I hope everyone has had a good week. A few years ago, we had a bad flood in our area, but there were no lives lost, some property damage, and just a lot of clean up. Our water system was not compromised and not much problem with electricity. We know a little of what the folks in Kentucky are going through, so please remember them as we go about our daily lives.
This week and next will be very busy for many folks in the area. The fair really is not just one week. Fair week is always a time for coming home to Mannington. So, many plan to come to the fair and visit with family and friends. I hope those who will be traveling will stay safe. With fair week here, we know school will start in a few days, and it will not be long until we really begin to feel that fall in in the air, then the leaves will turn and fall will be here.
Take care this week. The weather people say we may have some hot days, remember to check on neighbors who may not be able to stay cool, they may need some help. Take care, think of each other and stay safe.
Farmer’s Market
The Women’s Club Farmer’s Market will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Trader’s Alley behind the Mannington Elks building. Each week you do not know for sure what will be for sale at the Market. More fresh garden produce is coming to the market each week. Fruits, vegetable, crafts, homemade soaps, eggs, kettle corn and more are usually available. It is a surprise each week. Stop by and support the Women’s Club and the vendors who are set-up for business. Set-up begins at 8 a.m.
Fair camping
Those who are planning to camp at the Mannington District Fair during fair week, the fee for the week is $150 and to be paid before set up. No campers will be permitted to set up before Saturday, Aug. 6 at 3 p.m.
Fair parade
The 2022 Mannington District Fair kicks off with the parade on Monday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. through the street of downtown Mannington. If you have not registered for the parade and still would like to participate call Kristy at 304-612-0319. The gate price is $7 per person, children 11 years of age and under are admitted free. The rides will not be open on Monday evening.
PattyFest at the Fair
For the second year in a row, the Mannington District Fair will feature PattyFest at the Fair in honor of Mannington native Patty Looman. When she came home, she worked with Worley Gardner and Russell Fluharty to increase her skill in old time music and the hammered dulcimer and the rest, as they say, is history. PattyFest at the Fair will be held Aug. 13 on the stage of the fairgrounds, from 2-4:30 p.m. Come meet the musicians, who appreciate seeing folks who are interested and supporting them in preserving music heritage.
Pie baking contest
Calling pie bakers, it’s time to show off your skills. The pie baking contest is on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Mannington District Fair. All pies must be registered at the Community Building at Hough Park by 1 p.m. and the judging will begin at 1:30 p.m. There are two divisions, Adult and Youth (Youth is up to age 19). No professional entries will be accepted and a maximum of 3 entries per participant. The name is not to be displayed on the pie, it will be given a number upon registration. Pie filling and crust must be made from scratch. Graham cracker, cookie crust, etc. is permissible if prepared by the exhibitor. The pie just be baked on an 8 or 9 inch pie plate in a self-closing plastic bag. Disposable pans are encouraged. All pies entered in the competition will be auctioned. Auction starts at 3:00 p.m.
The pies will be judged on the following: (1) Appearance – crust evenly cooked, edges uniform, is there any additional effort, are the edges overdone, crust is over or under cooked. (2) Removal of piece of pie – removed from plate easily, cuts easily. (3) Crust – appears flaky where applicable, crust is uniformly cooked. (4) Filling – removed from pie place easily, is evenly cooked, filling falls to bottom of plate. For those who are interested who have question please call 304-376-6025. If there is no answer please leave name and number and short message.
Quilt display
There is always such a nice display of quilts at the Mannington District Fair and that’s the goal again this year. The categories they are looking for will be: Contemporary (Small Quilts). The quilt items may dropped off at the Community Building on Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Information that will be needed on each quilt will be owner’s name and contact information, quiltmakers name and the year that it was made. Judging will take place on Monday, Aug. 8. For more info, contact Jessica Starkey, at 302-841-9331. If you have a very old quilt or one that is very new, consider putting it on display at the Mannington District Fair.
Community Building contests
Items for exhibit in the Community Building during the Mannington District Fair will be accepted on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Judging will take place on Aug. 8. Categories are “How Will Your Garden Grow in a Wheelbarrow,” “Create Your Own Display of Your Garden” and “Dress Up a Potato Display.” Be creative! Objects, paper and/or materials of any kind may be pinned or glued to potatoes. No electrical devices, candles, sparklers or flame of any sort may be used as part of your entry. There are two divisions, Adult and Youth. If you have questions, please call 304-367-6025.
Gospel music at the Fair
“Make a Joyful Noise” is the theme for Saturday evening at the Mannington District Fair featuring gospel music. There are several local folks and groups planning to perform. This is not a talent show, just folks who enjoy singing gospel music. If you are interested in performing contact Tammy at 304-986-1733.
4-H and FFA Show and Sale
There is a group of young folk that are learning to produce food and may one day be providing food for our table in a big way. This year at the fair they will be showing animals that they have raised and some will be butchered for food for the table. These youngsters are members of 4-H Clubs in Marion County and the Marion County FFA that is from the Marion County Technical Center. They start with a young animal and raise it to a finished weight and they it may be sold to the highest bidder. Some of the projects that they are showing will be Market Steers, feeder calves, goats, rabbits and swine. Their animals are judged at different evenings during the week and those that are raised for food are auctioned off to the highest bidder on Saturday evening. These animals have weight limits and are the owners must care for them, not just feeding, but also getting the larger animals to learn to lead and show in the judging ring. This can be an everyday practice time for the animal and the student. After the animals are judged then one evening the owners are judged, no not on how well they are dressed, but how well they know their animal and how well they can handle it one more time in the judging ring.
Then on Saturday evening, Aug. 13 the auction beings at 6:30 p.m. at the 4-H FFA Barn. Individuals, business, organizations are encouraged to support the young people by bidding and purchasing these market animals. The proceeds will go to the owner and may be used to further their education or go toward the purchase of animals for the next year. Stop by the barn while you are at the fair to see what these youngsters, have accomplished. Just stopping by will show that you support them. If you questions please ask at the barn and someone will be able to help you.
Check on a neighbor
The weather has been very warm for the last few days and this can cause some folks to be in need of help. They may not have air conditioning and their home may be so warm that they might become ill. If you have elderly neighbors, please check on them to see if they are doing alright or if they need some help. They need to relocate during the hottest part of the day to a cooler place. Checking on them could be very important because they may not know that they are getting overheated. If neighbors are working in their yard, check to see if they are alright. If they are working alone, they may not know that they are in trouble and collapse. If you are outside, take water and rest often in the shade.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
