The start of the new school year marks a very important opportunity for Chambers of Commerce. It’s a perfect time to engage or re-engage with local schools and universities. By creating partnerships with educational institutions, chambers help build the pipeline of future employees. They also help create future entrepreneurs and most importantly, future community leaders.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce supports all our local educational institutions.
The longstanding partnership with the Marion County Board of Education has been pivotal in the success of the Chamber. Over the years, the Marion County Chamber has provided leadership programs, job shadowing, and internships for local students. The collaboration between the Chamber and Marion County Schools has helped develop curriculum and aligns with the needs of the workforce in the region ensuring that students are well-equipped with the skills required for in-demand jobs.
Preparing kids for a successful life after high school is a journey that begins on the first day of school and continues through graduation.
The same can be said for our community college, Pierpont Community & Technical College. The important part of having a community college in your town is that it can provide employers with customized training programs that are needed leading to a very employable workforce. New corporations/businesses that look to locate or relocate in Marion County first look at employment statistics. Knowing that a local community college can develop a specialized training program to meet their needs can sometimes be the number one reason that a business chooses our county. And Pierpont can do just that!
Fairmont State University is the second largest employer in the county, according to Workforce West Virginia (March 2022). Having a thriving and growing 4 years+ institution alongside Pierpont CTC is something most communities covet. These students certainly contribute to the local economy and all graduates will be the next generation of leaders that can and will take this region to the next level.
The fact that our local school board, Pierpont Community & Technical College, and Fairmont State University all recognize the value of involvement from the business community is a win-win for everyone. These types of partnerships help the MCCC to continue to attract companies and employees to Marion County.
The Chamber knows that students are the future workforce, and for that reason, is committed to continued relationships and providing opportunities for them to learn what our businesses have to offer for their future careers.
