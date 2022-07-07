Good Morning Mannington!
I hope everyone had a great, fun, and safe 4th of July. I understand that many folks had family outdoor activities for the 4th. Another busy weekend in Mannington. Check out the Farmer’s Market early in the morning on Saturday. We want to welcome all who are arriving in town for the Mannington High School Reunion. It is the first in a while and it is good to see it return. I hope everyone has a good time renewing friendships and catching up on what has been happening. For those that will be traveling be very careful while driving.
The weather forecast calls for some rain over the next few days. Gardens are really getting dry, so I hope that it happens. There are days that the temperature is forecast to be rather warm, so check on those elderly neighbors, they may not be able to stay cool, and will need some help. We all have to watch out for each other and take care of each other. Have a good week, have some fun, but be careful and stay safe.
MHS Alumni Reunion
Mannington High School Reunion will get under way on Friday, July 8 with a meet and greet at Wintergarden Park on Water Street at 2 p.m. That evening, there is a get together and visit at Hough Park for a wiener roast. Saturday’s festivities start at 10 a.m. and then class meetings and visiting. Lunch will be served around 1 p.m. If you have not decided to attend yet, please try because there will a folks there that you would like to see and folks who would like to see you. There is always the sad part of the get together when each class has it memorial service, as each year they lose a few more members of their class. This is not an event for just Mannington High School graduates. There were many who attended Mannington High School but did not graduate or moved to another school before graduation, but these folks are still remembered as part of Mannington High. There are plans to have school tours and also if enough are interested to have tours of the Wilson School Museum and the Round Barn. There are those who went to school and Wilson before coming to Mannington High School. On Saturday evening it will be time to dance, with music provided by a DJ and just getting together for fun, talk and some good music, at Hough Park.
Reunion event at the Barn
The Alumni Reunion committee and the West Augusta Historical Society will gather at the Round Barn Museum on Flaggy Meadow Road on Sunday, July 10 at 11 a.m. There were be a short devotional opening and speakers will tell stories about happenings at Mannington High. Refreshments will be served. Afterwards, guests can tour the Round Barn and the Wilson School Museum. This event is being planned by the West Augusta Historical Society and the Alumni Committee. If you think you will attend, if possible, please call 304-986-3039 so they can get a headcount. The is no admission but donations will be appreciated.
July 8 bridge dedication
As I’ve reported in recent weeks, a Mannington Bridge will be dedicated Friday, July 8 in honor of five of the nine Toothman brothers who served during WWII. The dedication is planned for 12 noon and several surviving family members will be on hand to talk about their family members’ service.
The day of the bridge dedication coincides with the Mannington High School reunion so family members who are traveling for the dedication may also visit with old schoolmates. Rather than hold the dedication on the bridge itself, plans are to meet at Winter Garden Park, located just down from the Mannington Post Office. Mannington High School reunion festivities are set to begin at Winter Garden Park at 2 p.m. following the dedication.
Farmer’s Market
The Women’s Club Farmer’s Market will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Trader’s Alley behind the Mannington Elks building. Each week you do not know for sure what will be for sale at the Market. Fruits, vegetable, crafts, homemade soaps, eggs, kettle corn and more. It is a surprise each week. Stop by and support the Women’s Club and the vendors who are setup for business. Setup begins at 8 a.m.
Rymer Cemetery
Rymer Cemetery is still in need of donations to help with summer mowing costs. Please send donations to Judy Carson, 411 West Main St., Mannington, WV 26582. All donations are greatly appreciated as the cost is higher that normal. Thank you to all who make donations.
WHS – Open Mic Night
The West Augusta Historical Society is hosting a singing event Saturday, July 23. For those who wish to participate you could register ahead of time by calling 304-976-7547 or 304-986-3039. They will also accept some that just sign in at the door. This event will also take place at the Round Barn and refreshments will be available. There will be more details later.
