If you are looking for fall mums, Mountaineer Florist, Something Special and the Marion County FFA at the Marion County Technical Center have a nice variety of different colors and sizes.
A few of these, help to make the change to fall from our summer time flowers. Autumn is here, according to the calendar. Yes, it says Thursday, Sept. 22 first day of Autumn. So, today we say, welcome fall. This time of year, we begin to think about staying inside more or we will be soon. There are still events happening in the area and we should have some nice weather for a few more weeks.
Vegetable gardens are gone or almost, there is still lawn work to be done and folks are starting to decorate for the change of the seasons. It is also a time to just get outside for a little while and enjoy the colors and everything that happens outdoors. I hope everyone has a great week and take some time to visit with others, in person or by phone. Remember those who might need some help, take care of each other and stay safe.
North Marion Homecoming
Football season is moving along and it is time again for North Marion High homecoming. Friday, Sept. 23 will be the homecoming game. The annual parade and bonfire were hosted by the Town of Fairview on Wednesday. The Homecoming dance will then be held Saturday evening. Good luck to the North Marion High football team.
BerTeas
If you have not visited BerTeas on Clarksburg Street for a while, you just might enjoy the new fall flavors. They have new hours for fall, which are Thursdays, and Fridays, 3-70 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will host an open house on Saturday, Sept. 24. Stop in to sample their fall line of teas along with sweet treats and prizes.
Book sale
Remember that the Mannington Library Book Sale is each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They have a wide variety of slightly used books, some look new. It is the time of the year to be thinking about getting books for reading during the winter when we do not get out and a good book is just the best past time. Not only will you get books at a good price, but you will help support programs at our local Library.
Pizza, sandwich, salad sale
There will be a pizza, sandwich and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 3-6 p.m. Dine in and carry out are available. To order ahead of pick-up, call 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. The building is handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit the Fairview Fire Department.
Octoberfest
Can you believe our Annual Octoberfest is a weekend away? Saturday, Oct. 1, set up goes from 8-10 a.m. and the festivities begin at 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Mannington. There are a good number of vendors listed on Facebook, such as sewn and crocketed crafts, many just listed as crafts, baked good, jewelry, food, such as a pig roast to benefit the Mannington Pool project. The Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will sell sandwiches and hot dogs, Kettle Corn, St. Patrick’s will also be selling their famous fried dough and more. Make plans to attend and meet friends to make a day of fun.
Card shower
You still have a few days left to send Curtis Michael, of the Seven Pine Community, a birthday card wishing him a happy 90th birthday. He would appreciate hearing from folks as he does not get out often. His address is 435 Seven Pines Road, Mannington, WV 26582.
Music at the “Barn”
There has been a change in the entertainment at the Round Barn for Saturday, Sept. 24. Due to circumstances, the Open Mic Night has been postponed and the “Possum Holler Band” is scheduled to play from 6-9 p.m. The members of this group are Martha and Joe Cordary, Keith Long, Jimmy Robins, and Tim Floyd. They have played at the Barn several times, also the Sagebrush Round Up and area fairs and festivals.
Plan to come for a great evening with friends and enjoy the music. Admission is $5 per person, and food will be available for purchase. All are welcome to attend and have a nice evening at the “Barn.” More information about events at the “Barn” will be available later. At this time events are planned for Oct. 8 and 22.
Rabies Clinic
Fairmont Veterinary Hospital invites the community to a vaccine clinic to benefit the Mannington Fire Department. Pet owners need to bring vaccination records/history to help confirm what your pet needs.
The clinic will be held Sept. 23 from 9-11 a.m. Vaccines can then be boosted at the next clinic on Oct. 25 from 9-11 a.m. The location is the Homewood Station at the corner of Meadow Avenue and Evergreen Drive. Turn off Route 250 near the North Marion Senior Center and follow the signs. It is just a short drive on Meadow Avenue. Park at the building.
All cats must be in a carrier and dogs must remain on leashes. Cash or local checks only will be accepted.
Canine vaccines available are rabies $10, DHPP $25, Lepto $25, Lyme disease $25, Kennel Cough $20. Feline vaccines available are rabies $10, DRC $20, Feleuk $20.
Please call 304-363-0960 for any preventatives and to schedule booster appointments if these are initial vaccines.
Demo Derby
Mayhem in Mannington Demo Derby will take place at the Mannington Fair Ground on Saturday, Oct. 1. Registration begins at 2 p.m. with a Kids Power Wheels Derby at 5:30 p.m. and the Derby gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. This event is sponsored by Thomas Motorsports.
Upcoming events
The City-Wide Yard Sale has been set for Oct. 15. Halloween Town returns on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Get ready for Shop Small Saturday, when folks are encouraged to shop locally and support small businesses on Saturday, Nov. 26. Then ring in the holidays with the Annual Christmas Parade on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Start planning now if you would like to participate in this annual event.
There will be space available at the Wintergarden Park for yard sale set up. You may set up in this area for a donation to the entertainment fund for Wintergarden Park.
Used Tire Collection
Each 2nd and 4th Saturdays from 9-11 a.m., Marion County residents can dispose of old tires they may have on their property. There will be a trailer at the old water plant near Mannington where residents can dump their tires.
Check on neighbors
The change in the seasons offers a perfect time to check on our neighbors who may be in need, but some just may need a phone call to brighten their day. So, if you have a minute, consider calling or checking in on someone you haven’t talked with in a while.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please send info on upcoming events to carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
