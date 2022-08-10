Good morning Mannington.
I hope everyone is doing OK and that there have not been any heat-related health problems for anyone. Monday evening was very warm but a great kick off to the Mannington Fair as the parade moved through town. The visiting royalty came out dressed so pretty, the Fair Queen candidates looked lovely, the photogenic winners seemed to have fun and there were more floats than had taken part for several years.
It was a nice parade and everyone seemed to enjoy it and there was a lot of fun. Welcome to all who have traveled to visit with family and attend the fair. It is considered a big homecoming. If this hot weather continues to come our way, please be careful, any time you are outside or if your home does not have air conditioning. If you are attending the fair, have fun. Watch out for each other this week, be careful and stay safe.
Farmer’s Market
The Women’s Club Farmer’s Market will open as usual this week at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Trader’s Alley behind the Mannington Elks building. Each week you do not know for sure what will be for sale at the Market. More fresh garden produce is coming to the market each week. Fruits, vegetable, crafts, homemade soaps, eggs, kettle corn and more are usually available. It is a surprise each week. Stop by and support the Women’s Club and the vendors who are setup for business. Setup begins at 8 a.m.
PattyFest at the Fair
For the second year in a row, the Mannington District Fair will feature PattyFest at the Fair in honor of Mannington native Patty Looman.
When she came home, she worked with Worley Gardner and Russell Fluharty to increase her skill in old time music and the hammered dulcimer and the rest, as they say, is history. PattyFest at the Fair will be held Aug. 13 on the stage of the fairgrounds, from 2-4:30 p.m. Come meet the musicians, who appreciate seeing folks who are interested and supporting them in preserving music heritage.
Gospel Music at the Fair
“Make a Joyful Noise” is the theme for Saturday evening at the Mannington District Fair featuring gospel music. There are several local folks and groups planning to perform. Many that you may have heard before. This is not a talent show, just folks who enjoy singing gospel music. If you are interested in performing contact Tammy at 304-986-1733.
4-H and FFA Show and Sale
There is a group of young folk that are learning to produce food and may one day be providing food for our table in the big way. This year at the fair they will be showing animals that they have raised and some will be butchered for food for the table. These youngsters are members of 4-H Clubs in Marion County and the Marion County FFA that is based at the Marion County Technical Center. They start with a young animal and raise it to a finished weight and they it may be sold to the highest bidder.
Some of the projects that they are showing will be market steers, feeder calves, goats, rabbits and swine. Their animals are judged at different evenings during the week and those that are raised for food are auctioned off to the highest bidder on Saturday evening. These animals have weight limits and their owners must care for them and train them to get them show-ready for the judging ring. This can be an everyday practice time for the animal and the student. After the animals are judged then one evening the owners are judged, not on how well they are dressed, but how well they know their animal and how well they can handle it one more time in the judging ring. On Saturday evening, Aug. 13, the auction beings at 6:30 p.m. at the 4-H FFA Barn. Individuals, businesses, organizations are encouraged to support this young people by bidding and purchasing these market animals. The proceeds will go to the owner and may be used to further their education or toward the purchase of animals for next year. Stop by the barn while you are at the fair to see what this group of youth have accomplished. Just stopping by will show that you support them. If you a question, please ask at the barn and someone will be able to help you.
Community Building displays
There are many nice displays in the Community Building from quilts, flowers, vegetables and collectables. There are also some booths set up on the upper floor. There are also some contests that have been held in the community building and these entries will also be on display. There are commercial exhibits on the lower level and you just might find something that you could use. The quilts are very nice and some are very old. There is always other handmade items from local crafters. Take time to visit the community building and enjoy the work of others. There may even be some decorated or dressed up potatoes.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
If you have been thinking of getting rid of some books that you no longer, think about donating them to the Friends of the Library Book Sale. If you would happen to have a lot, then bring a few at a time. You might want to check out what other books they have for sale. Is it time to start thinking about a collection of books for reading this winter? You just might find some very interesting reads. The book sale is open each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please do not just drop books off at the front door when the book sale is not open.
Library notes
It is time for school to begin and activities have slowed down until students are settled in school and then there will be new programs starting. Carol’s Creations is continuing for adults and on Monday, August 15, at 5 p.m. Carol has picked a craft for beginners and experts alike. Register and come and join the fun of creating a flower with a very interesting technique. No two flowers will be alike. Materials will be supplied by the Library but you must register so that they will have all materials that are needed.
Cover2Cover Book Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 18 to discuss “The Obituary Writer: A Novel” by Ann Hood. You may pick up a copy of the book at the library and then join the discussion group. Registration is required.
Used tire collection
The 2nd and 4th Saturday from 9-11:00 a.m. is the collection time for old, unusable tires. There will be a trailer at the old water plant near Mannington. This is open to Marion County. A great way to dispose of old tires that are just around your property.
Check on that neighbor
The weather has been very warm for the last few days and this can cause some folks to need of help. They may not have air conditioning and their home may become so warm that they might become ill. If you have elderly neighbors, please check on them to see if they are doing alright or if they need some help. They may need to relocate during the hottest part of the day to a cooler place. Checking on them could be very important because they may not know that they are getting overheated. If neighbors are working in their yard, check to see if they seem to be doing alright.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
