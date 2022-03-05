“If I speak in the tongues of mortals and of angels, but do not have love, I am a noisy gong or a clanging cymbal. And if I have prophetic powers, and understand all mysteries and all knowledge, and if I have all faith, so as to remove mountains, but do not have love, I am nothing. If I give away all my possessions, and if I hand over my body so that I may boast, but do not have love, I gain nothing.” 1 Corinthians 13: 1-3 (NRSV)
I have been thinking a great deal about love lately. Not the Hallmark, gushy, touchy-feely variety (though I’m a sucker for these forms of love too); rather, agape —the New Testament word for the unconditional, relentless love of God incarnate in Jesus Christ and infused to the believer by the Holy Spirit to be directed toward other human beings. Jesus’ take on love is clear: no love (this kind of love), no evidence of God in our lives. This was at the heart of Jesus’ matter-of-fact kingdom ethics.
Paul even goes a step further in our text above. If we do not have love, all the religious actions and demonstrations of spiritual power in the world are worse than useless, and perhaps a distraction or even an affront to God. The prophets certainly captured this sentiment. Amos (5: 21-24, NRSV) says, “I [God is speaking here, according to Amos] hate, I despise your festivals, and I take no delight in your solemn assemblies. Even though you offer me your burnt offerings and grain offerings, I will not accept them; and the offerings of well-being of your fatted animals, I will not look upon. Take away from me the noise of your songs; I will not listen to the melody of your harps. But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.” Religion is no substitute for love. When God has to choose, God chooses love every time.
Our world, as I write this piece, is rife with war and conflict. At home, our own culture is fractured along ideological and political lines, as our own culture war ensues.
I hear a lot of people certain of their rightness, but there is very little love. Love — the Jesus kind of love — is unconditional and risky. Sometimes it offers no immediate or clear return. Yet, Jesus thought this love and its power was a higher priority than his own life. In Jesus’ life, and the giving of it, we see that while the love of power sought to delegitimize and discredit his message the power of love would prevail. This is the core of the Christian proclamation.
The love of power is the root of the humanitarian and social evils of our day.
The addiction to dominance fuels the human divisions of our time. And yet, the gospel vision is unwavering — the power of love will triumph. Death, the love of power, tyranny, or intolerance will not win.
Love will prevail because God is love (1 John 4:16). If we believe and live the hope of the gospel, it cannot happen otherwise.
