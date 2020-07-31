Good Morning, White Hall
Please be safe. Use a face mask and wash your hands and sterilize after being out in public. Lots of rain in the forecast, so be careful turn around don’t drown.
Things are happening at the Commons. More of the roof is being taken down beside Subway, where the area will be grass, sidewalk, and parking.
Subway, Nail Tech, High Life Lounge, Rita’s Italian Ice, and several other businesses will have outside access in this area. The front of the Commons is scheduled to be done by Sept. 1.
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday to Cayden Charles Repak! Cayden will be 10 years old on Aug. 8. His favorite thing to do is play Minecraft, loves swimming and the water park. Happy Birthday Cayden!
Committee Meeting
The Town of White Hall Streets and Highways Committee will meet Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 118 Tygart Mall Loop.
White Hall Council Meeting
Mayor John Michael opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, prayer, call to order, and approval of the minutes.
Claudia Holbert reported that she had made a mistake on her July 20th article and apologized, and also shared pages from the “West Virginia’s Lower Tygart Valley River: People and Places,” written by Carolynn Fortney Hamilton. The pages covering White Hall and its history were given to the council members.
The June financial statements and 1st budget revision of 2021 were approved.
The Marion County EMS report by Michael Angelucci, administrator and chief of operations of the Marion County Rescue Squad in White Hall; total records for the White Hall Squad, 20 Marion County, 3 Taylor County. Michael thanked Cindy Stover for all her hard work and help she has extended to them.
The squad covers White Hall, Colfax, Pleasant Valley, Benton’s Ferry, Kingmont, and Fairmont if needed.
The Streets and Highways Committee will get together, prioritize the streets with normal issues, in an “as need order.”
Police Chief Guerierri reported back to full staff, Cindy Stover is checking for another cruiser, canine is on mostly afternoon shift and he found a missing person near Sapps Run, very busy and money and drugs found in a car, had 10 calls Monday.
Trey Simmerman, lawyer, reported he is still working on the Biafore annexation issue, MVB Courtney issue, connected with the 1st Exchange Bank annexation issues, and normal course of business.
Maintenance/Public Works — Maintenance started working on cleaning Exxon station, working 4-l0 hour shifts, mirror on Emerald for main road and post twisted, and work on dirt around salt shed.
Engineer report; after meeting with Engineer and First Energy it was decided to go with two additional lights on Doe Run.
Cindy Stover, lighting on Route 73, fiscal year completed, loading in new budget, start on the audit next, office workers will rotate 4-10 hour days, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. office hours for the public. Police and maintenance are on 4-10 hour days.
Jack Seenger from Black Diamond Realty spoke, and council has enlisted them for the sale or lease of Old Municipal Building.
Annexation for MVB passed.
Annexation Areas without fire fees was tabled.
Considering a new logo for the Town was passed, and new logo variations were considered.
1st Exchange Bank roadway improvements will split the paving with White Hall 50-50 with Town of White Hall cost, $2,035.
Considering Public Safety Building lot sealing and striping was postponed to the next meeting.
Proceed gathering information by committee on code enforcement process in the Town of White Hall was passed.
Lawyer, Trey Simmerman suggested contacting the WVU School of Law and Land Development for good free resources.
Contact Me
If you have news, birthdays or anniversaries, call me, Claudia, at 304-534-3524, if you leave a message, leave your number, or email me at claudiaholbert@yahoo.com.
My articles for White Hall will be in Times WV on Friday from now on, so any information needs to be sent to me by Wednesday! Thank you for letting me know about things happening in White Hall or close by!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.