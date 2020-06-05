Luke 11:2-4: He said to them, ‘When you pray, say: Father, hallowed be your name. Your kingdom come. Give us each day our daily bread. And forgive us our sins, for we ourselves forgive everyone indebted to us. And do not bring us to the time of trial.’
The Lord’s Prayer differs in all three synoptic gospels. Mark 11:25-16 is the shortest; Luke is next shortest, but Matthew is the longest and the one we are most familiar with (6:9-15)
As I was working on my prayer time, I felt the terrible disjunction between the beauty of nature, the warmth of sunshine, and the growth of gardens. Yet, at the same time I saw the darkness of brutality, the haunting of oppression, and the dehumanizing of people. And more and more the Lord’s Prayer, which we have taken so much for granted through the years, came coming back to me. Like so many phrases or verses we use without thinking about what it means, such as the Pledge of Allegiance, Apostle’s Creed, Jesus Love Me This I Know, the Lord’s Prayer is recited with thought.
So, it was in meditation and prayer, I crafted this prayer highlighting the Lord’s Prayer and the George Floyd death and its aftermath.
Prayer: God hear our prayer for the beauty of the earth and the beauty of the word
For the beauty of gardens planted, seeds placed, blooming church flowers
For lawns touched by the rain, lawnmowers softly purring and birds bellowing
Hear our prayers where the beauty is seen in quilt pieces from the fabric of the earth
For hot dog sauce prepared, churches cleaned & sanitized and volunteers working
For pews waiting to be sit upon and hymn books waiting to be held
For the sunshine that takes away our doubts and the shadows that make our world bright
Hear our prayers for the showers that enter our life and the thunderstorms that bring change
Hear our prayer when kneeling becomes sacred to express unity and not disunity
and our prayer that kneeing always will be sacrilegious and destructive to the human spirit
Hear our Prayer when the Bible becomes something only that is closed in our hands rather than opened in our hearts
Where the mighty use of power is seen more in the presence of guns rather than in the force of prayer
Hear our prayer that plays wanting to be performed will be, and tunes wanting to be played will be
And that prayers wanting to be prayed will be, and hopes wanting to be seen will be
Hear our prayer for the Lord’s Prayer: That hallowed be thy name. Let us not use Your name for self glory or personal gain
Hear our prayer for the Lord’s prayer: Thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven. We pray to make earth a place of understanding and hope; that churches be healers in mission to the world; and we can live the eternal in the earthly
Hear our prayer for the Lord’s Prayer. To forgive us our sins as we forgive those who sin against us. Forgive us for our discrimination in the past because of race, color, gender, or lifestyle to others; Hear our prayer to learn that two wrongs do not make a right
Hear our prayer for the Lord’s Prayer. We be not led into temptation. That we not side with greed, apathy, or pride, pitfalls of us all
Hear our prayer for the Lord’s Prayer: But deliver us from evil. Deliver us from what is comfortable, convenient, or common for us, but help us to speak up and out for what is controversial, Christian, and considerate for all
Hear our prayer for the Lord’s Prayer. That when we do or try to do all the above, we can say with all the saints, “Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory for ever. Amen.”
