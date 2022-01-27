There is no better way to appreciate the area you live than to describe it to a new arrival! We have a new coworker in our office, a young lady and her husband who relocated from Idaho.
The office staff have been sharing favorite destinations or attractions that they might enjoy visiting. New River Gorge, Mothman, Dolly Sods, the Pringle Tree and many others. I was pleased that they had already visited our Barrackville Covered Bridge when they first moved here in October. We have so much beauty in our state and so many day destinations that are a treasure that sometimes we forget all the hidden gems that are yet to be discovered. My list this year includes visiting some of the other covered bridges in the state and some hiking trips close to home.
Fairview FD fundraiser
Pizza, sandwich and salad sale at the Fairview Fire Department on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 3-6 p.m. Eat in or carry out available. Phone 304-449-1904 to place an order. Handicap accessible. All profits benefit our volunteer fire department. After this sale, the next sale will be on Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday, from 2-5 p.m.
Barrackville history
They were called The King Clan Children. To get home you went across the covered bridge, pass the old feed store and the Baptist Cemetery. Their parents were John W. King and Helen E. Toothman King. Their children were Frederick H. Molly Blanche, twins, Clara Ann Vanisha, and Clarence G. nicknamed “Kite.” James, Emith Ray, Walter J., Nettie Bell, Linnie Mae, Sarah Pearl and Dorthy D. King. Three infants died at birth: James, Sarah and Dorthy. Many Barrackville residents may remember “Uncle Kite” from camping and fishing at his property in Moorefield, W.Va. Some names I remember camping were the Halls, Conaways, Reeds and Shacklefords. These may only be a few as I was younger but remembered how much he enjoyed the company of his old friends from Barrackville.
The Covered Bridge was a sign of safety for the King Clan. If you had to travel, horse and buggy was the only option. Their dad, John, would hook up horses to their wagon on Sunday and take all of them to the Baptist Church, many times he would stop the horses on the Covered Bridge and wait for the rain to stop before going home, the cover saved them from getting soaked many times.
The year was 1908. Sometimes, the King Clan Children went into Barrackville for church, a parade or to visit relatives and friends. They were always told to be home before dark and always held hands when they went through the bridge after dark. There were no street lights in the early 1900’s. Time got away from them as it began to get dark. Only the moon shed its dim light over the land. As they hurried along the way, the covered bridge was ahead, darkness already set in. The girls held hands and rushed in. They all fell over something... What a scare! What a surprise!
They were all so scared until it mooed, then they knew it was a cow! It had decided to rest on the bridge. The screams that came from the bridge made their brothers lagging behind to hurry and help their sisters. They teased, laughed and scared the girls all the way home. They were cow friendly; they were used to milking, feeding and helping cows have calves. With no money for fences, they always tied a rope and attached a cow bell on their neck. So, they could hear where the cow was. Many families had cows but they never found out whose cow it was on the bridge that night. Many a day my brothers Tom, Terry and Todd Ice and I heard the story of the cow on the bridge. There are many memories of the Barrackville Covered Bridge and yet no one would know unless they share them. Told by Trudy Ann Ice Lemley Granddaughter of Nettie Bell King Ice.
Barrackville Town Council meeting
The next Barrackville Town Council Meeting will be Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall. All town council meetings are open to the public and anyone interested should attend. Resumes are still being accepted for the vacant council seat. Contact the town hall at 304-366-9372 for more information.
Fire Officer 1&2 Training
Feb. 5 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Barrackville VFD, Fire Officer 1 & 2 Training
This 48-hour course will be conducted at Barrackville VFD. Class dates are Feb. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, & 20. Class will meet from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. each date. Bernie Moyer is the instructor. Prerequisite: Fire Fighter 2. Copies of certificate must be provided. Tuition is $45 per student. J & B, Fire Officer: Principles & Practice 4th Edition textbooks are required and will be available from the instructor at a cost of $75. Payment is due at the first class session, or if department is paying, an authorization to invoice the department form will be provided at the first class session. Please make check or money order payable to Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative or MSESC.
Thanks boys
Last week during one of our many snowfalls, the North Marion Boys Basketball team spent the day shoveling driveways and sidewalks in town. Thanks to all the boys and coaches for such kindness! Pull The Sled!
