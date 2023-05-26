The Town of White Hall will host its 3rd Annual Community Music Event at Middletown Commons on July 8 from 12 noon to 10 p.m. As the event draws near, we will showcase one of the performers each week. This week, we present the New Diesel Trio Band, which will take the stage at 12 noon.
In the spring of 2013, Pam Kennedy carried her guitar into an open mic showcase at Heston Farms in Fairmont and performed in public for the first time in 20 years. Her performance that evening caught the eye of singer/songwriter Greg Mason, a veteran guitarist, and soon thereafter Greg’s long-time musical collaborator and bass player, Jarrod DeVault, who joined them to form New Diesel Trio.
The band has been active in North Central West Virginia since 2015, playing at a wide range of venues, including Palatine Park in Fairmont, the Loft in Morgantown, the Taylor County Fair and Prickett’s Fort. In addition to their live performances, they have also recorded and released four full-length albums and maintain an active internet presence.
The centerpiece of the band’s stage set is a table with an old wooden RCA radio and a Bell System telephone from a long time ago, sturdy appliances, built to last, much like the music of New Diesel Trio.
Their sound, although modern and unique, has a timeless quality. Only time will tell how far into the past this band will carry us into the future, but any time with New Diesel Trio is time well spent.
White Hall Elementary
May 29: Memorial Day Holiday
May 31: Last day for students
June 1: Last day for teachers
June 15: Summer Sole begins.
Things to do this weekend
White Hall Farmers and Artisans Market starts May 27 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
Vendors for Saturday’s market include Carr Farms, Skittles Creations, Valhalla Treasure Box, Rar & Tae Candles, Digital Kreations, Holcomb’s Honey, CL Cakery, Mandi Martin (Scentsy), Broken Boulder Farm, Brenda Huey (crafts)
Casa d’Amici Cruise In, Saturday, May 27 at 6 p.m. in the Middletown Commons.
New Business in White Hall
Detailing World, located at 2600 Middletown Commons Dr., Suite 246, White Hall has a wide range of stock and will feature a selection of premier car detailing brands and products, ranging from polishers to protective coatings. The grand opening will be Saturday, June 17 from Noon-6 p.m. featuring a car show, face painting, giveaways and more.
Upcoming events
Marion County Rescue Squad hosts First Aid & CPR classes May 27. CPR/First Aid for the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. cost is $60. CPR/First Aid for Health Providers is from 1-4 p.m. and costs $50. Both classes are taught at the White Hall Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop. Call 304-363-6246 extension 201 to register.
The White Hall Municipal Offices will be closed Monday, May 29, 2023, in observance of Memorial Day.
Rita’s Ice Cruz In, Sunday, June 4 at 2:30 p.m. in the Middletown Commons.
Coffee and Cars, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the Middletown Commons.
The Town of White Hall will host a health fair at the Middletown Commons on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Town of White Hall will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 12 in the Town Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop at 6 p.m. to discuss and hear public comments with respect to Ordinance 23-005 An Ordinance Revising Ordinance 23-001; Establishing a Nonresident Police Service and Public Works Fee for significant incidents occurring within the Boundaries of the Town of White Hall.
The White Hall Town Council meets on the 2nd and 4th Mondays of the month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 118 Tygart Mall Loop, White Hall. Schedule may vary with holidays.

If you have news, birthdays, or anniversaries, call Lori at 304-367-1687. Please leave a brief message with your contact information or email Lori at lriffee@townofwhitehallwv.org.
All news should be submitted to Lori Riffee by Wednesday for Friday publication. Thank you for sharing your White Hall news.
