Good morning Mannington!
Welcome July 2021. The big summer weekend is here and there are events planned in many areas. Is it possible that this is the 4th of July weekend? The calendar says that it is. It sees that school was just out last week.
Hope everyone has a great holiday, fun with family and friends and lots of food. This is always picnic time.
If you plan to set off fireworks, please be very careful, we do not need to ruin the holiday with someone getting hurt. If this hot weather continues, please be mindful of those folks who may not have air conditioning. They could even need medical help.
Welcome to any folks who may be visiting family for the holiday. Have a safe return trip home. Wishing everyone a fun filled 4th of July. Be careful, take care of each other and stay safe.
Fireworks
In the City of Mannington, there will be a fireworks display held at Hough Park on Sunday, July 4 at dusk. Plan to attend and come a little early, find a place to park or a place to sit and enjoy the festivities. Plan to come with family or friends and just enjoy being able to attend this out door event.
Happy 4th of July from the City of Mannington.
Fairview Parade
The Town of Fairview will be holding their annual 4th of July Parade on Saturday, July 3 beginning at 4 p.m. Anyone interested in participating in the parade, please contact Austin Boylen at 304-694-2073. This is another event that has been held for many years and there is always a nice turn out.
Farmer’s Market
The Farmer’s Market will open again on Saturday, July 3, with set-up beginning at 8 a.m. The Market will open for business at 9 a.m. until noon.
Thank you to those folks who attended the market last week. The Women’s Club of Mannington sponsors this event each week with vendors possibly being different each week. Some Vendors set-up each week, others may come once or twice a month.
So, you may find something different each time you attend. Fresh vegetables will soon be more available very soon. So many folks come for the fresh-made Kettle Corn, get there early. Fresh baked items are very popular.
Wood crafts are available, and some very pretty jewelry can be found also. This is also at time to eat breakfast downtown before the Market opens, plan to meet friend and just take time to be downtown Mannington. You just might like to check out other places of business while you are there.
Bee Gum Cemetery
The Bee Gum Cemetery, located along Route 250, North of Mannington behind the Bee Gum United Methodist Church, is in need of donation for mowing and general up keep.
What many folks do not know is that the cost of up-keep of the cemetery is by donations only. If you have loved one buried in the Bee Gum Cemetery, please consider making a donation.
Please send donations to Bee Gum Cemetery Fund, 691 Flaggy Meadow Rd, Mannington, WV 26582. All donations are greatly appreciated.
Open Jam – at the Fair
On stage on the last night of the Mannington District Fair, August 7 will be an “Open Jam.” Pattyfest.org says: “Join us for an OPEN JAM! Bring your fiddles, guitars, banjos, harmonicas, mountain lap dulcimers, hammered dulcimers, mandonlins, penny whistles, recorders, kazoos, or any acoustic instruments. We’ll play all types of music, so bring ideas with you.”
Let’s all make some mountain music while the Fair gives everyone some fun after so long apart.
Check www.pattyfest.org and /or to find dates and plan for returns to old time music performers, workshops and jamming.
Questions can be left as messages for Jean at 904-386-5238 or Jeff at 304-285-5766. This is a new part of the stage entertainment for 2021. If you are a fan of Mountain Music, plan to stop by the sage and just enjoy the fun.
Fair Parade 2021
Yes, another event to let us know that we are getting back to more normal.
The dates for the 2021 Mannington District Fair will be August 2 to August 7. Due to coronavirus in 2020 the fair was cancelled, but it will again be held, and hope for the enjoyment that we all have missed.
It is time to begin thinking about participating in the Annual Parade which will be held on Monday, August 2 at 6 p.m. Individual, groups, churches, businesses, organizations and other start to plan your entry in this annual event.
For information or to register for the parade please contact Kristy Moore at 304-612-0319 or MDFPARADE@GMAIL.COM. Plan to be part of this event and celebrate being able to return to at time with family and friends.
Mannington Fair – Monday
The 2021 Annual Mannington District Fair will kick off on Monday, August 2 at 6 p.m., with the Grand Parade through downtown Mannington at 6 p.m.
The opening of the Fair will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the stage and introductions of visiting queens, queen contestants and the winner of the baby photogenic contest will be introduced and awards given. The Little Miss Pageant will then be held at 8 p.m.
The Community Building will be open so that you can view all of the many items on display, from vegetable, quilts, crafts, needle work and other hand made items and collections.
This is a time to see what others have grown or made. If you have items that you are proud of and would like to put them on display contact Lisa at 304-986-2950. Don’t forget about the Community Building Contests. The photography contests is open to adults and youth, with categories in nature, people, floral, animals, black and white, Mannington scenery and miscellaneous.
Then leave a Zucchini to grow. Bring in a large Zucchini and see if you might have raised the largest one. These are 3 categories, longest, heaviest, or largest diameter.
Real Shoot Wrestling will again take place in this building at 7:30 p.m.
The well received Kent Family Circus will be preforming during the evening at 8 and 10 p.m. The group will be performing every evening during the week.
The Enduro Race of 4 & 6 Cylinder cars registration begins at 5 p.m. and the race will begin at 8:30 p.m. This event is a Tribute to the Beaty 500.
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Rides will not be open.
FYI
If you wish to e-mail information to me, please use the following email, johcar48@frontier.com. You may call me at 304-986-2527 to see if I have received your e-mail or to give me information.
I would like to receive the information for Mannington News by Tuesday or very early on Wednesday morning. Thank you for sending this so that others in the area will know what events are happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.