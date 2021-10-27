Hope everyone is well and enjoying this fall weather.
Don’t forget Trick or Treat is Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6-7:30 p.m. If you plan on treating the kids, please leave on your porch light. Kids should travel together and younger ones go with parents or an older sibling etc., please do not let them go by themselves. Children should wear something reflective on their costumes or have some sort of light source. Never eat candy until you get home and before you eat anything wash or sanitize your hands good. Drivers out there, please drive with caution, we know kids get excited and aren’t paying as close attention as they should, you be the eyes for them.
I hope everyone is enjoying the poles that have been decorated so far, they sure brighten up Main Street. Everyone is welcome to participate, this is not for businesses only. If you would like to join in the fun go to town hall and fill out the form, pay your $25 and you will be assigned a pole, then you decorate it. I’d love to see all the poles decorated. The winner will be picked in mid-November solely by the residents. I do not have the details on how that will work but as soon as I do I will share the info with you.
Main Street Rivesville will sponsor a craft and vendor show on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Rivesville Community Building. If anyone is interested in participating in this please call 304-651-1796 to reserve your table, space is limited.
Main Street Rivesville is planning a Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 18 beginning at 5 p.m. If you are interested in being in the parade, please contact Nicki Conrad at 304-694-3209 ASAP. After the parade Santa will stop by the Community Building to hear all the wishes of the children. Let’s make this the best parade ever!
For more information on any of these events please go to the Main Street Rivesville page on FaceBook.
Rivesville Elementary/Middle School News
Rivesville Elementary/Middle school will hold hat day for the next 2 Thursdays, that’s Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. Students will pay $1 to wear their hat all day. Proceeds will benefit the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop. Any and all donations are certainly welcome, call 304-278-5331 if you would like to make a donation.
A reminder all fundraiser forms and money are due on Nov. 1. Rivesville PTO meets Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
The Knights of Columbus will hold a drive by polish dinner on Sunday, Oct. 31 from Noon-3 p.m. The meal will consist of kielbasa, sauerkraut, cabbage and pierogies in butter, haluski noodles, bread, butter and nut roll. The cost is $15 per person. Don’t forget to bring a non-perishable item or personal hygiene item to be given to the food pantry, which also gets you entered into a $100 gift card drawing in December. Call 304-534-8696 to reserve your dinner.
Salvation Army Angel Tree sign-ups are Oct. 25-29 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., evening application hours are 4:30-8 p.m. It is required to birth certificates for 12 and under, photo I.D. for parent or legal guardian, proof of household income or food stamp letter, proof of household expenses, clothing and shoe size for each child.
Just a reminder
I have the beautiful DNR Wildlife Calendars for sale. The cost is $10 and benefit the Relay for Life survivor’s dinner. Give me a call at 304-777-0540.
Mark your calendar for Nov. 7, that is when we set the clocks back,
Birthday Wishes
Josh Caputo, Gary Boyce, Michelle Sigley, Victor Herron, Diane Holley and her twin sister Donna Thomaschk.
Also sending out special birthday wishes to my middle son Travis, love you.
I hope each of you had a blessed day.
Anniversary wishes go out to Joe and Susie Selan who recently celebrated 50 years and to Bryan and Vickie Eddy who celebrated 40 years. I wish these couples many more years of love, health and happiness.
Condolences go out to the family and friends of Shirley Gilles Tennant and to the family and friends of Arthur Freeland. Many thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
I hope everyone has a safe and Happy Halloween, please be safe.
I know I say this every month but where is the time going, I can’t believe we are headed into November.
If you have any news to share please call me at 304-777-0540 or email me at roxannsmith3@yahoo.com.
Drive safe, we love our kids.
