Do you have the heat on in your house this morning? Well, you might not need it by Thursday. The cool mornings have not been fun if you wanted to be outside. From the window I am not able to see a lot of Pyles Avenue already. The trees are producing leaves so quickly now and will soon obstruct the view except for a very small opening. I think it is interesting, some trees will not have any sign of leaves, then the next morning you will see many all over the tree. They seem to grow very quickly. I enjoy watching the changes in bushes, trees and flowers this time of year. I hope all mothers, had a great Mother’s Day. There are still activities going on this weekend, some fun, others involve work. Saturday is Spring Clean Up Day. Some folks might have tables set up for yard sales as it was so cold and wet last week. There are many events planned for the summer, some small some bigger, but there will be happenings in Mannington. Watch the newspaper, Facebook and posted information for the details. If you have some time and like to see things happen, you might want to help. Check with the organization that is sponsoring the event and ask if they need help. If you don’t know who to contact check with city hall or Mannington Main Street. They will probably be able to help you find someone.
I hope everyone has a great week. Remember to check on the elderly near you, give them a phone call, they may be lonesome. Take care this week, remember others and stay safe.
Joel McCann Memorial Canoe Race rescheduled
Well, if you could not participate in the Annul Joel McCann Canoe Race last Saturday, then try again for this Saturday, May 14. Due to the high water, the race was postponed until this week. So, hurry and get the canoes and kayaks out and come out to enjoy a trip down the “Mighty Buffalo” and support the Mannington Fire Department.
Register to paddle down Buffalo Creek begins at 8 a.m. and the first canoe will go in the water at 9 a.m. at the Community Building parking lot in Hough Park in Mannington. Registration fee is $10 per person. The race finishes at Farmington and the awards will be presented at the Farmington Fire Hall. Good luck to all, have fun and have a safe trip.
The categories are Kayak (16 and over), Kayak (15 and under), double Canoe (adult/adult), (adult/ youth), (Youth,/Youth). If anyone is interested in helping, volunteers are always welcome. The race will finish in Farmington and awards will be presented and food will be available following the race at the Farmington Fire Department Hall. PLEASE remember that life jackets and whistles are required before the race begins. Even if you are not taking part in the race come out to cheer on all participants. Not racing, would you want to give them at $10.00 donation just the same? The fire department is always taking care of us, so we need to help them too.
Clean-Up Day
The City of Mannington will hold a Spring Clean-Up Day this Saturday, May 14. Two large dumpsters will be placed at 406 High St. close to where the school buses park at the end of Virginia Avenue from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until the dumpsters are full. Residents must show their water bill stub as proof of residence for a chance to get rid of unwanted household items that are not typically accepted in their regular trash collection. However, freon-based and large appliances, as well as tires, automobile batteries, computers, televisions, mattresses and domestic garbage will not be allowed. Contractors are prohibited from using the dumpsters.
Congratulations
We wish to say Congratulations to Latasha VanPelt for winning the Mother’s Day giveaway sponsored by the Mannington Fire Department. Also, thank you to all of the great people who bought tickets for the Fire Department Fundraiser. Your support is greatly appreciated. Tickets for the Father’s Day raffle will be available soon.
Farmers Market
The Mannington Woman’s Club Farmers Market will open for the summer on Saturday, May 21. Set up begins at 8 a.m. and the Market will open for business at 9 a.m. until noon. The market is set up in Trader’s Alley, behind the Elks Lodge building. This is the spring surprise event. You do not know what folks will have for sale. Do not know if Kettle Corn will return, have not heard. There might be a good selection of fruit, spring vegetables, baked goods, eggs, crafts, homemade soaps and lotions, handmade wooden items, garden or flower plants and more. If you are interested you may come at 8 a.m. to set up or if you have questions, please contact Lora at 304-634-0942. Folks, put this date on your calendar, support these vendors and also the Women’s Club as they plan the event each year.
BBQ Cookoff
Mannington Main Street will once again be sponsoring a BBQ Cookoff, the Forks of the Buffalo BBQ Throwdown. This event will be held May 20-22 at Hough Park and the Mannington District Fair Ground. There will be three days of food, fun and entertainment for the whole family. The family-oriented weekend will consist of barbecue competition, tastings and people’s choice. Activities include pageants for babies to age 21 years, entertainment and kids activities as well as food and craft vendors.
Library notes
Crafty Kids’ Club: It is May and flowers are blooming! Come and make your own flowers out of spoons and paint on Tuesday, May 17 at 3 p.m. recommended for ages 8 and up. All materials provided by the Mannington Public Library.
Novel Ideas: Teen Group: End of the year bash! Come celebrate the end of the school year! We will enjoy ice cream sundaes, music and more.. along with creating a tie-dye T-shirt to wear all summer. Please bring your old white t-shirt that we will make into a colorful new shirt! This is our last Novel Ideas gathering until the next school year.
Carol’s Crafty Creations: Hand Painted Coaster (Adult): This month we will be making hand-painted wood slice coasters! Sip Summer drinks on the porch or by the pool using your own coaster. The class will be held on Monday, May 16 at 5 p.m. Please contact the library if you are interested in this project.
Cover2Cover Book Club: No Certain Rest (Adult): On a ridge overlooking Burnside Bridge — the focus of the Battle of Antietam — souvenir hunters find the unmarked grave an unknown Union officer. Don Spaniel, an archeologist in the National Park Service, is called in to examine the remains. He soon discovers that the officer was murdered and that his identification disk could not possibly belong to him, since its rightful owner is buried elsewhere. So, who was this officer? Where did he come from? And why was he killed? Pick up a copy of No Certain Rest by Jim Lehrer and register to join us to discuss the book on Thursday, May 19 at 1 p.m. Participants must register to attend.
Mannington Fire Dept. celebration
Come to Hough Park in Mannington and help the Mannington Fire Department celebrate 130 years of operation. The date is set for June 25, so mark you calendar. It will be a day of fun and entertainment. Plans for the day start with a parade of fire trucks, and then the events at Hough Park. This could be a day for youngsters to see many fire trucks and see how they work. There will be food trucks, and many vendors to check out during the day. The firemen will also be doing demonstrations and battles. There will be more information at a later date. Just remember the date and plan to attend.
Rymer Cemetery
It is the time of year that we remember our loved ones that are no longer with us. It is also time that the clean-up and mowing of so many of the small cemeteries begins. There is always clean up from winter and then the mowing because grass grows just as it does around our homes. The Rymer Cemetery is one of these small cemeteries and they appreciate any donations that they receive. If you have a loved one buried in the Rymer Cemetery and wish to send a donation, we thank you in advance. We try to keep the cemetery looking very nice all summer. If you would like to send a donation please send it to Judy Carson, 411 West Main St., Mannington, WV 26582.
Fairview Yard Sale
The date has been set! You still have time to clear closets, drawers and garages. Yes it is time to mark your calendar for the 2022 Fairview City Wide Yard Sale. The date will be June 11, so start thinking about the things that are good but you no longer need or want them.
Thinking of Others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
