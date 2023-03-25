Luke 24:28-31: As they came near the village to which they were going, he walked ahead as if he were going on. But they urged him strongly, saying, “Stay with us, because it is almost evening and the day is now nearly over.” So he went in to stay with them. When he was at the table with them, he took bread, blessed and broke it, and gave it to them. Then their eyes were opened, and they recognized him; and he vanished from their sight.
The road to Emmaus story following the Resurrection has three truths we often do not see.
First, Jesus didn’t force Himself upon those on the road. He joined them in their walk, which was common in those days but did not impose Himself or His Messiahship on them.
Second, Jesus did not force Himself upon the disciples and Cleopas as they neared and came to the village. He was prepared to move on and would have if not the disciples asked him to stay. Jesus didn’t ask to stay.
And third, during the meal when Jesus took bread and blessed it and gave it to those gathered, their eyes were opened. But then they noticed! As soon as they knew, He vanished. He disappeared and got out of their way. He didn’t ask anything of them. He didn’t ask them to worship or honor him. He just let them go their way.
What’s the meaning of this for us?
First, Jesus will not force Himself on us. He will join us in our walk, in our discussion, even our struggles. But He will not force Himself upon us. And we may not even know it. Nor do we need to know it. We often find our faith in the silence of the moments or in the shared spaces and faces of those we know and even those we don’t. We may not sense the moments of divineness we encounter. That’s been my life story.
Second, He will go on without us. I get this feeling frequently. The more religious I try to be the less I feel religious: The more holy I try to pray the less holy I feel. The more I want to impose the Lord in my life, the less I feel the Lord wants to be imposed. But, when I try to be myself and seek His presence in the commonness of a meal, a phone call, a story, my eyes slowly become open. We try too hard to be holy.
And third, when we realize the Lord in our life, then He vanishes to move on to other places with other people. He doesn’t have the time to spend all the time with us. The Lord always invites us to pick up our cross and follow Him and not take up His cross. And we do this as we remember Him in our acts of worship, of breaking bread.
Be grateful for your experiences on the road to Emmaus. For your eyes may be opened so that you will take up Your cross and follow Him.
