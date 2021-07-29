Good morning Mannington!
This time next week will be the month of August. Time seems to pass more quickly each year. Maybe we just want the summer to last longer after the months that we had to stay home or not be around others. I did see a tree at our house that has turned red already. Yes, its leaves came out earlier this year, so I guess it would turn color early too. It is just a sign that the day light hours are getting shorter. Welcome to all who are coming to town this next week. Some always plan vacation for the week of the Mannington District Fair. We hope you enjoy your time with friends and family and have a good time at the Fair. It has been said for a long time that this is like a big homecoming.
This next week will be busy for our area, as the Mannington District Fair gets underway on Monday evening with the parade at the traditional time of 6 p.m. and the fair officially opens at 7:30 p.m. It is a tradition, that after being cancelled last year, is great to see happening and gives us a little more normal. The entertainment, the food, the fun and seeing friends will make for a great evening. The rides will not be open on Monday evening, but will be each evening Tuesday through Saturday. Ride stamps will be available each of those evenings from 6-10:30 p.m.. Reduced ride rates will be available from 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 7 also.
I hope everyone has a great week. Remember to check on the elderly who may be in need of some assistance. There may be a few days of high temperatures and they might have a problem staying cool. To all be careful and stay safe.
Senior picnic
The yearly Senior Citizens Picnic is planned for tomorrow at the North Marion Senior Center Pavilion for good old fashioned picnic fun. There will be bingo with prizes from 10-11 a.m., live music from 11 a.m. to Noon featuring Joe Hooker who will be playing toe tapping country and oldies tunes. Then an extra yummy picnic lunch will be served starting at noon for a donation of $3 per person for those age 60 and for those under 60 who wish to attend the price is $6.50 per person. Mark your calendar and come to enjoy the fun with friends and make some new ones.
Congratulations on retirement
After 46 years of hard work and dedication, Terry Starsick is hanging up his mining light, belt and boots. He is going to retire tomorrow. Now it is time to enjoy life and take it easy (never sure about this with retirement). He is loved and appreciated by his family Vickie, T.J. ,Tara and Brandy. Terry, best wishes and happy retirement from your family and many friends.
Fair Stage and other entertainment
Ride tickets can be purchased in advance this year. Information concerning rides and buying tickets can be found on the Mannington District Fair Facebook page. Information concerning events and times can also be found on Facebook.
The Davisson Brothers will return to the stage at the Mannington District Fair on Aug. 5 for two shows at 7 and 9 p.m. Also, the Cattle Penning will be at the show ring beginning at 7 p.m. The Kent Family Circus and T.J. Hall, Magician will perform at various times during the evening. Ride Stamps will be available from 6:30-10:30 p.m.
On Aug. 6, Jason Michael Carroll will be on stage for two shows at 7 and 9 p.m. That same evening there will be truck pulls at the show ring at 7 p.m. The youngsters will enjoy the sheep rodeo at 7 p.m. The Kent Family Circus and T.J. Hall, Magician will preform at various times of the evening.
Remember to plan what you want to eat. If you have certain foods you like to get at the fair, plan each night, so that when the fair is over Saturday evening you have not missed a favorite. There is such a wide variety, you don’t want to miss anything. For a full list of entertainment and times go to the Mannington District Fair Facebook page.
4-H/FFA Livestock Show
The Marion County 4-H and FFA Livestock Show will be going on all week. Each evening there will be a different event. These youngsters will be showing animals they raised during the year and they are very proud of their accomplishments. The animals are judged to see who has raised the best animal but on Tuesday evening there will be Showmanship Clinic to help the students show their exhibit animal to the best of their ability. Then on Friday evening, there will be a Supreme Showmanship event. This is when the youngsters are judged on how well they can show their animal. On Aug. 4 there will be the judging of steer, feeder calves, lambs and goats. On Aug. 5, rabbit and swine judging will take place. These events all begin at 6 p.m. This is a time to stop in the 4-H FFA Barn and support these youngsters as they learn how to raise food for the table and may one day be providing food for many of us. The animals that they have raised will then be sold at auction to the highest bidder on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. If anyone is interested in purchasing one of these fine animals then be at the Barn to support this group of young people. If you have questions about the program, there will be someone there that will be glad to talk with you.
Community Building
The Community Building at the Mannington District Fair is always a must-see stop at the fair with demonstrations, displays, crafts, promotional and marketing products that your organization or business would like to make to public aware of.
The folks are always glad to display homemade quilts and other handmade items. Those attending the fair enjoy seeing these fine hand-crafted items. Do you have an unusual collection? Think about putting it on display. Collections are interesting to many folks. Don’t forget to bring in your prized vegetables. Show you pride in the vegetables you have raised and let others see how food for the family can be available right at your home. Let a Zucchini grow and enter the Largest Zucchini Contest.
Do you enjoy photography? Then consider entering the Photo Contest in the Community Building. No professional photography and no editing. The categories are: nature, People, Floral, Animals, Black and White, Mannington Scenery and miscellaneous. Two age groups children (5-17 years and adult (ages 18+). Pictures must be 5X7 or larger and framed.
There are spaces in the Community Building available for demonstrations, displays, crafts, promotional and marketing products that your organization or business would like to present information to the public. For those who would like to set up a retail spot, rental spaces are available. You can send a text to 304-376-6025 for more information.
Items to be placed on display will be accepted on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. and on Sunday afternoon. Judging of all items will be done on Monday morning and the building will be open to visitors after the parade in the evening.
Items for display or set-up of displays in the Community Building this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Commercial spaces
There are spaces available in the lower level of the Community Building of the 2021 Mannington District Fair that can be rented by calling 304-669-6848 after 6 p.m.
Camper set-up
Those who will be camping at the fair are to bring campers in this Saturday, July 31 from 3-5 p.m. The fee for the week will be collected before campers are set-up. Check with friends who normally bring campers to see that everyone knows of this change.
Coggins Test
All horses that will be entered in the Mannington Fair or the Fair Parade Aug. 2 will be required to show a negative Coggins test dated in the last 12 months. Contact your veterinarian right away to get the test so that the test paper can be returned to you in time to show the results to the person checking in the animals on Sunday, Aug. 1 beginning at noon. Coggins tests are only good for one year, so check your last test paper to see if you need a new test. For questions or information, please contact 304-376-0525.
Owls at the Library
Whoooooo is coming to the Mannington Public Library? Come and enjoy live owls from the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia and more surprises this Saturday, Aug. 28 at 10:00 a.m. There will be games, prizes, snacks and crafts!
Book Sale
The Friends of the Library at the Mannington Public Library are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. They always have a wide variety of books that are on sale at a very good price. There are paperbacks and hard cover books. The proceeds from the sale are used in various ways to enhance Library programming.
Free Comic Book Day
Come celebrate Free Comic Book Day Saturday, Aug. 14th. Join us for another fun-filled Saturday with free comic books! This year’s special guest, Spider-Man, will be here to greet and for photo opps at each location. We’ll have crafts, coloring sheets and other fun activities. This event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mannington Public Library.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending your info so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
