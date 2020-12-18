“[Jesus] fasted for forty days and forty nights, and afterwards he was hungry” (Matthew 4:2).
This type of waiting doesn’t sound like fun at all.
This has been a very strange year for sure. Memorable, historical, hysterical... none of these rightly capture all the drama that is 2020. “This too, shall pass.”
That is not a throw away statement, rather it speaks to our mortality in these human shells. You were not designed to last forever in the you that is seen by others in your human body. Neither was I for that matter.
We should never be greatly surprised when we start to fall apart, even from a young age. You are not being judged. These light and momentary afflictions to quote the Apostle Paul come to all of us at different times and in different ways.
I am thinking of one of our particular families in the church right now. They have experienced a range of losses as a family not limited to this one calendar year either. Multiple deaths, loss of a beloved pet, tragedy in the home, scary diagnosis... I could probably go on.
This advent things is about waiting. But maybe that word doesn’t fully paint the picture of what the Bible and tradition talk about when they talk about waiting, they reference what I would like to call longing.
By longing I mean a sincere desire, hope, wish, desire for something that is out of this world. The fruits of the Holy Spirit are alien to ways of this world.
They are not produced through human wisdom, skill or ingenuity. We are called to wait on the Lord. We are not called to wait for Him but to wait on Him. There is a difference.
Waiting for someone makes me feel passive and even out of control or responsible for my own action. One portrays to me the divine-human partnership we are called into during this Advent season. We can’t get anywhere on our own so our timing must be right. We cannot rush ahead or lag behind, we must be in step with the Spirit to go anywhere worth going.
So if you are ready for the struggles of 2020 to be over and finally, then you are in a perfect position to receive the gift of waiting.
He may not come when you want him to, but He will be there right on time! I have found this to be true in my life time after time and maybe you have too.
It is really and truly more about the process than always the immediate goal and motivation we have in our lives. My prayer for you is peace and hope and joy and love that comes in the breathless moments and fills our lungs with new life again and again and again.
This is my prayer for you my friends.
