For almost 30 years of my life I had a safe place where I could go to when I was sure my life was falling apart — when things at home were not good, when school mates made attending school a nightmare or when I just needed to rest.
That place was sitting with my grandmother. It did not matter if we were working shelling peas or working in the fields there was something about knowing I had someone who loved me. She really, really loved me, and wanted the absolute best for me and would fight for me when I needed an advocate.
I bet I am not the only one with a grandmother like that, but to me, she was an invaluable part of my life for those years I got to have her here on this planet. And I am grateful that because she was a child of God, I will get to see her again in Heaven.
My grandmother was all of 5 feet tall and the largest muscle on her was her heart. But she could talk to me when I was wrong and never bruise me. She could build me up when I had been devastated. And there was something about her presence that calmed me and the folks in my family. I do miss her.
Even though she has been gone for some time and there are days I wish I could just talk to her one more time there is a gift that God has given us mortals that is priceless. He allows us to remember those folks, those times and those events that mean so much to us.
Try it right now.
Think about that loved one that meant so much to you but has gone to be with the Lord. It is refreshing to know that in these times that are so turbulent, uncertain and puzzling in an instant I can bring back that memory and be sitting on her front porch, shucking corn and talking about the days we spent planting the seeds that brought on all of this work. I do miss her laugh.
Like all of God’s gifts, He has been so good to allow this ability to recall even the sound of the laughter of our loved ones to bring joy to us again and again.
In the book of Psalms, David wrote in the 45th chapter and the 17th verse: “I will perpetuate your memory through all generations; therefore, the nations will praise you for ever and ever.” He was not talking about my grandmother, but it always makes me thankful that God, in His kindness, allows us to recall our loved ones just when we need them the most.
Let me encourage you to take a few minutes today and to think about that loved one that has gone on to be with the Lord. Reminisce those times you sat with them, enjoyed their company and then thank God for that gift that means so much to us.