This is a time for area folks to come out to hear some good music, have some fun and visit with friends and one would not have to travel very far. Plan to attend and support the Historical Society.
PattyFest at the Fair
PattyFest was created to honor Patty Looman, a Mannington native and long -time teacher in Michigan. She came home and worked with both Worley Gardner and Russell Fluharty to increase her skill in old time music and the hammered dulcimer. Until she was no longer able, she taught several students (at no charge) and promoted old time and Appalachian music. She became a state cultural Master Teacher and winner of the 2007 Vandalia Award. Both Patty and her mother, Edith, planned at the West Virginia Room during the fair for many years. Patty’s students created Pattyfest to honor her and to continue her desire to promote the music.
For the second year in a row, PattyFest at the Fair returns to the Mannington District Fair Grounds, from 2-4:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. It’s an open jam session for musicians who play old-time acoustic instruments. We had fun last year and hope we can continue to bring this music to the area. There will be covered, bleacher seating that is open to everyone. If you enjoy this type of music, and enjoy even just watching the instruments being played, this is an event will be entertaining. Mannington was one of the places that Appalachian music became known and the idea of preserving it was brought about. Many of us really didn’t know anything about “Mountain Music” until we started to hear Russell Fluharty and Friends playing. We had the chance to see the collection of instruments that Patty and her Mother Edith brought to the West Virginia Room during the fair to put on display and to play the many tunes that they had collected. Others then wanted to learn to play and it seemed that a new type of music was brought back to be enjoyed and studied.
Mannington District Fair pageants
The Mannington District Fair is accepting applications for its pageants ranging from its Baby Photogenic Contest to district fair queen. The baby photogenic contest deadline is July 13 at 11 p.m. Apply at manningtondistrictfair.org online.
Little Miss Mannington District Fair Queen is for girls 6 to 10 years of age by Aug. 1. The deadline for applications for this event is July 31.
Queen, Teen and Pre-Teen pageants are for young women from Marion, Taylor, Preston, Monongalia, Doddridge, Harrison and Wetzel counties. The deadline to apply is July 25. All information for this pageant can be found at the website.
The Mannington District Fair dates are Monday, Aug. 8-13. Admission is $7 per person; children age 11 and under are free. Parking and bleacher seating for entertainment are also free. Rides will not run on Aug. 8. No weapons, drugs, or drug paraphernalia or alcoholic beverages are permitted on the fairgrounds.
Book Sale
Time to clean your bookshelves? The Mannington Public Library accepts donated books. And while you’re visiting, fill up your shelves with new reading material. Great reads can be found at the Friends Book Sale at the Mannington Public Library, open every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.
Notes from the Library
Scuba Diving! (All ages) Friday, July 22 at 1 p.m. Join Dr. Dave of West Virginia Scuba Instruction as he presents us with Project Aware. It is an amazing program that focuses on ocean conservation. Their main focus is on finding a balance between humans and the oceans. They work on protecting endangered species, improving reef health, keeping trash out of our oceans, and much more!
Small Fry: Saving Ocean Life (Ages 3-5) Wednesday, July 13 at 10 a.m. Calling all Small Fry! Help save our oceans! Join Ms. Megan as she reads The Adventures of a Plastic Bottle: A Story about Recycling. We will take a look at how oil spills effect our ocean waters, and we will make some beautiful art with recycled materials. We will have a good time while learning to protect our oceans.
Small Fry: Relaxing at the Beach (Ages 3-5) Wednesday, July 20 at 10:30 a.m. Do you like relaxing at the beach? What activities do you enjoy? You will have great time with Ms. Julie digging in the sand for ocean creatures, doing some beach yoga, and making ocean slime! Join us for a fun-filled morning at the beach.
Small Fry: Pirate Adventures! (Ages 3-5) Wednesday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. Ahoy Mate! Get your sea legs ready as you set sail with Mr. Cox for fun-filled pirate adventure! We’ll have a shipload of fun with crafts, stories, games and more! Swashbuckling adventures on the ocean waves await with a Yo Ho Ho and bottle of fun!
