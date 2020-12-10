Good morning Mannington!
The clouds are still around and everyone is wishing for some sunshine. There was even a little dusting of snow Tuesday morning. There are so many folks in the area who have decorated their homes; they look so festive. Just looking at them can make a person feel a little more cheerful. Thank you to everyone for their time and effort. Downtown looks so nice. Market Street is very pretty and the tree at the center of town really adds some joy. Miller’s Hardware and First Exchange Bank give a real glow to that corner of Main Street. Thank you to the city employees who put up the city lights along the streets. It helps so much to keep folks spirits up with so many annual events being canceled.
COVID-19 has caused so many traditional events to be canceled but it may be the only way to try to keep folks safe. There will be folks sick over this Christmas time, but if keeping apart will help then it is something we need to do. Wearing a mask, we are told, will help keep folks from contracting coronavirus and spreading it to others, sometimes without knowing you are doing so. This is just a small thing to do. So, if you will be going out, wear your mask. If everyone does this, the numbers should begin to go down. We really don’t want anyone to be sick over Christmas.
Colder weather seems to be here for a while. Remember to check on neighbors or friends who may need a little help, even just a phone call to say hello. Take care this week, look after each other and stay safe.
Greenery Bazaar
The West Augusta Historical Society is hosting its Annual Greenery Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 12 and Sunday, Dec. 13. These are dates you will want to remember. The Bazaar will be held at the Wilson School Museum.
Those who place orders for grave blankets and other pre-ordered items will be called to let them know when to pick up their order. There will be a few items for sale as in previous years but not as much. They have created some centerpieces and other items that will be for sale, so stop by to see what they have for sale. You just might find that special piece. It will just be a little different than what we are used to having at this time of year.
Masks are required for those attending the event and only a certain number of folks will be able to enter at a time.
The West Augusta Historical Society regrets that these changes have to be made, but they also want to keep everyone as safe as possible. Thank you to those who support the Historical Society, everyone is greatly appreciated.
City Christmas tree
Thank you to those folks who came out to decorate the City Christmas tree located between the bridges downtown. It looks so nice. No, there will not be an official lighting or other ceremony but we do have a tree which is a tradition and we can all enjoy the tree and thank those who made sure we can still carry on and enjoy a tree in the center of town. Take time to drive by, park along the street and just take time to enjoy the lights and the glow.
Mannington Main Street is sorry that so many things had to be canceled this year. It was in the best interest of the community that we try to protect everyone possible from contracting the coronavirus and being sick. We hope that no one will be sick over Christmas. They also say “Thank You” for being so understanding, as so many look forward to the many activities that are a tradition. We all should be careful, wear our masks and hope that in a year from now, we can all have fun getting together for Christmas fun and activities.
Drive Around Parade
We are unable to hold the annual Christmas parade this year, so what about going the other way and make a tour of Mannington? The parade was to be Friday, Dec. 11 and due to the virus, this event cannot be held. So, make your own parade! Come downtown, watch for Santa and then drive around Mannington looking at the many beautiful lights that are always on display during the season. There are many homes and businesses decorated and this is a way to just enjoy the work of others.
Santa is coming
Santa will be visiting Mannington even though we cannot hold the annual parade this year. He will be in Mannington on Friday, Dec. 11 at about 6 p.m. You just need to listen for the siren in your neighborhood. The Fire Department and the Police Department will be helping to let you know that Santa is near your home. They hope to be in Southside, Grand View, Burt Town Hill, Pyles Avenue, Homewood, Brookside, areas where they can take the fire truck. If you live outside of Mannington and want to park in your cars, think about First Exchange Bank, Master’s Funeral Home, Hutson Funeral Home or Hough Park Parking lot would be a great place to be able to see Santa on the fire truck. There may also be a spotting station in your neighborhood. Adults may bring youngsters to these stations and sit in your cars and see Santa, as he stops by to say hello and wave. No, you will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap but he wants to say “Hi” to all of his friends. So, if you hear the fire truck coming by your house, step outside and wave to Santa. He will miss seeing all of his dear friends in person, but he still wants all the little young folks to know he is thinking of them. Park along the street or other areas of town and watch for him to come by to wave and wish everyone a very Merry Christmas.
Thank you to the Mannington Fire Department and the Police Department for making Santa’s Drive by possible. This means a lot to the young folks and those who are believers and those young at heart.
Letters to Santa
Have you made out your list for Santa? Get it done, so that you can bring it with you on Friday evening as you come to town to see Santa as he passes by. He will not be taking your letter but there will be a box near the big Christmas Tree between the bridges to drop off your letters to Santa. You must include your name and address on your letter, this is very important. The Elves will come to collect the letters following Santa’s tour of town. The Elves need this information so that they will get the sleigh packed just right. So be sure to have your full name and address on the letter when you drop it in the box near the tree.
Main Street meeting
The next Main Street meeting will be held Monday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Mannington City Hall Chambers. This meeting is open to the public.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
