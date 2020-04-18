Matthew 28:12 — And when the Chief Priests had assembled with the elders and taken counsel, they gave a sum of money to the soldiers and said, “Tell the people, ‘His disciples came by night and stole him (his body) away while we were asleep.’ And if this comes to the governor’s ears, we will satisfy him and keep him out of trouble.”
The leaders of the church — chief priests and Pharisees — gathered with the President of the Province — named Pilate — in Matthew 27:62-66 and reported this impostor named Jesus said He will rise again after 3 days. They agreed this fraud cannot become real. And so, Pilate instructs the chief priests and Pharisees to secure the place of burial, seal the stone, and place a guard so there will be no mistake of Him escaping.
But, it happened anyway. The tomb emptied; Mary is met in Matthew 28:11-20 by an angel following an earthquake and told Jesus is gone. The guards, knowing their lives are in danger, go and tell the chief priests what has happened. Instantly, the friends of President Pilate gather, and decide upon a plan. With the Pharisees and Chief Leaders they develop an alternate view. Today we would call it a hoax. They will dip into their treasury and give a sum of money to the soldiers and say, “Tell the people, ‘His disciples came by night and stole him (his body) away while we were asleep.’ And if this comes to the governor’s ears, we will satisfy him and keep him out of trouble.”
So, the guards promote the hoax. And Pilate is free to promote the fake news. And the scripture affirms this when it says “and this story has been spread among the Jews to this day.” The church, working in cohorts with the Government, in the first century, wanted to protect its role and that of the President. So, it entered into and promoted the hoax and “fake news” that the body of Jesus was taken in the night to pretend that He had risen.
And those who believed in Jesus knew this all too well. They were extremely fearful of Pilate, the chief leaders and the Pharisees. In John 20:19 we read, “On the evening of that day, the doors of the house where the disciples met were locked for fear of the Jews.” Even Mary Magdalene, Mary, the mother of James, and Salome were scared in Mark 16:8 after leaving the tomb “and they said nothing to anyone, for they were afraid.”
The chief leaders of the Jewish faith, the Pharisees, the rabbis conspired with the leaders of Government, to promote a “hoax,” so they will look right, they will be politically and religiously correct, and they can win the hearts and the allegiance of the people.
In today’s society, we see this “hoax” idea all the time. We have seen it particularly in the Coronavirus pandemic. Those in power were warned by experts in mid-January (Wall Street Journal, Jan 28); proclaimed a “hoax,” in early February even after the first victims died; later inferring it was developed by the opposition party to cause the downfall of those in authority.
On March 9, it was announced that the flu was far worse. The White House Global Health Security team under Rear Adm. Timothy Zieme in May of 2018 had been dismissed. Over the past months, certain religious evangelists proclaimed it a hoax “by blowing it away or selling special silver solution to overcome it.”
But, in the midst of the 1st century as well as in the 21st century, Jesus will not be contained to the tomb. He will not be stopped by a hoax or false news. He will rise out of the tomb to declare His victory over sin and death. He will declare His victory over sin of greed, pride and lust. He will declare His victory over those who spread false rumors or lies. He will rise above partisan politics, ask for forgiveness, seek reconciliation, and proclaim the good news.
Today, He rises above the abuse in the church of its members and misuse of funds. Today, he rises above those who use His name to promote their own views and their supposed “godliness.”
Today, Jesus rises so He can kneel with us in the sufferings, the struggles, and in the serving of others.
During Easter week He gives us the mandates for believing in Him and serving Him as Lord and Savior. In one instance, He says, “Feed my Sheep” to Peter (John 21). On the road to Emmaus, He shows us that in hospitality and in the receiving of bread and wine He becomes known; in His appearances before the Disciples in Luke and John, He said, “Peace be with You and Fear Not.”
And He also says to Disciples and to Thomas, “see and touch my wounds.” In other words, “fear not that you will face obstacles, obstructions, and opposition; Receive the Holy Comforter who will breathe the Spirit upon You.”
May we sense the risen Lord in our lives amidst these surreal times. May we serve the Lord by “feeding His sheep.”
