Mark 1:9-12 (NRSV) “In those days Jesus came from Nazareth of Galilee and was baptized by John in the Jordan. And just as he was coming up out of the water, he saw the heavens torn apart and the Spirit descending like a dove on him. And a voice came from heaven, “You are my Son, the Beloved; with you I am well pleased.” And the Spirit immediately drove him out into the wilderness.”
When I was a camp counselor during college, part of the job was spending a week hiking and camping in the woods. Despite the fact that I love summer camp, I’ve never been a very outdoorsy person and it’s safe to say that this hiking camp was a challenge. I’d never chopped wood, or cooked over a fire, or hiked through the hills with a 40-pound pack, but the job required I do it and so I filled a hiking pack and spent a week in the woods.
In a lot of ways, the camp was exactly what I expected: I really didn’t enjoy sleeping on the ground, nor did I enjoy the bugs and snakes. I would have been content to never have to do it again (although I did, the next summer). But the experience was also unexpected in a lot of ways: I couldn’t have imagined how peaceful it would be to be away from phones and computers, or how much fun we would all have relaxing by a campfire after a long day of hiking. This experience of, literally, going out into the wilderness taught me more about myself than perhaps any other life experience I’d had up until that point.
In the Gospel of Mark, we hear the story of Jesus’s own wilderness experience. After he is baptized, the Holy Spirit immediately drives him into the wilderness where he is tempted by Satan for 40 days. I often wonder what Jesus did with his time out in the wilderness. Did he spend it praying? Was he totally bored? Did he question why the Holy Spirit had driven him out?
Although we can’t possibly know the details of how Jesus spent those 40 days or what was going through his mind the entire time, what we do know is that it is when Jesus came out of the wilderness that his real work, his true ministry began. It’s his wilderness experience that prepared him for what came next; it prepared him for his ministry of teaching and healing and also prepared him for his ultimate sacrifice on the cross.
How often can we say that the wilderness experiences we have (whether or not they are literal wilderness experiences like Jesus’, or just challenging times in our lives), have helped shape us and prepare us for the future? How many of us have been transformed by difficult experiences that have made us stronger, more resilient, more compassionate people?
I don’t mean to glorify suffering, but I don’t know a single person who doesn’t experience some form of “wilderness.” When we do, the good news is that God is with us and God understands what we’re going through because Jesus literally lived it, too. Our wilderness experiences — experiences of difficulty, isolation, loneliness, challenge, and sadness — are always met with the hope and promise of God’s love.