Starfish: Relaxing at the Beach (Ages 6-11) Tuesday, July 12 at 10:30 a.m. Do you like relaxing at the beach. You will have a great time with Ms. Julie playing ocean bingo, doing some beach yoga and making ocean slime! We’ll also find out what happens to ur beaches over time with cool ocean erosion experiments!
Starfish: Pirate Adventures (Ages 6-11) Tuesday, July 19 at 10:30 a.m. Ahoy Matey! Get your sea legs ready as you set sail with Mr. Cox for a fun-filled pirate adventure! We’ll have a shipload of un with crafts, stories, games and more. Swashbuckling adventures on the ocean waves await with a YO, HO, HO and a bottle of fun!
Starfish: Saving Ocean Life (Ages 6-11) Calling all Starfish. Join Ms. Megan as we continue our journey to save ocean life! You will create your own shell-pasta sea turtle and bottle cap crabs. We will brainstorm about ways that everyone can help protect our oceans! The possibilities are endless. We can all play a part.
Sea Turtles; Bubble Art Sea Turtle (Ages 12 – 18) Monday, July 11 at 4 p.m. Sea Turtles have roamed the oceans for over 100 million years. Join Ms. Liz to make a painting of these magnificent creatures using paint and bubble! This craft will be super fun, but it will be very messy! Wear clothing you can get dirty in. This program is designed for 6th to 12th graders.
Sea Turtles: Aquarium in a Jar (Age 12 – 18) Monday, July 25 at 4 p.m. Join Ms. Liz to create a tropical aquarium in a jar to remind you of the Ocean of Possibilities that await you. This will be the final “sea Turtle’ craft of the season, so don’t miss out! This program is designed for 6th to 12th graders. Registration is required
Carol’s Crafty Creations (Adult) Monday, July 18 at 5 p.m. You can give the birds a home by creating a unique gnome-inspired birdhouse by recycling a two-liter pop bottle. If possible, please bring an empty two-liter pop bottle with cap. These look very cute in the picture. Go online to Marion County Public Library, Mannington Branch to see the picture.
Cover2Cover Book Club: "Now, Voyager" (Adult) That iconic American melodrama that inspired the 1943 cult classic film starring Bette Davis. Olive Higgins Prouty's 1941 novel provides a rich, complex portrait of the inner life of its protagonist and the society she inhabits. Over half a century later, it still offers fresh and quietly radical takes on psychiatric treatment, traditional family life, female desire, and women's agency
That iconic American melodrama that inspired the 1942 cult classic film starring Bette Davis. Olive Higgins Prouty’s 1941 novel provides a rich, complex portrait of the inner life of its protagonist and the society she inhabits. Over half a century later, it still offers fresh and quietly radical takes on psychiatric treatment, traditional family life, female desire, and women’s agency.
This information taken from the monthly Newsletter of the Marion County Public Library. If you are interested in any of these programs please call or stop by the Mannington Public Library as you will need to register for the class. Space can be limited and they need to know how to plan for supplies.
Coggins Test
Anyone planning to enter a horse in the Mannington District Fair or parade are required to show proof of a recent Coggins Test for each horse before they can be placed in the horse barns at the fair ground or even just to take part in the parade, according to the State Agriculture Department. If you have questions, call 304-376-0525.
Thinking of Others
Please remember to think of others in the area or that you know of that may be ill. COVID numbers are dropping but there are so many other illnesses. We may not even know names just that there are folks who need prayers and to be remembered. There are also those who have lost loved ones and again we do not need names just that there are those who are hurting from the death of a loved one. Please remember these folks, they need to know that there are those of us who do care. Also, remember those folks who are having to leave their homes because of war. It is dividing families as well.
FYI
If you wish to email information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your email or to give me information. I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
