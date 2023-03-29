Good Morning Rivesville!
Welcome to the end of March. I hope everyone is well. It appears March will be going out like a lamb. We really got lucky. If I would have placed a bet my bet would have been that we would have had a big snow!
If you haven’t signed the kids up yet for the Easter Egg hunt sponsored by Main Street Rivesville you still have time to do so. Please register at eventbrite.com. The event will be held at Rivesville Elementary/Middle school Saturday, April 1 from 1-3 p.m. Every child must be accompanied by an adult.
If you haven’t had a chance to get the Lenten dinner being served at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church this Friday, March 31, is the last day to do so. The meal consists of baked cod, slaw, scalloped potatoes, green beans, mac & cheese, bread and dessert. You can eat in or carryout for $12 for adults, $6 for kids under 10 from 4- 6:30 p.m. To pre-order or reserve a table, call Antoinette at 304-363-2793 or 304-203-1717. The church is located at 407 Jackson St.
If you would like to get household brooms-$12, warehouse brooms-$15, mops-$6 , whisk broom-$5 or ceiling fan dusters-$7 from the Rivesville Lions Club give one of their members a call — Sherry Ice at 304-278-7171, Jason Gump at 304-278-5900 and Carol Rogers at 304-278-5248.
I absolutely love my ceiling fan duster!
Rivesville United Methodist Church will hold their hot dog sale Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Baked goods and drinks are also available. For any questions call Bonnie at 304-282-4892 or Roxann at 304-777-0540.
A spaghetti and meatball dinner will be held April 1 at the McCurdysville Community Building from 4-7 p.m. The cost of the meal is $12 for adults, $6 for kids 12 and under, eat in or carryout. The meal will consist of salad, bread, dessert and drink. For any questions call 304-278-5905 or 304-278-5469.
In case you haven’t heard Dutchman’s Daughter is holding a fundraising Spaghetti Dinner on Tuesday, March 28 for one of their employees that is battling cancer. The meal will consist of spaghetti & meat sauce, side salad, 2 pieces of garlic bread and a drink(coffee, tea, or soda), dessert and baked goods will be sold separately. This dinner is by donation. I hope folks will get out and support this fundraiser. This employee has worked 27 years plus for the restaurant and I think this is absolutely amazing an employer would do this. Good luck DD and to folks getting a meal, be kind I’m sure they will be very busy. God Bless.
Upcoming events
April 6: Maundy Thursday service will be held at 7 p.m. at Highlawns United Methodist Church, Paw Paw Avenue, Rivesville
April 9: Sunrise service will be held at 7 a.m. at Highlawns United Methodist Church, Paw Paw Avenue, Rivesville.
April 16: Coach Ricky Suba drive thru pasta dinner. Contact Crystal Suba Oliver via FaceBook for more information.
April 22: Pioneer Woman Basket Bingo hosted by Grant Town EMS
April 22: Buckwheat cakes and sausage breakfast hosted by the Bunner Ridge Community Association from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for kids. Regular pancakes will be also be offered. An indoor flea market will be held upstairs, $10 set up fee. Cll 304-919-7645 for more information.
Birthday wishes
Donna Mick, Stephanie Wilson, Teresa Wright, Cheryl Rafaloski, Ashley Rich, Les Blackshire, Ethan Stewart Luketic, Randy Hawkins.
Blessings to each of you on your special day.
Anniversary wishes
Happy Anniversary to Cris and John Stewart. Wishing you many more years of love, health and happiness.
If you have news to share give me a call at 304-777-0540 or email me nat roxannsmith3@yahoo.com. I always welcome your news and would love to share it.
Until next time- drive safe we love our kids. Oh I’ve been waiting a while to say this “ LET’S GO BUCKS! Good, bad or ugly I’ll always love my Bucs. Hey Joe Reynolds it’s on!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.