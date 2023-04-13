Good morning Mannington!
I hope everyone had a great Easter. It was a little cool in the morning but later in the day it was very nice. There are many bushes blooming that are very pretty, but some of the Magnolias have some frost damage. That happens every few years. Many trees are showing a lot of small leaves.
Several folks are mowing lawns and doing a lot of cleaning of yards after the wind storms we have had. Do you plan to hold a yard sale? It won’t be long until the date for the City-Wide Yard Sale will be here. You still have time if you have not done your cleaning and discarding. Greenhouses in the area are getting flowers and vegetables ready for the lawns and gardens. You might want to start checking to see what will be available soon. Just think even though the temperatures are warm during the day we may still have frost. I hope everyone has a good week. Take care of each other and stay safe.
Burn law
There have been several fires recently due partly to the lack of rain. The temperature is getting warmer and the leaves are getting dry. If you have materials that you wish to burn, then please be sure to burn after 5 p.m. Then the ground needs to be clean around the fire for several feet and to not leave the fire unattended. Check to see if the wind is blowing as this can carry embers away from the fire and set buildings or leaves or grass some distance from the burn site on fire. A ground fire can do a lot of damage and it could also catch buildings on fire. Fire departments in the area have been busy, don’t make it worse. Fines can be very high!
Grand opening
Plan now and mark your calendar, for Saturday, May 13 for the ribbon cutting ceremony at the “Senator’s Mansion” wedding and event venue. You are invited to get a first look at West Virginia’s newest wedding venue. Tche event is open from 2-3 p.m. at 315 High St., Mannington. Check it out online at SenatorsMansionWV.com.
Pizza, sandwich, salad sale
The Fairview Fire Department will hold a pizza, sandwich and salad sale on Saturday, April 15 from 3-6 p.m. Eat in and plan to meet friends or if you like carry out will be available. Place orders for pick up at 304-449-1904 or 304-449-1905. The building is handicap accessible. All proceeds benefit the volunteer fire department.
Annual Joel McCann Canoe Race
Plan now to join and enjoy the fun of the Annual Joel McCann Canoe Race down the “Mighty Buffalo.” Registration will be held at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 and the first launch will begin at 9 a.m. Remember that all participants must have a life jacket and there must be a whistle on the water craft. There will be categories for single, (youth and adult), two person, (adult and youth) or two person (adult and adult). Start getting in shape for this event. The highwater date is Saturday, May 13 at the same time.
Historical Society
The West Augusta Historical Society still needs volunteers! They would really like to have more tour guides for the weekends, when the museums are open on Sunday afternoon. They have training so that you can learn about the many displays at the Round Barn and also the Wilson School Museum. If there are enough guides then you would not have to work very many days. Please consider helping the historical society. It is a lot of fun. There are videos being made that will be used for tour guide training. If you wish to, call 304-986-3039 and leave a message.
Citywide yard sale
Hurry, get things sorted so you will be ready for the City Wide Yard Sale!! The Annual Sale will be held on Saturday, May 6th. This will be a rain or shine event. Mannington Main Street will add your sale to the list on their website if you contact them with the information.
Hot dog sale
The Mannington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will sell hot dogs on Saturday, May 6 at the Homewood Fire Station. This is also the day of the Citywide Yard Sale and the Canoe Race.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, carsonjudy47@gmail.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
