of cats or dogs.
Be sure that your animals have the necessary food and what during the duration of the event.
Monongah Easter and Mother’s Day Craft and Bake Show, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easter Bunny will be present, and they will have an Easter Eggs Hunt for the kids.
Magic’s Bar and Grill
• Friday, April 7 at 9 p.m., American Idol contestant Cody Clayton Eagle
• Saturday, April 8, at 9 p.m. Byron “Six Six” Cooper
New Businesses
White Hall Ship and More, 13 Opal Drive, White Hall will host a Grand Opening Monday, April 10 at 1 p.m. They ship packages thru FedEx, UPS, or USPS, sell postage stamps, provide notary services, copies, scanning documents, and laminating. You can also rent a Post Office Box with 24/7 access.
Upcoming events
White Hall Town Council, Laying of the Levy, April 18 at 6 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop.
Morris Park Spring Fling Craft Season, April 15-16 & 29-30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 35 City View Terrace, Fairmont. Free admission and parking.
Town of White Hall 3rd Annual Spring Fling Event May 6, 2023, from 10 to 3 at the White Hall Public Safety Building.
Town of White Hall Spring Clean-Up, May 13 from 7-11 a.m. Dumpsters will be placed in the White Hall Public Safety Building side parking lot.
White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Schedule may vary with holidays.
Council’s Things to Consider
Some of the new items the White Hall Town Council will be looking at the April 10 Town Council Meeting will be:
• Consider Door Access Quote Addition for Fire Department
• Consider Election Pay for Poll Workers
• Consider Veteran Town Banners
• Consider Good Friday a Holiday for the Town of White Hall
• Consider Having a Contracted Service Member for Drug Court
• Executive Session: Community Development
Contact
If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687.
Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org. All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
